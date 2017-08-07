No more quick fixes (국문)
Aug 07,2017
Aspiring teachers are outraged over the government’s cut in next year’s quota for teaching jobs at public elementary schools by a whopping 43 percent. The Education Ministry said the slashing of elementary school jobs is inevitable due to fewer students.
In fact, the number of elementary and secondary students has decreased by nearly 20 percent over the last six years. The thinning has been even more drastic in primary schools, with students falling to 2.67 million last year from 3.3 million in 2010. To make matters worse, the number of teachers who take early retirement in our quickly aging society has also declined.
As a result, more than 3,000 elementary school teachers are without jobs due to a scarcity in new placements even after passing state teachers’ exams. The ministry has decided to cut next year’s quota because those on the waiting list could have their certifications canceled if they cannot be placed within the first three years.
The education ministry and education board are blaming one another for the problem. The ministry is even suspected of preventing a scaling-down of the licensing quota under the former Park Geun-hye administration in fear of aggravating joblessness among college graduates.
Students at the Seoul National University of Education protested to Seoul Education Chief Cho Hee-yeon for a situation so dispiriting for would-be teachers. He vowed to ask the Blue House to help find jobs for teachers by allocating two teachers per classroom.
But that cannot be a lasting solution. An increase in the number of teachers does not ensure better education quality. The government should consider a higher-quality education and training system for teachers. The current grooming process of educators, who go through cram schools to pass the state-administered exams, cannot help upgrade education standards.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 5, Page 26
서울을 비롯한 전국 대부분의 내년도 초등학교 교사 선발 인원이 줄면서 임용고시 준비생들이 집단 반발하는 등 파문이 커지고 있다. 초등학교 교사 선발 규모가 줄어든 것은 저출산에 따른 급격한 학령인구 감소 때문이다. 초·중·고 학생은 6년간 20% 가까이 줄었다. 특히 초등학생 수는 2010년 330만 명에서 지난해 267만 명으로 더 급격히 줄었다. 게다가 고령화 추세로 더 오래 일하는 분위기 속에서 명예퇴직 교사 수도 급감했다.
이 때문에 임용고시에 합격하고도 학교에 자리가 없어 발령을 받지 못한 초등교사가 올해 3000명을 넘어섰다. 이렇게 3년 동안 발령받지 못해 규정상 합격이 취소될 위기에 몰리자 뒤늦게 선발 인원을 확 줄인 것이다.
교육부와 교육청은 볼썽사납게 서로 책임을 떠넘기고 있다. 교육부가 지난 정권에서 청년 일자리 창출이라는 미명하에 교사 임용 인원을 줄이지 못하게 했다는 의혹까지 나왔다. 문제가 심각해지는데도 교육당국은 '폭탄 돌리기'만 해 온 것이다. 서울교대생들은 4일 조희연 서울시 교육감을 만나 “널뛰기 행정의 책임을 교대 학생에게 지우지 말라”고 따졌다. 그는 "문재인 정부의 최대 교육공약인 ‘1수업 2교사 제도’를 조속히 시행하도록 청와대에 촉구해 더 많은 교원이 교단에 설 수 있도록 힘쓰겠다”고 말했다.
그러나 기존 교사들이 호응하지 않는 '1수업 2교사' 제도가 근본 대안이 될 수는 없다. 무엇보다 교사 수를 늘린다고 교육의 질이 높아진다는 보장이 없다. 외려 교사의 전문성을 높이는 게 세계적 추세다. 이참에 로스쿨처럼 교사 육성·임용을 함께 책임지는 교사 양성 시스템을 적극 고민해야 한다. 사범대학이 아니라 서울 노량진의 사설 학원에서 임용고시용 암기학습을 하면서 교사가 양성되는 지금의 교육대학 시스템은 분명히 문제가 있다.