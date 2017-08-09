Shin Hye-sung announces album

Shin Hye-sung of idol group Shinhwa will release an album on Sept. 5 and will take up a nearly month-long concert residency at Blue Square Samsung Card Hall in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, according to the artist’s agency.After hinting at the singer’s return on Aug. 3 through a teaser image sent to local media, Liveworks Company announced through their official social media accounts the album’s release date and promotion schedule.The upcoming album, titled “Serenity,” was announced through a promotional image revealed on Tuesday and additional photos, the track listing and music video teasers will come out in the run-up to the release date.Shin started his solo career in 2005 and has released albums that have reached number one on the Gaon album charts, including 2011’s “Embrace” and 2012’s “Winter Poetry.”He has had a versatile singing career, performing songs in a wide variety of genres such as rock and dance.At Blue Square, Shin will be holding live performances of his newly released material during the “2017 Shin Hye-sung Weekly Concert,” which will be held from Sept. 9 to Oct. 1.Shin’s group Shinhwa is considered a pioneer of K-pop culture since coming onto the scene in 1998 and it continues to release music to this day.By Bae Seung-hoon