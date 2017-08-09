Hyundai workers call a strike over wage dispute

Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor said late Monday that they would stage partial strikes in an apparent bid to put pressure on management amid ongoing wage negotiations.Workers will stage four-hour strikes on Thursday and Aug. 14. The walkouts will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 8:20 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.The workers said they would also not work overtime on weekends until an agreement with management is reached.The unionized workers are currently demanding a monthly wage increase of 154,833 won ($137.26) and a bonus equal to 30 percent of the company’s net profit for 2016. They are also demanding that the company guarantees their employment regardless of future advances in production technology.Hyundai Motor’s management expressed regret over the strike and claimed the workers should focus on promptly holding talks to ink a wage deal.The automaker added that union workers are ignoring the difficult situation that the company is in at the moment. Hyundai’s car sales have been hit hard by a diplomatic row between Korea and China over an American antimissile shield being set up on Korean soil.The company has also suffered from a weak SUV lineup that has affected its ability to win over more customers. YONHAP