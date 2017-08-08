Keeping up on sanctions (국문)
초강력 유엔 대북제재, 북중 밀무역부터 막아야
Aug 08,2017
The UN Security Council unanimously passed a fresh set of sanctions — Resolution 2371 — on North Korea that included a ban on its coal, iron, and lead exports. Coming to the unanimous agreement had not been easy. Though the Security Council did not go as far as cutting off the country’s oil supply, as demanded by the United States, they are nevertheless the toughest-yet sanctions, and drew endorsement from China and Russia.
The keystone of the new resolution is blocking North Korea’s key source of revenue in foreign currency through trade of coal and seafood. Coal takes up 40 percent of total North Korean exports. It is relatively cheap for North Korea to secure coal as it is mostly derived from open-pit mines. The sanction on its coal shipments could hit the Kim Jong-un regime hard.
The question is how faithfully China complies with the sanctions. The past seven UNSC resolutions have not deterred the North Korean weapons program largely because of China. It has feigned compliance at first and then went on to trade with North Korea every time. The North Korean economy was able to expand 3.9 percent in 2015 even under trade sanctions on North Korean coal. China must make sure no North Korean coal, as well as other prohibited commodities, arrives on its shore.
Other nations also must comply. Russia, which has been increasing trade with North Korea, must cooperate with the new sanctions even though its relationship with the United States is touchy. Russia must remember that North Korea’s advanced missile technology poses a threat to the entire region and could undermine its ambition to rebuild its economy. North Korea has been importing 200,000 to 300,000 tons of petroleum products from Russia over the last 20 years from an agent in Singapore.
States like Cuba and Syria, who have been friendly with Pyongyang, must also oblige with the new sanctions. Seoul must earn a pledge of support from 27 Asian countries at the Asean Regional Forum. It must also check compliance whenever it has talks with Washington and Beijing.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 7, Page 30
석탄 전면 금수로 역대 최강
압박 이행 성공 시 김정은 정권 큰 타격
북한의 석탄 수출을 전면 봉쇄하는 유엔 안전보장이사회 대북제재 결의 2371호가 적지 않은 진통 끝에 5일 채택됐다. 당초 미국이 추진했던 원유 금수가 빠져 아쉬움이 남지만 제대로 이행만 된다면 김정은 정권에 큰 타격을 줄 수 있는 강도 높은 제재다. 특히 중국과 러시아가 예상보다 훨씬 빨리 제재결의안에 찬성한 것은 환영할 만한 일이다.
이번 결의의 골자는 북한의 핵심 외화벌이 품목인 석탄 및 수산물의 수출 금지다. 이 중 석탄은 북한의 전체 수출 내 비중이 40%에 육박할 정도로 중요한 품목이다. 게다가 북한 탄광은 다수가 노천광이어서 채굴 비용도 적어 생산 원가가 20%에 불과하다고 한다. 막대한 이윤이 고스란히 김정은 정권의 호주머니로 들어왔던 셈이다. 이번 제재로 북한 석탄의 전면 금수가 성공적으로 이뤄지면 김정은 정권의 자금줄을 끊는 데 큰 도움이 될 게 분명하다.
문제는 중국이다. 유엔은 이미 7번이나 대북제재 결의를 채택했지만 북한의 핵·미사일 개발을 중단시키는 데 번번이 실패했다. 이렇게 된 데에는 중국의 책임이 크다. 중국 정부가 유엔 제재가 발효되면 처음에는 동참하는 척하다 곧바로 이행에 소홀해졌던 탓이다. 유엔 결의로 북한의 석탄 수출 통제가 시작된 2015년에 북한의 경제성장률이 3.9%에 이른 비밀도 여기에 있다.중국은 이제 북한으로부터의 석탄 수입을 일절 금지하는 한편 수산물 등 다른 품목의 밀거래도 철저히 단속해야 할 것이다.
중국뿐 아니라 다른 나라의 협조도 중요하다. 그중 최근 수년간 대북 무역이 힘써 왔던 러시아 역시 유엔 결의를 제대로 지켜야 한다. 시리아 내전 등으로 미국과 다퉈 온 러시아는 그간 트럼프 미 행정부의 정책이라면 무조건 딴지를 거는 듯한 행태를 보여 왔다. 하지만 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 완성은 동북아의 긴장 수위를 최고조로 끌어올릴 게 분명하다. 이럴 경우 극동지역 개발에 역점을 둔 푸틴 정부의 계획에도 큰 지장이 초래된다는 사실을 러시아는 직시해야 한다.
아울러 쿠바·시리아 등 친북 노선을 걸었던 국가들이 3각무역 등의 형태로 유엔 결의를 위반하는지도 똑똑히 살펴볼 일이다. 실제로 지난 20년간 북한은 싱가포르 중개업체를 통해 러시아로부터 매년 20만~30만t의 경유 등 석유제품을 수입해 온 사실이 최근 드러났다.
그런 면에서 6일부터 이틀간 필리핀에서 열리는 아세안지역안보포럼(ARF)은 북한과 관련된 국제사회의 협조를 재확인할 좋은 자리다. 동남아국가연합(아세안) 국가 등 27개국이 참여한 이 포럼에서 강경화 외교부 장관은 참가국들로부터 유엔 결의를 철저히 지키겠다고 다짐받아야 할 것이다. 더불어 6일 만난 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관과 왕이(王毅) 중국 외교부장 등 제재 주역 등과도 기회 닿을 때마다 계속 만나 효과적인 이행 방안에 대해서도 조율해 나가야 할 것이다.