Don’t ban leaflets (국문)

President Moon Jae-in ordered senior officials to find methods to improve the way South Korea sends propaganda leaflets across the border into North Korea. Moon made the decision at a cabinet meeting with senior presidential secretaries and aides shortly after North Korea successfully test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea on July 4.
According to the Blue House, the president gave the instruction citing an alarming precedent in which an accidental clash took place after a civic group dispatched a number of balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the border. However, Moon’s instructions have triggered a public uproar in the South as it sounded like he was trying to impose a restriction on the sending of leaflets into North Korea.
The leaflets have been serving as a vital channel for delivering news about the free world to the North Korean people, who live under the dictatorship of the Kim dynasty. The balloons carry leaflets demonstrating the amazing economic growth of South Korea, DVDs containing popular South Korean television dramas and songs, and small radios that enable them to listen to South Korean broadcasts.
North Koreans were able to get in touch with the outside world thanks to the balloons. In particular, DVDs of popular South Korean dramas were a very hot item for North Koreans. Some defectors even decided to flee their impoverished land after watching such DVDs and reading propaganda leaflets. It is hard to deny that such content served as a possible tool for change in the repressed nation.
But it is also true that the diffusion of our propaganda leaflets has caused trouble for South Koreans living close to the front lines. In 2014, North Korean soldiers on the DMZ went so far as to fire anti-aircraft guns at the balloons on more than ten occasions. After the provocations, Seoul put the brakes on civic groups’ activities in fear of substantial danger to South Koreans living near the border.
Nevertheless, the Seoul government cannot restrict or ban such civic campaigns. That is part of our democratic freedoms. North Korea is advancing its nuclear and missile technologies despite the international community’s ever-tougher sanctions. If the Kim Jong-un regime does not give up its cherished nuclear programs, we can hardly rule out the grim possibility of North Korea choosing a physical clash with the rest of the world. The Moon Jae-in administration must not ban the distribution of leaflets, which is a crucial means to help the recalcitrant country take a reform path without armed conflict.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 7, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 북한 주민에게 자유세계를 알리는 대북전단 살포의 개선방안을 지시했다고 한다. 지난 달 4일 북한이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사한 직후 문 대통령이 주관한 수석ㆍ보좌관 회의에서다. 청와대에 따르면 문 대통령은 민간의 대북전단 살포로 우발적인 충돌이 발생한 사례를 우려하면서 이같이 주문했다는 것이다. 그러나 문 대통령의 지시는 대북전단을 제한하는 내용으로 이해돼 비판적인 여론이 많다.
대북전단은 자유세계의 소식을 담은 자루를 대형풍선에 매달아 북한으로 날려보내는 것이다. 한국의 발전상을 적은 전단, 드라마와 대중가요가 담긴 DVD, 남한 방송을 청취할 수 있는 라디오 등이 담겨있다. 북한 주민들은 이 내용을 보고 바깥 세상을 접해왔다. 특히 한국 드라마를 담은 DVD는 북한에서 인기다. 북한 이탈주민들 증에는 대북전단을 보고 탈북을 결심한 경우도 있었다. 그런 만큼 대북전단은 억압된 북한체제를 바꾸는 중요한 수단이다. 대신 북한으로선 대북전단이 김정은 독재체제 유지에 큰 부담이다.
그러나 민간의 대북전단 살포로 전방지역 주민들이 몸살을 앓아온 것은 사실이다. 일부 민간단체가 공개적으로 대북전단을 살포하는 바람에 북한이 2014년 10여 차례나 고사총으로 사격하기도 했다. 이런 문제로 정부는 전방지역 주민이 북한의 위협을 받는 공개적인 대북전단활동을 제한해왔다. 하지만 대북전단 살포는 ‘표현의 자유’라는 차원에서 법적으로 허용돼 있는 만큼 비공개적이면 제한할 수가 없다. 더구나 지금은 북한이 핵 개발과 미사일 발사에 열을 올리고 있고 유엔 등이 강력하게 제재하고 있다. 북한이 핵을 포기하지 않으면 국제사회와의 물리적인 충돌 가능성도 배제할 수 없다. 따라서 북한을 충돌없이 자유세계로 변화시킬 수 있는 중요한 수단인 대북전단 살포를 금지해선 안된다.