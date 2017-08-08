Time to be tough (국문)

President Moon Jae-in had a 56-minute telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday after his five-day summer vacation. Moon also talked with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe for 23 minutes and confirmed a joint stance on the North Korean nuclear issue. Moon’s telephone conservations came 11 days after North Korea fired its most advanced ICBM, which is capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. The confirmation of a united front among the three leaders is encouraging.
But Moon’s talk with Trump was a bit late. Immediately after the missile launch, on July 31, Trump showed off good chemistry with Abe in a 52-minute conversation. Moon’s talk with Trump took place long after the missile launch and after the UN Security Council passed its eighth resolution against the North. The Blue House cited the need for Moon to take a vacation. But he could have talked with the U.S. president whenever he wanted.
In the conversation with Trump, Moon agreed to reinforce a joint Korea-U.S. defense posture and put maximum pressure on the recalcitrant regime in Pyongyang. It is also a positive sign that both leaders shared a consensus on changing North Korea through joint pressure. The three nations’ foreign ministers also took the right action to confirm a united stand in a tripartite meeting Monday on the sidelines of the Asean Regional Forum (ARF) in Manila.
Moon reportedly underscored a need to settle the nuclear issue peacefully and diplomatically. That is right. But we face repeated test-firing of ballistic missiles by North Korea.
The United Nations just levied its toughest-ever sanctions, aimed at blocking one third of the North Korea’s exports. If South Korea adheres to dialogue under such grim circumstances, it could cause a serious rupture in the joint front, not to mention giving unexpected advantages to North Korea and China.
The ARF was a good venue to prove such worries are well-grounded. Asked if he would meet South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho repeatedly said no. Ri and Kang bumped into each other before a group event and Ri criticized Seoul for a “lack of sincerity” in a recent offer of talks.
It is not the time for dialogue, but for pressure. With Washington taking a hard-line stance toward the North, dialogue can only backfire. It is time for the government to keep pressuring Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table. Tough times call for toughness.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 8, Page 30
북 ICBM 발사 11일 만에 첫 통화
'최대한의 압박' 합의한 일 긍정적
냉철한 현실 외교로 돌파구 열길
7일 여름휴가를 마치고 청와대로 돌아온 문재인 대통령이 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 56분간 통화했다. 이어 문 대통령은 아베 신조 일본 총리와도 23분간 통화하며 대북 공동 대응 의지를 확인했다. 지난달 28일 북한이 화성-14형 대륙 간 탄도미사일(ICBM)을 발사한 지 11일 만이다. 사거리가 1만km를 넘어 미 본토를 사정권에 넣은 북한의 핵미사일 위협에 대해 한·미, 한·일 정상이 공조 방침을 확인한 것은 고무적이다.
하지만 만시지탄이다. 트럼프 대통령은 북한의 미사일 발사 직후인 지난달 31일 아베 총리와 52분간 통화하며 찰떡궁합을 과시했다. 반면 문 대통령과의 통화는 열흘 넘게 이뤄지지 않다가, 안전보장이사회에서 8번째 대북 제재 결의안이 통과된 뒤에야 성사됐다. 청와대는 문 대통령의 휴가를 이유로 들었지만 대통령이 청와대를 떠나서도 얼마든지 업무를 챙길 수 있는 여건이다. 초유의 안보 위기 와중에 굳이 미 대통령과의 통화를 미룬 데 대해 많은 국민이 불안을 느낀 건 당연하다.
문 대통령은 트럼프 대통령과의 통화에서 최대한의 대북 압박과 한미 연합 방위 태세 강화에 합의했다. 동맹을 근간으로 북한을 압박해 태도 변화를 끌어내는데 뜻을 같이한 점은 긍정적이다. 한·미·일 외교장관이 이날 3자 회담을 열고 긴밀한 대북 공조 태세를 확인한 것도 바람직한 흐름이다. 다만 문 대통령은 트럼프 대통령에게 "북핵은 궁극적으로 평화적·외교적으로 해결돼야 한다"고 강조했다고 한다. 원론적으론 맞는 말이다. 그러나 지금은 북한이 연일 미사일을 쏘아 대는 도발 국면이다. 유엔은 이에 맞서 북한 수출액의 3분의1을 봉쇄하는 초강경 카드를 꺼냈다. 이런 마당에 우리만 대화에 연연하는 모습을 보인다면 모처럼 다져진 국제사회의 제재 전선이 또다시 삐걱대 북한과 중국에 어부지리를 안겨줄 우려가 있다.
마닐라에서 열리고 있는 아세안지역안보포럼(ARF)은 그런 우려가 공염불이 아님을 보여주는 현장이다. 리용호 북한 외무상은 강경화 외교부 장관을 만날 생각이 있느냐는 질문에 두번이나 "없다"고 답했다. 왕이 중국 외교부장은 강 장관과의 회담에서 북핵은 제쳐놓고 한국의 사드 배치 비난에만 열을 올렸다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 리 외무상과 조우를 피하려고 만찬에 불참했다. 그런데도 강 장관은 리 외무상을 만찬장 대기소에서 만나 "북측의 베를린 구상 호응을 기대한다"고 했다가 "진정성이 결여됐다"는 면박을 들었다.
거듭 지적하지만 지금은 대화가 아니라, 압박에 집중할 시점이다. 미국도 북한도 서로만 바라보며 강대강 심리전에 돌입한 상태이기 때문이다. 이런 상황에선 대화를 외쳐봤자 양측의 외면을 살 뿐이다. 막연한 기대가 아니라 냉정한 현실 인식을 바탕으로 북한의 협상 복귀를 끌어낼 비책 마련에 전력을 기울일 때다.