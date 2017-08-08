New versions of classic ice cream keeps brands cool

Lotte Confectionery’s upside-down Watermelon Bar, top, and Lotte Foods’ flagship Daeji Bar and its cone version. [EACH COMPANY]

Classic ice cream brands are attempting to drive up sales and refresh their old fashioned image by releasing variations of their famous products with new shapes and flavors.Lotte Foods unveiled the cone version of Daeji Bar, its 34-year-old vanilla ice cream bar, on Monday. Like the original, the Daeji Cone will contain strawberry syrup in the center topped with the product’s signature crunchy chocolate flakes.Design elements from the original packaging - including the font, colors and suit-wearing pig character - remain the same on the new variation.“Daeji Bar is more than 30 years old, so we’re making various efforts to keep its friendly and fun brand image appealing to the public,” said the company. Under the same initiative, Lotte gave out Daeji Bar goods as prizes last month including mini fans, canvas bags to stationery.The strength of decades-old steady sellers like Daeji Bar is familiarity. At the same time, the brands have to work hard to avoid being perceived as old-fashioned, which is why snack companies with old well-known products are releasing upgraded variations.The social media excitement that follows the release of a new variation on a classic snack is also driving demand.Before the release of Daeji Cone, Lotte Foods uploaded photos of many possible Daeji Bar variations including cereal, ice cream cups and ice cream sandwiches on its official Instagram page. The cone version was selected as it was the easiest to mass produce.Another old ice cream that has recently been updated is Lotte Confectionery’s Watermelon Bar. The original product looks like a triangular slice of watermelon, with a red section that resembles the fruit’s flesh and a thin strip of green that looks like the rind.After a lengthy consumer campaign demanding more green, Lotte Confectionery released an updated version of the product with the green and red sections swapped last month. The product sold one million units in the first ten days. The original version also saw sales increase by 40 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]