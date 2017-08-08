Moon names new DAPA chief in effort to curb corruption

President Moon Jae-in replaced the chief of the state defense procurement agency Monday, as he accelerates a drive to reform the big government spender accused of corruption.Jeon Jei-guk, a former Defense Ministry official, was named to head the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), according to the presidential office at the Blue House.The 64-year-old served various posts at the Defense Ministry since joining the ministry in 1980.His appointment comes amid continued efforts by the new president to eradicate what he once called deep-rooted corruption in the defense industry. Jeon’s predecessor, Chang Myoung-jin, resigned last month after coming under scrutiny for his earlier decision to deploy a locally developed utility helicopter despite its well-documented defects.The latest personnel reshuffle included the appointment of three other vice ministerial-level officials.They included Cho Jong-mook, who was named the new head of the National Fire Agency, Kim Jong-jin, named the new head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, and Park Ky-young, who was named the new chief of the Science, Technology and Innovation Office at the Ministry of Science and ICT.Yonhap