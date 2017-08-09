중앙데일리

Park Sang-min making return to TV

Aug 09,2017




Actor Park Sang-min has confirmed his return to television with a role in the upcoming SBS drama “Bravo My Life.”

Park is best known for his role as Kim Doo-hwan in the “General’s Son” trilogy, directed by Im Kwon-taek.

As a veteran, Park’s other famous appearances include dramas such as “My Lovely Fool” and “Giant,” both of which aired on SBS.

He has decided to return to acting after a 4-year absence since his role in the 2013 MBC drama “Scandal: A Shocking and Wrongful Incident.”

The role he will play on “Bravo My Life” is of Chung Yeong-woong, the head of SY Group, who married a wife 25 years younger but keeps a potentially devastating secret that could threaten their marriage.

“Bravo My Life” is set to begin airing in mid-October after “Band of Sisters” finishes its run on SBS.

By Bae Seung-hoon



