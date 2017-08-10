2017.8.10 Now Playing

Animation, fantasy/86/EnglishFrom the producers of “The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” comes another animated film packed with action and fun.Nicky, whose dream is to become a dragon hunter like his father, accidentally says the wrong spell and falls into a magical world called Chantispear. This new world is filled with magical creatures and plants such as fast snails, gigantic dragon flies and huge dandelions, and he is taken aback by the foreign and exotic scenery.Nicky meets a mysterious girl named Rocky, and he sets out on a journey to fight a battle with a dragon that is threatening the human world.Action, adventure/140/EnglishThis action flick directed by Matt Reeves follows 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and is the final part of the trilogy, portraying the battle between humans and the fast-evolving apes.Due to a lethal virus called the Simian Flu spreading among the apes, they are evolving more and more as time goes by. In contrast, the humans are suffering and losing their intelligence.Caesar, played by Andy Serkis, is the leader of the apes, who are forced into a war against the humans led by the ruthless Colonel, played by Woody Harrelson. Caesar thought that humans and apes could co-exist, but after his family and colleagues are brutally murdered by Colonel, who is trying to get rid of apes, Caesar loses his temper and seeks revenge against the humans.Colonel, who lives with the fear that the apes might take over the world someday in the future, believes that a war against the apes is inevitable.How will this war come to an end?Documentary/106/KoreanWhenever a national incident takes place, the media is always under both public scrunity and backlash. This documentary created by a former journalist takes a look at the relationship between the ruling administration and the media.Back in 2008, when imported beef from America was under fire, the Lee Myung-bak administration took a direct hit and efforts to control local media took place.The first target was KBS, and then MBC, which reported on the problem with the Four Rivers project that the Lee Myung-bak administration was pushing. The situation got even worse, and reached the stage where the media was being censored, and KBS and MBC bowed to a private advertising company.Moreover, after the false report that every passenger from the Sewol Ferry survived after the disaster in 2014, and the scandal regarding Park Geun-hye’s confidante Choi Soon-sil, the existence of media as a reliable source is under threat.The movie’s director Choi Seung-ho, who formerly worked at MBC, chronicles his last ten years of researching the culprits who threatened the existence of public broadcasting companies, and tries to delve into the facts.Drama/111/SpanishThis 2015 Spanish drama film, directed by Julio Medem and screened in the Special Presentations section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, revolves around a woman named Magda, played by the Award-nominee Penelope Cruz, who Variety calls “the wellspring of all womanly virtues in this shameless tearjerker” for her role in this movie.Magda, who is living a lonely and meaningless life away from her husband, is in a desperate situation, as she is a jobless teacher and a single mother to a bright boy named Dani, played by Teo Planell.One day, she finds out that she is diagnosed with breast cancer, but she also meets a man who is in a similar situation as her, named Arturo.At a soccer match, while Magda was watching her son Dani playing, she meets Arturo, who hears that there has been a tragic car accident involving his son and wife. Magda feels that they are in a similar situation, and they start a friendship thanks to the emotional support they can offer each other. However, soon after, Magda finds out that her breast caner is terminal, and her situation gets worse. How will the relationship of Magda and Arturo come to an end?Drama/98/ArabicAssaf is a boy who is living in Gaza, Palestine, and he loves singing. His dream is to be onstage at the opera house in Cairo, Egypt with his sister. However, the reality does not allow him to even buy a musical instrument.Then one day, he hears about an audition for “Arab Idol,” and he decides to appear on the show. Despite dangerous threats, he crosses the border to Egypt and finally makes it to the “Arab Idol” auditions, a dream come true.Will Assaf make it to the finals and fulfill his dream?Thriller/92/ItalianIn a mysterious village in a small town in Italy, a four-year-old boy goes missing. However, after his son goes missing, it is his father who is accused to be behind his son’s disappearance. Moreover, his wife is trying to commit suicide after the devastation of losing her son.However, after five painful years, a miracle happens and their son Tomy is finally found. But the mother feels like he is not her own son. After a man in the village keeps saying that the boy is a devil, the parents and the townspeople begin to doubt who he really is.Animation, adventure/92/EnglishFrom the producers of “Sammy’s Adventures” and 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets” comes another action-packed blockbuster, which revolves around the popular mystical creature called Bigfoot, a myth that is popular in North America.In the story, teenager Adam is a superhero like none other, more su-”fur” than super. When he wakes up in the morning, his hair and feet grow so quickly that he becomes a target at school, which makes it hard for him to get along with other students.One day, he finds his mother’s mysterious box containing a photo and letter from his dad, who he thought was dead. Soon, he sets out to find his long-lost father. On the epic journey to uncover the mystery, he finds out his father is none other than the legendary Bigfoot, who had been hiding in the forest to protect himself and his family from a company that wants his DNA for scientific experiments.Adam soon realizes that like his father, he also has superpowers. Will the father and the son be able to escape the watchful eye of Hair Co., the company that is pursuing them?Horror, thriller/109/EnglishTelling the story behind the origin of a possessed doll named Annabelle, this supernatural horror film is directed by Swedish director David F. Sandberg, best known for 2016’s “Lights Out.”This film is a prequel to 2014’s “Annabelle,” directed by John R. Leonetti, the well-known horror film auteur who also directed 2013’s “The Conjuring.”Played by Anthony LaPaglia, a doll maker named Samuel Mullins and his wife Esther, played by Mirando Otto, are grieving after the death of their daughter, and they decide to adopt children from a local orphanage.They are welcomed by a nun named Sister Charlotte, played by Stephanie Sigman, and other girls from the orphanage. But little do they know, two of the orphans have become targets of Annabelle, the doll maker’s haunted demonic doll.