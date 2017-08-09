Oil: A blessing and a curse (국문)

Venezuela is stuck with the resource curse. It has the world’s largest oil reserves and is the fifth-largest exporter of oil, but the South American country is going through an economic crisis after oil prices dropped from $120 per barrel in 2014 to about $50. Consumer prices are expected to rise sevenfold this year and up to 20 times next year. An extensive food shortage caused seven out of 10 Venezuelans to lose an average 9 kilograms (20 pounds) in weight last year.
They call it the “Maduro diet” after the Venezuelan president, but politicians couldn’t care less. President Nicholas Maduro has dissolved the opposition-dominated National Assembly and formed a pro-administration National Constitutional Assembly. He has military forces surround the office of the attorney general, who opposes his rule. Some predict Venezuela might be the first petroleum-producing country to go bankrupt.
The concept of the resource curse comes from the Dutch. In 1959, vast natural gas fields were discovered in the North Sea near the Netherlands. For decades, tens of billions of dollars in foreign currency flowed into the country. The value of the Dutch guilder rose dramatically, the competitiveness of exporters outside natural gas was undermined, prices went up and unions walked out to demand a wage increase. The extreme social unrest and reluctance of investors resulted in a serious economic slump. The Dutch’s abundant resources ended up hurting the economy.
But resources are not necessarily a curse. For many countries, they’re a blessing. Norway operates the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, GPFG, which has over $900 billion. The money is to be used for future generations after the country’s oil supply runs out. It mostly acquires overseas assets to stabilize its currency value.
Botswana, a landlocked country in southern Africa, has also wisely used income from its diamond mines, the third largest in the world, for modernization. It stands in contrast to neighbors that have waged civil wars over income from natural resources. As a result, Botswana is an emerging economy with GDP per capita of $16,000 and has maintained an average annual growth rate of 9 percent since the country’s independence in 1966.
Natural resources themselves are neither good nor bad. It just depends on how countries and their leaders use them. More important than resources are the will and awareness of citizens. It seems I am fortunate to be born in the Republic of Korea and not oil-rich Venezuela.
*The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.
RAH HYUN-CHEOL
요즘 베네주엘라는 '자원의 저주'를 겪고 있다. 석유 매장량 세계 1위, 수출량 세계 5위인데도 경제난으로 곤경을 겪고 있다. 2014년 배럴 당 120달러에 이르던 유가가 50달러 안팎으로 폭락했기 때문이다. 올해 물가상승률은 7배, 내년엔 스무 배에 이를 전망이다. 식량 부족이 만성화돼 지난해 국민 10명 중 7명의 체중이 9㎏ 줄어들었다. 국민들은 이를 현직 대통령의 이름에 빗대 '마두로 다이어트'라 부른다. 그런데도 정치는 이를 아랑곳 않는다. 마두로 대통령은 야당이 다수인 국회를 해산하고 친정부 제헌의회를 구성했다. 자기에게서 돌아선 검찰총장 사무실을 군병력으로 포위하는 등 강압정치를 계속하고 있다. 산유국으론 처음 파산하는 나라가 될지 모른다는 전망까지 나온다.
자원의 저주란 말은 '네덜란드병'에서 유래했다. 1959년 네덜란드 앞바다(북해)에서 다량의 가스전이 발견됐다. 천연가스 수출로 매년 수십 억 달러의 외화가 쏟아져 들어왔다. 네덜란드 굴덴화의 가치가 크게 상승해 천연가스를 제외한 다른 수출업체들의 경쟁력이 상실되기 시작했다. 물가가 뛰어올랐고, 임금인상을 요구하는 노조의 파업이 잇따랐다. 극심한 사회불안과 투자위축으로 경제는 심각하게 가라앉았다. 자원이 오히려 경제를 망가뜨린 것이다.
하지만 자원이 꼭 저주인 것은 아니다. 축복으로 잘 활용하는 나라들도 적지 않다. 북구의 부국 노르웨이는 GPFG라는 세계 최대 규모의 국부펀드를 운용하고 있다. 규모가 9000억 달러가 넘는다. 이 돈을 석유가 고갈된 뒤 살아갈 후손들을 위해 운용한다. 주로 해외자산을 취득해 통화가치도 안정시킨다. 아프리카 남부 내륙국가인 보츠와나도 세계 3위인 다이아몬드 광산에서 나온 수입을 근대화를 위해 잘 사용했다. 이웃나라들이 자원 수입을 둘러싸고 내전을 벌인 것과는 대조적이다. 그 결과 1966년 독립 이후 연평균 9%대의 경제성장률을 기록하며 1인당 국내총생산(GDP) 1만6000달러의 신흥 부국이 됐다.
이렇게 보면 자원은 그 자체로 선악이 아니다. 사회와 리더십이 어떻게 활용하느냐에 따라 천사, 혹은 악마의 가면을 쓸 뿐이다. 자원보다 더 중요한 게 국민들의 의지와 의식이란 얘기다. 석유 부국 베네주엘라가 아닌, 대한민국에서 태어난게 다행이다 싶다.
나현철 논설위원