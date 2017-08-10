Nine Muses’ Moon Hyuna is getting married

Moon Hyuna of the girl group Nine Muses will hold a small private wedding on Sept. 3, at an undisclosed location in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, according to her Twitter.Her husband-to-be is a businessman seven years her senior, according to some insiders in the entertainment industry.Moon plans to invite not only the current members of 9muses, but the former members as well, according to sources.After Moon’s contract with Star Empire Entertainment ended last year, she left the group.She has continued her singing career, releasing the solo single “Cricket Song” earlier this year. She is also currently an active member in a celebrity photographers group known as Nemo.On 12 p.m. Aug. 11, Moon will release her new single “Doong Doong” with another graduate member of Nine Muses, Euaerin.By Bae Seung-hoon