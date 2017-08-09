The crisis of August (국문)

The government has come up with a somewhat pessimistic assessment of growth for the Korean economy. The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said that the index of industrial production took a downturn after June, while the average operating ratio for manufacturers dropped. The ministry also said the pace of employment growth has slowed by 74,000 jobs in June compared to the same period last year. A day earlier, the Korea Development Institute, a state-run think tank, sounded a similarly gloomy note by saying that despite some improvement in facilities investment led by the semiconductor business, the pace of growth in other sectors is slowing. Such analyses demonstrate a weakening of our economy.
The government does not seem to know how to address these concerns. It blindly pushes one economic policy after another, which may dash cold water on investment sentiment. The Moon Jae-in administration is trying to raise corporate taxes in sharp contrast with other advanced economies such as the United States and Japan. Instead, it is hoping a rapid hike in the minimum wage will create more income for spending, even though it’s an obvious burden on small and midsize companies and mom-and-pop stores across the country who pay the minimum wage to workers.
Now is the time for the administration to encourage the corporate sector to invest more by cutting red tape rather than putting pressure on struggling entrepreneurs. Bank of Korea research shows this. The central bank pointed out that South Korea’s variability in GDP growth, or standard deviations of quarterly GDP growth, is stuck at only half of the OECD average as a result of simultaneous declines in the propensity to consume and invest.
Such economic anxieties are mixed with mounting security concerns about the threat from North Korea as it continues to develop nuclear weapons and more sophisticated missiles. Coupled with widespread rumors of GM Korea planning to pull out of South Korea and a management crisis simmering at Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors ahead of a court’s upcoming ruling on compensation for workers, August is feeling like a month of crisis.
In such a challenging environment, President Moon Jae-in’s economic policies — aimed at stimulating growth through a better distribution of wealth through changes in taxation — can hardly work. If our mainstay industries shake and economic growth dwindles, nothing is going to help fatten government coffers, not to mention create more jobs. It is time for the government to focus on rejuvenating the vitality of our economy before an August crisis extends into the autumn.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 9, Page 30
기획재정부는 어제 한국 경제의 회복세가 견고하지 않다는 내용의 경제 동향을 발표했다. 6월 광공업 생산이 감소세로 돌아섰고 제조업 평균가동률은 하락했다는 것이다. 또 고용 증가 폭은 1년 전보다 7만4000명 줄었다. 하루 앞서 한국개발연구원(KDI)도 '반도체 중심의 설비투자 개선은 유지되고 있으나 여타 부문의 수요 증가세 조정이 가시화하고 있다'면서 경기 개선 추세가 다소 약화하는 모습이라고 밝혔다.
요컨대 경기회복세가 불안하다는 진단이 잇따르지만 대응책은 잘 안 보인다. 오히려 투자심리를 위축시킬 만한 경제정책이 꼬리를 물고 있다. 문재인 정부는 미국·일본 등 주요 수출 경쟁국의 추세와 달리 법인세 인상 카드를 뽑았고, 영세상공인·중소기업에 부담이 되는 최저임금 인상에 힘을 실었다.
그래서 많은 전문가는 "이런 압박보다 투자심리를 자극할 혁신과 규제 혁파가 절실하다"는 진단을 내리고 있다. 어제 한국은행이 국내총생산(GDP) 변동성 분석 결과를 냈는데 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국 평균의 절반에 그쳤다. 기업 혁신활동의 위축으로 소비·투자 성향이 동반 저하된 결과라고 풀이했다.
이런 경제 불안은 안보 불안과 맞물려 4월에 이어 8월에 또 한번 ‘위기설’을 부르고 있다. 한국GM 철수설이 떠도는가 하면, 17일 통상임금 판결을 앞둔 현대기아차의 경영 불안이 국내외 판매 부진과 함께 자동차산업 위기설을 증폭시키고 있다.
이래서는 문재인 정부가 178조원을 마련해 추진해 나가려는 J노믹스의 실현 가능성이 떨어질 수밖에 없다. 경기 회복->세수 증대->일자리 증가의 선순환 대신에 주력 산업이 침체하고 경제 활력이 떨어지면 현 정부 100대 과제는 추진 동력을 잃게 된다. 이제라도 경제의 역동성을 살리는 방향으로 경제정책을 보완해야 한다. 김동연 경제부총리는 직을 걸고 이 임무에 적극 나서야 한다.