Survey finds part-timers fear being replaced by kiosks

A majority of part-time workers expect to be replaced by kiosks due to the rise in minimum wage next year, with those working at restaurants and cafes expressing the most concern, a job survey found Tuesday.Alba, a website for job seekers, asked 644 members between July 27 and Aug. 1 what they thought of standalone computer devices that serve as vendors and service providers. Sixty-eight percent said they feel the number of such devices will rise with the increase of hourly wages set to go in effect next year.The government and union leaders agreed on a 16.4 percent increase in minimum pay to 7,530 won ($6.66) next year.The survey found 61.2 percent feared that part-time jobs would eventually be eliminated due to kiosks. Other cited problems include time spent learning to use such devices (12.4 percent), losing opportunities to gain social experience through jobs (12.4 percent) and increased product and service prices from the cost of operating kiosks (7 percent).Cafes, restaurants and fast food stores will be quickest to adopt kiosks, according to 38 percent of the people surveyed. Convenience stores (25.6 percent) will be next, followed by manufacturing (18.2 percent), and department stores and supermarkets (9 percent). YONHAP