Jeju Air inks interline ticket deal with Bangkok Airways

Jeju Air inked a partnership to sell interline tickets with Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways, the company said Monday.Interline ticket sales are a leveled-down partnership compared to codeshare agreements where two or more airlines share flights for different routes. The partnership enables Jeju Air customers to move further overseas by purchasing interline tickets through travel agencies.Unlike codeshare, the tickets are not offered by each airline, but are offered as two separate tickets from agencies that can be purchased together.Interline tickets are offered on Bangkok Airways’ service to nearby Southeast Asian destinations such as Thailand’s Chiang Mai, Laos’ Luang Prabang and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh.Jeju is still negotiating with the Thai air carrier to expand partnership so the interline tickets cover the Maldives and India’s Mumbai as well.Jeju started its first interline partnership with the United States’ United Airlines last year and has plans to continue expanding the partnership to strengthen its presence in international flight service markets.By Kim Jee-hee