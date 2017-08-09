2017.8.9 Ticket

The Korean production of the popular Broadway musical “42nd Street” is currently being staged at the D-Cube Arts Center. According to the Korean production team, the musical has been upgraded from the original Broadway version. [YONHAP]

MUSICSeoul Arts Center, Concert HallOct. 7: It is not common to see the double bass taking center stage as a solo instrument in Korea unless it is at a performance by young Korean double bassist Minje Sung. Critics say it is difficult to play the double bass with the power that Sung plays with, praising his ability and efforts to continue bringing the musical instrument under the spotlight. Sung became the first Asian winner of the International Johann Mattihias Sperger Competition for Double Bass in 2006 and the International Serge Koussevitzky Double Bass Competition the following year - two of three important international competitions for the double bass.For the upcoming recital titled “Originality,” Sung will be playing double bass pieces that show off the potential of the double bass as a solo instrument. Pianist Chyung Han-bin will accompany Sung on stage.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 60,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Goyang Aram Nuri Arts CenterAug. 11: The Lindenbaum Festival, with the motto “One People, One Harmony,” will be collaborating with the senior choir formed in 2011 on the KBS variety show, “Qualifications of Men.” Music director Won Hyung-joon, who studied at Julliard, and the members of the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra will be performing under the baton of conductor Adriel Kim.Along with Korean traditional folk songs, “LBFO Festival Overture for Peace” and E. Drake’s “I Believe” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 70,000 won.Jeongbalsan Station, line No.3, exit 3Hyundai Card UnderstageAug. 19: After the release of his 21st album, “Salting Earth,” American guitarist, music producer and singer-songwriter Richie Kotzen has set out on a world tour. Kotzen, who released his solo album in 1989, was a member of the band The Winery Dogs, Poison and Mr. Big. After he joined the hardrock band Poison, he was certified Gold by the RIAA. His taste in music does not rely on one specific genre, but he incorporates rock, jazz and blues into his songs. Known not only for his guitar skills, he is also loved by his fans for his husky vocals.The concert starts at 7 p.m.Tickets cost 99,000 won.Itaewon Station, line No. 6, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallAug. 23: Praised by the Washington Post as an artist who “combines staggering technical prowess, a sense of command, and a depth of expression,” George Li is best known as the winner of the silver medal at the 15th International Tchaikovsky Competition.After his rise to stardom, he toured Europe and America, and has been invited to perform with renowned orchestras around the world including the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. Not only is Li into music, but he is also studying English literature at Harvard University, which he credits with having a positive influence on his music.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Lotte Concert HallAug. 26-28: Disney’s timeless romance “Beauty and the Beast” has seen many productions over the years, but in this concert, songs from the recently released live action version of the film will be performed. The unforgettable tunes from the movie will be performed by the Korea Coop Orchestra.A large screen at the concert hall will show clips from the movie, with the orchestra playing songs such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Gaston,” “Belle,” and “Be Our Guest.”Conductor Baek Yoon-hak, who works in both the U.S and Korea, will lead the orchestra. Pieces like “Evermore,” “Days in the Sun” and “How Does a Moment Last Forever” will be performed in the second half.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1Olympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 10: On a breezy autumn evening, songs from everybody’s favorite Disney movies will fill the air at Olympic Park. The outdoor concert will be put on by the Ditto Orchestra with Adriel Kim conducting.The music will be accompanied by footage from Disney movies and a chorus will join the orchestra on stage to sing some crowd favorites. The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Tables for four cost 240,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Jamsil Indoor StadiumSept. 12: Presented by Hyundai Card, the electronic duo Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart from The Chainsmokers will be visiting Seoul. Formed in 2012 in New York, The Chainsmokers have been successful combining the sounds of EDM and pop and last year had their biggest hit “Closer,” which topped the Billboard charts for 12 weeks. They also saw success with their collaboration with Coldplay on the hit track “Something Just Like This” and other hits like “Paris” and “Selfie.”The group will stop in Busan on Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for a show at the Busan KBS Hall.The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 132,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Olympic StadiumOct. 7: As a new form of culture festival to promote to live a slow and relaxed life, this newly launched culture festival will feature “La La Land In Concert” conducted by Justin Hurwitz and will be performed with the Ditto Orchestra. The movie “La La Land” will be screened, and the 71-member Ditto orchestra will perform live.For the second part of the program, Hans Zimmer and his 19 piece studio band, orchestra & choir will perform. Zimmer is a legendary German film score composer and record producer, and since 1980s, has produced works which range from “The Lion King,” “The Pirates of the Caribbean” series, and most recently “Dunkirk.” He has been nominated 36 times for the Golden Globes, Academy and the Grammys, and has won seven times.La La Land in Concert will begin at 4:30 p.m., and Hans Zimmer Live will start at 8: 30 p.m.Tickets cost 135,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3THEATERBlue Square, Samsung Electronics HallAug. 10 to Nov. 12: This musical is adapted from the Gothic romance novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, and revolves around the love life of the character Maxim de Winter.In this romantic thriller, after losing his wife to a tragic accident, Maxim de Winter brings his new wife to his home at his estate named Manderley. The role of de Winter will be played by Min Young-ki, Chung Sung-hwa, Um Ki-joon and Song Chang-eui.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. On Wednesday, it starts at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On weekends and holidays, it starts at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Hongik Daehangno Art CenterAug. 18 to Nov. 5: A dynamic mixture between rock music and monologue, this stylish rock musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. This eight-timed Tony nominated piece was performed about 2,000 times after its Korean premiere in 2005. The musical revolves around a boy named Hansel who is living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female.Hansel changes his name to Hedwig, and undergoes a sex change operation - but it fails. Hedwig flies to Kansas only to find out that he has been dumped. He starts to wear wigs and wear makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star. The role of Hedwig will be played by five different actors including actor Oh Man-seok and Yoo Yeon-seok.The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, it starts at 2p.m., 5:15p.m., and at 8:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, it starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Opera HallTo Sept. 3: Directed by Ko Seon-woong, this musical revolves around the tragic history that took place during the Japanese colonization of Korea. This piece is adapted from the novelist Jo Jung-rae’s eponymous 12-volume novel that depicts the everyday lives of the people at the time, especially centering around the lives of Gam Gol-daek’s family.As the Japanese are taking control of not only the land, but also the people, the musical tells the story of the resistance and the daily struggles of who had to suffer.Actors Ahn Jae-wook, Yoon Gong-joo and Kim Seong-nyeo will appear in the musical.The musical starts at 8 p.m. weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5D-Cube Arts CenterTo Oct. 8: Having first premiered in Korea in 1996, this Tony-Award winning show is set in New York City. In this performance filled with crowd-pleasing tap numbers and lavishly choreographed performances, the role of Julian Marsh will be performed by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk. The role of Peggy will be performed by Oh So-yeoun and Jeon Ye-ji.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkSept. 2-3: This outdoor autumn music festival will bring music to people who are fed up with their everyday routine. Along with ballad singer Gummy, known for her sorrowful voice, groups like Buzz, Autumn Vacation and 10cm will also be on stage. Powerful vocalists such as Jung Joon-il, Suran and Yun DDan DDan will also take the stage.Tickets cost 123,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Incheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is “the world’s biggest club.”It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, pictured above, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz. The lineup will continue to be updated. The event will feature seven stages and more than 150 DJs from around the world.Tickets range from 160,000 won to 320,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.