Kim Seok-hoon returns to the stage : After years away from musicals, the actor steps into role in ‘42nd Street’

It has been fourteen years since Kim Seok-hoon starred in 2003’s “The King and I.” He returns as Julian Marsh in “42nd Street,” now taking place at the D-Cube Art Center at Guro District, western Seoul until Oct. 8. This sudden return is more of an event for him than for others, as he recalled that it was a musical that changed his life goals.“After watching ‘Les Miserables’ in the West End in the 90’s,” told Kim, “I felt dread. When you are met with a piece that gives off so much awe, you learn to fear. If I could never achieve such level of performance, I swore that I would not do a musical.”In the past, Kim thought he was unsuited for a musical, due to a lack of talent. Yet Julian Marsh, the lead character in the musical (whose goal is to successfully produce Peggy Sawyer, a nameless chorus girl, into stardom), is a role only given to the best. A day before the first performance, Kim held an interview with JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.A well-known aficionado of classical music, Kim has partaken in many classical music events like “Martinet Concert” or classic radio programs. His fondness for classic music pieces reached a point where listening to Bach’s Goldberg variations soothed his nerves. However, contrary to his usual methods Kim was steeling himself for the musical appearance with firm determination. “Though the theme is comedy, I have no plans to humor the audience intentionally. I will portray Julian Marsh desperately searching for a new talent in a miserable situation,” said Kim.His background could explain his serious approach to acting. After his graduation from Chung-Ang University and entrance into Korea’s National Theatre Company, Kim made his TV debut as the main character in the 1998 drama “Hong Gil-dong.”“Not many people visited the National Theatre [company production] for many reasons, such as [performances] dealing with esoteric subject matter or Daehangno in central Seoul being a suitable alternative. The director tried to bring television stars to the stage without much success, so he thought of creating [a star] from one of our own. That’s how I was introduced to the production designer of ‘Hong Gil-dong’ despite having no qualifications,” reminisced Kim.Kim considered this to be the golden moment that turned to a poisoned chalice. After his return, Kim confesses that theatre life afterward was “uncomfortable at best.” Contrary to his wishes to practice and prepare quietly, unwanted attention made him unable to keep even basic commuting hours. Though he left the National Theatre Company only after three years, Kim has stayed in drama through performing on television and with other theater companies. He is now ready to try his luck once more in a musical to give the audience a grandiose performance, much like the one he saw decades ago.“Everyone is given an opportunity to shine and fully utilize their potential. My job is to deliver that message,” he said.BY LEE JI-YUNG [bae.seunghoon@joongang.co.kr]배우 김석훈(45)이 14년 만에 뮤지컬 무대에 올랐다. 5일 서울 신도림동 디큐브아트센터에서 개막한 ‘브로드웨이 42번가’에서 그는 연출가 줄리안 마쉬 역을 맡았다. 무명의 코러스걸 페기 소여를 주인공으로 발탁, 일약 스타로 데뷔시키는 인물이다. 1996년 국내 초연한 이래 유인촌·박상원·남경주·김영호·송일국 등 중후한 이미지의 중견 배우들이 주로 맡았던 배역이다. 첫 공연을 하루 앞둔 4일 만난 그는 “누구에게나 자신의 진가를 발휘하고 꽃 피울 기회가 온다. 그 메시지를 전달하는 것이 내 역할”이라고 말했다.1998년 드라마 ‘홍길동’으로 데뷔한 그의 삶은 사실 ‘브로드웨이 42번가’의 페기 소여와 닮은 꼴이다. 중앙대 연극영화과를 졸업하고 국립극단에 들어간 그는 입단 첫 해 TV 드라마 주인공을 맡는 ‘벼락 출세’를 했다. 그의 TV 출연은 정상철 당시 국립극단 단장의 ‘국립극단 부흥’을 위한 기획 아이디어였다.“그 당시엔 국립극단 공연에 관객이 너무 적었어요. 작품이 좀 어렵기도 했고, 그 땐 ‘연극 보려면 대학로 간다’는 인식이 강했고요. 단장님이 TV 스타들을 연극 무대에 올려 관객들의 눈길을 끌어보려고 하셨는데 캐스팅이 쉽지 않았죠. 그래서 ‘우리가 스타 한번 만들어보자’는 아이디어를 내셨고, 저를 드라마 PD에게 소개하신 겁니다.”그렇게 만난 ‘홍길동’의 정세호 PD는 그를 주인공으로 전격 캐스팅했다. 그에게 ‘홍길동’은 행운의 작품이기도 하지만, 아쉬움의 이유이기도 하다. ‘홍길동’ 이후 돌아간 극단 생활은 그에게는 “가시방석이었다”고 했다. “조용히 마루 바닥 닦으며 연기 훈련 받고 싶었던” 그에게 갑자기 주목받는 고통은 컸다. 당시 국립극단 단원은 공무원 신분이어서 출퇴근 시간도 있었는데 지키기 힘들었다. 결국 3년 만에 극단을 나왔다.그에게 뮤지컬은 일찌감치 포기한 장르였다. “90년대 유럽여행 중 영국 웨스트엔드에서 뮤지컬 ‘레미제라블’을 본 뒤 ‘나는 이렇게 못하겠다’고 생각했다”는 것이다. 그는 “감동이 너무 커 어느 선을 넘어가면 공포심이 생긴다. ‘레미제라블’에서 그 공포감을 느꼈다. 극장을 나와 코벤트가든에서 피카딜리서커스로 비를 맞고 걸어가면서 ‘이 정도도 못 할 바에는 뮤지컬은 안하는 게 낫겠다’고 결심했다”고 말했다.그랬던 그가 2003년 ‘왕과 나’와 이번 ‘브로드웨이 42번가’에 출연한 것은 두 배역 모두 연기력이 중요한 역할이기 때문이다. 그는 “작품 장르가 쇼코미디지만 일부러 관객을 웃길 생각은 없다. 공연 전날 주인공이 부상을 당해 새 주인공을 찾아야하는 난감한 상황의 연출자 마쉬를 진지하게 표현하겠다”고 말했다.그는 소문난 클래식 음악 애호가이기도 하다. 2011년부터 4년동안 라디오 클래식 프로그램을 진행했고, 성남아트센터 ‘마티네콘서트’ 진행자로 활동하고 있다. 공연을 앞두고 “떨린다”는 그는 “바흐의 골드베르크 변주곡을 들으며 마음을 가라앉히고 있다”고 말했다.이지영 기자 [jylee@joongang.co.kr]