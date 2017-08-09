Suffocating household debt (국문)
GDP의 93%… 가계부채에 질식되는 한국 경제
Household debt was equivalent to 92.8 percent of South Korea’s gross domestic product last year, according to the Bank of Korea. That is sharply above not only major economies such as the United States (79.5 percent), but also above emerging economies like Malaysia and Thailand whose level hovered around 70 percent. Only seven countries, including Switzerland, Australia, Norway and Canada, showed higher shares. The pace of household debt growth accelerated to 4.7 percent last year from 1.5 percent in 2013.
International bodies recommend household debt levels of 75 to 85 percent of the respective GDP. If it exceeds this, the debt burden can slow growth. Consumer spending and domestic demand could be affected as household income would go more to finance debt. The Bank for International Settlements estimates that an increase of 1 percentage point in household debt could translate to a cut of 0.1 percent in the GDP growth rate.
Korea’s household debt reached 1,346 trillion won ($1.19 trillion) at the end of March. When we include loans to self-employed individuals, who are categorized as corporate borrowers, the share would have already exceeded the GDP scale. The risk has become higher as loans are increasingly taken out of the non-banking sector due to a tightened cap on bank loans. A crisis could be in the making as household debt against the GDP was 86.1 percent in the United States when the subprime mortgage risk blew over in 2008.
It is not easy to reduce debt. Authorities must come up with subtle surgical methods of removing the flashpoints while keeping the debt load under a manageable growth rate. The recent multiple actions to stabilize the real estate market would dampen demand for home-related loans. But there is the risk of the demand stretching to land, office buildings and credit loans.
Debt is debt. The Korean economy is sinking under the astronomical household debt pile. Household debt must come under control in order for President Moon Jae-in achieve his promise to reduce polarization in wealth and increase income for growth.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 8, Page 30
지난해 한국의 가계부채가 국내총생산(GDP)의 92.8%에 달한다는 한국은행 보고서가 나왔다. 미국(79.5%) 등 주요 선진국은 물론 말레이시아·태국(70%) 같은 다른 신흥국보다 훨씬 높은 수준이다. 우리보다 이 비율이 높은 나라는 스위스·호주·노르웨이·캐나다 등 7개국뿐이다. 증가 속도도 매우 가파르다. 한국의 가계부채 증가율은 2013년 1.5%에서 지난해 4.7%로 세 배 가까이로 늘어났다.
국제기구들은 가계부채의 안전선을 GDP의 75~85%로 꼽는다. 이를 넘어서면 성장을 촉진하기보다 오히려 위축시킨다고 한다. 과도한 빚을 갚기 위해 가계 소비를 줄이고, 내수도 따라 줄기 때문이다. 국제결제은행은 가계부채가 1%포인트 늘 때 성장률이 0.1% 떨어진다고 추산한다.
한국의 가계부채는 지난 3월 말 현재 1346조원에 달한다. 기업대출로 감춰져 있는 자영업자 대출까지 합하면 GDP 규모를 이미 넘어섰다. 더구나 최근 급증한 가계대출의 대부분이 주택담보대출이다. 은행권 규제가 강화되자 비은행권으로 쏠리는 등 질적으로도 악화하고 있다. 2008년 금융위기 당시 미국의 GDP 대비 가계부채 비율이 86.1%였던 점과 견줘 보면 위기라고 해도 과언이 아니다.
그렇다고 일단 늘어난 빚을 줄이기는 쉽지 않다. 부채 총량을 경제성장률보다 낮게 유지하며 ‘뇌관’을 제거하는 정교한 대책이 필요하다. ‘8·2 부동산 대책’으로 주택담보대출 수요 증가세가 한풀 꺾인다 해도 안심할 수는 없다. 토지·상가·신용대출로 풍선효과가 나타나면서 가계 상환 능력이 악화할 가능성이 있다.
이제 ‘부채도 자산’이라는 말은 통하지 않는다. 빚은 빚일 뿐이다. 그리고 한국 경제는 가계부채에 서서히 질식돼 가고 있다. 양극화 해소와 소득 증대 성장과 같은 문재인 정부 경제정책의 성공을 위해서라도 가계부채는 반드시 잡아야 한다.