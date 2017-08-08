Amcham launches Made in America committee

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) announced Monday the launch of the Made in America committee as part of an initiative to decrease the United States’ trade deficit with Korea.Amcham already operates 30 committees that host regular meetings and events where local and U.S. companies share opinions on issues in their respective business sectors. The Made in Korea committee will target small and medium-sized companies from the U.S. that are interested in conducting business here in Korea.Other organizations including the U.S. Embassy and the Korea-Trade Investment Promotion Agency will participate in running the committee. Kim & Chang Partner Kim Jung-wook will serve as the committee’s head.“The role of Amcham as a bridge-builder and as a problem solver is even more important than ever before,” said Amcham CEO and Chairman James Kim. “It has always been a top priority for Amcham to preserve a strong economic partnership between Korea and the United States. The Made in America committee’s activities will ensure stability and a steadfast win-win partnership.”Industry insiders say that the committee is Amcham’s move to increase lobbying activities ahead of Korea’s special session with the Donald Trump administration regarding amendments on the Korus FTA, for which the date and venue is not yet decided.Amcham was founded in 1953 and has over 700 members. Since President Trump took office, its role as a lobbying group in favor of the FTA has gained prominence amid the U.S. government’s concern over its trade deficit.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]