Big Bang announces plans for fifth Japan tour

Big Bang plans to perform a tour in Japan for the fifth straight year. The band is now the first foreign band to perform live in Japan for five years straight.YG Entertainment stated on Tuesday that Big Bang will begin its tour on either Nov. 18 or 19, making stops at the Fukuoka Yahuoku! Dome, the Osaka Kyocera Dome, the Nagoya Dome and the Tokyo Dome.A total of around 3.5 million people have seen Big Bang live since their first performance at the Kyocera Dome in 2013.Every member of the group will take part in the tour, except for T.O.P, who is currently under probation after being charged with violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics in July.Prior to the dome tour, Daesung and G-Dragon will hold solo tours in Japan.Daesung will begin his 39-show tour on Aug.11 at concert halls in 18 cities, and G-Dragon will hold five shows at the Fukuoka Yahuoku! Dome, Osaka Kyocera Dome, and Tokyo Dome as part of his world tour.By Bae Seung-hoon