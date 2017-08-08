Ryoo Seung-wan’s massive undertaking : ‘The Battleship Island’ director felt obligated to honor laborers

Director Ryoo Seung-wan’s latest historical drama revolves around the Korean laborers who were forced to work on Japan’s Hashima Island 70 years ago. It stars veteran actors such as Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub, Song Joong-ki, and Lee Jung-hyun. [CJ ENTERTAINMENT]

Director Ryoo Seung-wan’s latest historical blockbuster “The Battleship Island” which hit theaters last month has been one of the most anticipated Korean movies this summer. To portray the harsh struggles that Koreans faced when they had to work as laborers at Japan’s Hashima Island, Ryoo and his crew worked tirelessly to recreate the island’s surroundings from 70 years ago. For the 44-year-old director whose filmography is mostly dominated with action films such as the hit “Veteran,” which sold over ten million tickets domestically, it may seem a bit odd that his latest work deals with Korea’s tragic history from 70 years ago. Magazine M, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with the director to learn about the film’s production process and more.Releasing a movie is always a nerve-wracking experience, but I felt even more nervous with “The Battleship Island.” I did not think that it would become this popular. This movie was a project to add cinematic imagination to a tragic history, but there are some people who view this film as if this is a film with a historical responsibility. Since the production cost was so high, I had the thought that I needed to deliver a quality film, but as the movie’s release date was coming close, I felt more burdened.I wouldn’t say I am. For me, what is more important is if this film is produced in the way that I want it to be, and if it is communicating well with the viewers. Of course, the movie’s box-office performance is also important, as a large sum of money has been put into the work. But, if I had wanted to go for a more financially successful film, then I would have made a sequel of 2015’s “Veteran.”Back in 2012, when the movie “The Berlin File” was coming to an end, the writer who wrote the initial script for “The Battleship Island” and the CEO of one of the movie’s production companies K Film showed me a photograph of the laborers on the Hashima Island and suggested to make it a movie. I was drawn into the film, but back then, I was ignorant of the history of Hashima Island. I did not have a clue as to how I would portray the island on the movie screen, but because it is not a simple problem, I calmly waited for an opportunity. When “Veteran” was released, I could not hastily reveal that my next film would be “The Battleship Island,” because I was doubtful whether I could produce this film.When I was a young kid, I was really into war movies set in World War II. I really liked “The Great Escape” (1963), “Where Eagles Dare” (1968), “The Guns of Navarone,” (1961), and 1967’s “The Dirty Dozen.” I decided to make films that were about this time period, and “The Battleship Island” takes place in a similar era. In a way, I was drawn into the suspense that an enclosed environment like an island gives. However, one thing that troubled me was the fact that this movie is about Korea’s actual history. The actual laborers who were on Hashima Island are still alive, and when I was interviewing organizations that work with them, I felt that I owed them something.In November 2015, I visited the island. It felt like looking at an old historical site. After the site was closed in 1974, it remained deserted. I was fascinated by the island’s odd ambiance. Actually, after I visited the island, a large part of the script changed. The odd surroundings that the Korean laborers saw when they arrived on Hashima Island has been added to the movie.For me, there are three categories which define a good actor. First, the type of actor that I want to film on camera, and second, an actor who shows good acting skills, and lastly, actors who feel like co-producers of the film, like they are taking part in the movie. Actor Ryoo Seung-bum who is my younger brother, and Hwang Jung-min, feel like actors who fit in the third category. They are not just actors, but they also share responsibility with me for the movie. If an actor only cares about themselves, then they tend to act all elegant and graceful, but Hwang sometimes even feels like a producer or like the youngest member of our crew. He really took part in making this film.So Ji-sub is the kind of actor who feels as grand as the Amazon. He has so much potential. As if he is in the supporting cast, he does his best even when there is no one watching. As for Song, I really like his attitude towards life and his warm heart. Even though he is already a successful actor, he still strives for change and really works hard. Lee is already a great actor.Actually, the role of Hwang Jung-min’s daughter’s was supposed to be played by a teenage actor who is ten years older than Kim. However, even after many auditions, we could not decide on the role. Then, Kim Su-an, who I have worked with in the past, popped up in my head. At first, the staff thought that she was too young for the role, but after her audition, they were satisfied with her acting. I think compared to other young actors, she does not try to win compliments or try too hard.There is a scene where she is washing clothes with an old washing board, and she was accidentally handed a new washing board instead of an old one. She thought quickly on her feet and grabbed a bar of soap and rubbed it on the washing board to make the board look old. The staff and I were really surprised.Hashima Island itself is also one of the main characters in the movie. I wasn’t even sure if I could properly convey the island on screen. I needed popular actors, and a Chinese firm also offered to invest in this movie. There were actually Chinese laborers in the Hashima Island, and the company said that if I hire Chinese actors, then they would invest in the movie. As I was desperate for money, I thought about it, but I eventually turned it down. I thought that if I also included Chinese stories as well, then the movie would feel too all over the place. The movie’s set was not in the best condition, but I think it turned out fine. I think the computer graphics team who made the movie set look more realistic really played a big role in the movie.I wanted to deliver the feeling of a powerful physical experience similar to the emotions that the characters went through, like the audience is escaping from the island along with the laborers. I also utilized the actual weapons that were used in the island such as the coal lumps and shields.I was very careful. I think there will be some critical views as well. The movie’s ending that 400 Koreans escaped from the island is not a true story. However, in the movie’s ending, I wanted the emotions that the Korean laborers had suppressed to burst out in the end.BY KO SEOK-HEE [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]올여름 최고의 한국영화 기대작으로 등극한 류승완 감독의 역사 블록버스터 '군함도'(7월 26일 개봉). 일보의 탄광섬 하시마(군함도)에 강제 징용된 조선인들의 혹독한 수난사를 스크린에 불러오기 위해, 제작진은 70여 년 전 군함도의 기이하고 생생한 풍경을 놀라운 비주얼로 재현해냈다. magazine M이 '군함도'의 공간을 창조한 이후경 미술감독과 이모개 촬영감독을 만나 제작에 얽힌 흥미로운 이야기를 들었다. '군함도'의 전체 설계를 진두지휘한 류승완 감독의 인터뷰도 함께 전한다.가슴 아픈 근대사를 다룬 역사극 ‘군함도’. 이 영화가 액션 장인 류승완(44) 감독의 손에서 탄생한 건 조금 뜻밖이었다. 어째서 그는 여전히 해결되지 않은 70여 년 전 이야기를 왜 하필 지금, 그것도 액션 블록버스터 ‘베테랑’(2015)으로 1341만 관객을 동원한 직후에 만들어야 했을까. 영화 개봉에 맞춰 만난 류 감독에게서 돌아온 대답 역시 뜻밖이었다.“전작을 개봉할 때마다 매번 두려웠지만, ‘군함도’는 특히 더 떨린다. 이토록 화제가 될 줄 미처 생각 못 했으니까. 가슴 아픈 역사에 영화적 상상력을 더해 시작된 프로젝트인데, 마치 민족적 책임감을 짊어진 영화처럼 거창하게 비친 부분도 있고(웃음). 제작비 규모가 만만치 않아서 그만한 완성도로 보답해야겠다는 생각뿐이었는데, 막상 개봉일이 닥치니 꽤 부담되네.”“그렇다고만은 볼 수 없다. 내게 중요한 건 이 영화가 내 의도와 걸맞게 만들어졌는가, 그리고 관객과 제대로 소통하고 있는가다. 물론 흥행 성적도 중요하다. 막대한 제작비가 투입됐기에, 자칫하면 국내 영화 산업에 피해를 줄 수도 있으니까. 다만 처음부터 흥행작을 만들 생각이었다면, 애초 이렇게 대규모 제작비를 투입하지 않았겠지. 장사의 기본은 적게 들여서 많이 버는 거잖아(웃음). 상업적으로 안전한 선택을 했더라면 ‘베테랑2’를 만들었을 거다.”“‘베를린’(2012) 촬영이 끝날 무렵, ‘군함도’를 공동제작한 김정민 필름케이 대표와 시나리오 초고를 쓴 신경일 작가가 군함도 탄광 노동자의 사진을 보여주며 영화화를 제안했다. 첫눈에 반하듯 이 영화에 사로잡혔지만, 당시 나는 군함도의 역사에 무척 무지했다. 그 섬을 어떻게 스크린 속에 구현할지도 막막했고. 단시간에 해결할 수 있는 문제는 아니었기에, 차분히 취재를 진행하며 기회를 보고 있었다. ‘베테랑’ 개봉 때만 하더라도, 차기작이 ‘군함도’라고 섣불리 밝힐 수 없었다. 정말 이 영화를 완성할 수 있을지, 나조차도 의심스러웠으니까.”“어릴 적 제2차 세계대전 배경의 전쟁영화에 열광했었다. 존 스터지스 감독의 ‘대탈주’(1963), 클린트 이스트우드가 출연한 ‘독수리 요새’(1968, 브라이언 G 휴튼 감독), 그레고리 펙 주연의 ‘나바론 요새’(1961, J 리 톰슨 감독), 로버트 알드리치 감독의 2차 대전 영화들(‘특공대작전’(1967) 등)을 무척 좋아했지. 언젠가 꼭 이 시대를 다룬 전쟁영화를 만들고 싶었는데, 마침 ‘군함도’의 배경이 시기적으로 비슷한 일제 강점기가 아닌가. 한편으론 ‘섬’이라는 고립된 장소가 주는 서스펜스가 굉장히 매력적이었다. 단 한 가지 마음에 걸렸던 건 실제 우리의 역사를 다룬다는 점이었다. 당시 군함도에 징용됐던 생존자가 아직 살아 계신 데다, 여러 단체의 도움을 받으며 취재하다 보니 계속해서 빚을 지는 기분이더라. 평소 같으면 영화를 만들며 내 욕망이 해소되는 느낌을 받는데, 이 영화는 정반대였다. 마음의 빚만 점점 불어나는, 채무자가 되는 기분이랄까.”“2015년 11월 군함도를 답사했다. 뭐랄까…. 흡사 고대 유적지를 보는 듯했다. ‘인간이 자연을 이긴 느낌’이었다. 1974년 폐광된 이후부터 줄곧 무인도로 남아있지만, 1940년대 당시엔 일본의 최신 건축 기술이 집약된 곳이었다. 축구장 두 개를 합친 면적 속에 인구 5000명을 수용시켜야 했으니, 굉장히 정밀한 설계가 필요했지. ‘미래소년 코난’(1978, NHK)에 등장하는 미래 도시 인더스트리아 같은 상상력은 아마도 군함도에서 비롯되지 않았을까. 그곳을 답사하며, 섬의 기이한 풍경에 완전히 압도됐다. 마치 내가 그 섬에 진 것 같은 기분. 그게 군함도의 첫 인상이었다. 답사 후 시나리오도 크게 바뀌었다. 조선인들이 처음 군함도에 도착했을 때 펼쳐지는 기괴한 정경은 대부분 새로 추가된 장면이다.”“내게 좋은 배우란 크게 세 가지 범주로 나뉜다. 첫째, 피사체로서 카메라에 담고 싶은 배우. 둘째, 내가 최초의 관객이 됐다고 느낄 정도로 탁월한 연기를 보여주는 배우, 마지막으로 함께 영화를 만들어가는 공동 창작자 같은 배우들이다. 내겐 (친동생이기도 한) 류승범과 더불어 황정민이 그렇다. 단순히 배우로서 역할뿐 아니라, 나와 함께 영화 전체를 책임졌으니까. 배우가 자기 이미지만 생각하면, 현장에서 굉장히 우아하고 자상한 모습으로 남을 수 있다. 그런데 황정민은 나처럼 현장에서 목청을 높이다가도, 어떤 땐 지극히 따뜻하게 현장 식구들을 챙기더라. 어떻게 보면 프로듀서 같기도 하고, 때론 막내 스태프처럼 보였다. 조력자라는 표현으론 한참 부족하다. 이 영화를 함께 만든 사람이지.”“소지섭은 아마존 밀림 같은 배우다. 굉장히 무궁무진한 잠재력이 그에게 숨어 있다. 마치 보조 출연자처럼, 보이지 않는 곳에서 최선을 다하는 성실한 모습에 흠뻑 반했다. 송중기는 인간으로서 그가 가진 삶의 태도와 그 선량함이 무척 부럽더라. 엄청난 스타 배우임에도 불구, 끊임없이 변화하려 노력하기에 앞으로가 더 기대된다. 이정현은 원체 연기를 잘하는 배우니 말할 것도 없지(웃음). 워낙 아이디어가 풍부해, 가수 이난영이 부른 곡 ‘다방의 푸른 꿈’을 비롯한 여러 아이디어를 제공해줬다.”“원래 강옥(황정민)의 딸 소희 역할에는 (김)수안이(11)보다 나이가 많은 10대 배우를 생각했었다. 유곽에 끌려간 소희가 여성으로서 마주한 위기를 관객도 공감할 수 있길 바라서다. 그런데 오디션을 여러 번 봐도 마땅한 배우를 찾지 못했다. 그러던 중, 문득 내가 참여한 옴니버스 영화 ‘신촌좀비만화’(2014, 류승완·한지승·김태용 감독) 중 ‘피크닉’(김태용 감독)의 주인공으로 만났던 수안이가 생각났다. 처음엔 스태프들이 ‘너무 어리다’며 반대했지만, 수안이를 만나 오디션을 해보니 만장일치로 찬성하더라(웃음). 다른 아역배우보다 수안이가 특출난 점은 애써 연기를 잘하려고도, 칭찬받으려 노력하지 않는다는 점이다. 수안이가 새삼 대단하다고 느꼈던 일화가 있다. 빨래터 장면을 촬영할 때 미술팀이 수안이에게 실수로 새 빨래판을 줬는데, 갑자기 수안이가 옆자리 배우에게 ‘비누 좀 쓸게요’라더니 새 빨래판에 비누를 박박 문질러 오래 사용한 것처럼 만드는 게 아닌가. 지켜보던 스태프들이 죄다 기겁했다. ‘무슨 저런 아역배우가 다 있냐’며(웃음).”“‘군함도’라는 공간이 하나의 주인공이잖나. 그 섬을 제대로 구현하지 못하면 영화를 중단하겠다는 결심도 있었다. 그래서 스타급 배우들이 필요했지. 중국계 회사의 투자 제안도 있었다. 당시 군함도엔 중국인 노동자들도 있었으니까, 중국계 배우를 써주면 이 영화에 투자하겠다더라. 제작비가 절실했던 터라 진지하게 고민했지만, 결국 정중히 거절했다. 중국인 이야기까지 다루면 영화가 산으로 갈 것 같았거든. 다소 무리한 조건에서 세트를 제작했지만, 결과적으론 잘한 선택이라고 본다. 제작진과 배우들이 현장을 나갈 때마다 자연스럽게 상황에 몰입하며 자극을 받았으니까. 무엇보다 영화 속 군함도를 100%에 가깝게 재현한 CG팀의 공이 컸다. 춘천 부지에 지은 세트를 바다 위로 옮겨왔으니. 3D 기술로 만들어진 바닷물 퀄리티는 국내 정상급 수준이다.”“영화 속 인물들이 겪는 극도의 흥분과 피로감처럼, 강렬한 육체적 경험을 관객에게 전달하고 싶었다. 마치 70여 년 전 조선인들과 함께 군함도를 탈출하는 것처럼 말이다. 실제 당시 군함도의 조선인들이 파업할 때 동원했던 무기들(석탄 덩어리, 다다미로 만든 방패)을 이 장면에서 최대한 활용하기도 했다. 클라이맥스 탈출 장면이 유독 장르영화처럼 느껴질 수 있는데, 이건 내가 어느 정도 노렸던 바이기도 하다.”“무척 조심스러웠다. 비판적인 시각도 충분히 있을 수 있다. 조선인 노동자 400명이 집단 탈출하는 결말은 역사에 존재하지 않았던 허구니까. 하지만 난, ‘군함도’의 결말에서 영화 내내 억눌렸던 조선인들의 감정을 폭발시키고 싶었다. 일종의 영화적 쾌감을 통해 말이다. 억울함과 고통 속에서 죽어갔던 역사 속의 조선인들을, 영화를 통해 탈출시키고 싶었다. 상당히 민감하고 불리할 수 있는 선택이지만, 이게 내 길이자 취향이요, 개성이라고 생각했다. 관객 역시 조선인들이 느끼는 흥분을 교감하고 이들을 응원하면서, 마침내 방벽을 넘어 탈출할 때의 쾌감을 고스란히 느끼길 바랐다.”“‘죽기 전에 꼭 봐야 될 영화 100’ 같은 리스트가 사실 무슨 소용이 있겠나. 보고 싶으면 보고, 안 보고 싶으면 안 보는 거지. 꼭 ‘만들어야만 하는 영화’란 것도 없다(웃음). 굳이 질문에 답하자면, 그냥 ‘이 영화를 만들고 싶어서’ 만들었다. 영화감독으로서, 또 한국인으로서 언젠가 한번쯤 하고 싶었던 이야기를 ‘군함도’를 통해 한 거다. 물론 이 모든 건 ‘베테랑’의 흥행이 있었기에 가능했다. 아마 내 인생에 몇 번 없을 기회가 다가왔고, 난 그 소중한 카드를 최대한 현명하게 써야 했지. 사람이 언제나 승승장구할 수는 없다. 나도 가끔 실수할 거고, 미끄러질 거고, 점점 잊혀져 갈 것이다. 만약 그렇다면, 지금이야말로 내가 하고 싶은 모험을 시도할 때가 아니었을까. 흥행보다 더 중요한 어떤 가치가 이 영화에 존재했다고, 나는 믿는다.”고석희 기자