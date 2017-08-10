The ‘four golden bats’ return (국문)

People used to call them the “four golden bats.” There’s nothing they couldn’t do. But one day, two of the four bats fell. One turned out to have fabricated a paper published in an internationally renowned journal. The other took responsibility for the incident.
It was Dr. Hwang Woo-suk, authority in stem cell research at the time, and Park Ki-young, Blue House secretary for information science and technology, who made Hwang a national figure. Park was also a co-author of Hwang’s paper. After the controversy, Hwang had to retire. The international science circle would not let a scholar with a history of fabrication re-enter the establishment. Park returned to teach at Sunchon National University.
The controversy did not end with Hwang and Park’s fall. Korea’s stem cell research fell behind the United States and China, and consequent reinforcement of the Life and Ethics Act restricted research by life scientists in Korea.
The world of science in Korea is stirred up as the Blue House appointed Professor Park to head the Office of Science and Technology Innovation under the Ministry of Science and ICT, a vice ministerial position. Many scientists criticize the appointment as the person who took responsibility for the Hwang Woo-suk scandal could head the governing body for science and technology. The Korean Union of Public Sector Research and Professional Workers, which represents state-funded research institutes, issued a statement titled “Obituary to Korea’s Science and Technology” and demanded the withdrawal of the appointment as it is an insult to the Korean social science community and means giving up science and technology system reform.
The head of the Office of Science and Technology Innovation is not a position in any ministry. It does not only oversee science and technology-related policy making but also reviews, adjusts and assesses a 20 trillion-won R&D budget. It is a vice-ministerial position that can attend Cabinet meetings. It is a grave position leading Korea’s science and technology policy.
In a telephone interview, Park said that she had taken an excessive amount of responsibility for the past. “The policy direction was right, but Dr. Hwang deceived the government.” On having made no explanation or apology when she stepped down, she said, “I didn’t want my explanation to sound like an excuse. It was my apology to resign from the position.” About a year after the resignation, she was awarded an Order of Service Merit with Yellow Stripes.
She has learned from the past and can do better this time. However, there is a lingering concern. Is there any other figure in science and technology? Can someone who has been in academia for ten years return to the administration and show leadership when the feeble domestic science circle is criticized for lacking R&D results?
그때 사람들은 그들을 ‘황금박쥐’ 4인방이라 불렀다. ‘황금박쥐’를 통하면 안 되는 일이 없다고도 했다. 어느 날 그 4인방 중 둘이 추락했다. 한 사람은 국제 유명 학술지에 실은 논문이 조작된 것으로 판명 나면서, 또 한 사람은 그 논문 조작 사태의 책임을 지는 차원에서 물러났다.
노무현 정부 당시 줄기세포 연구의 최고 권위자로 떠오른 ‘황’우석 박사, 그리고 당시 그를 국가적 과학자로 만든 ‘박’기영 청와대 정보과학기술보좌관이 그 장본인이었다. 박 보좌관은 황 박사 논문의 공동저자이기도 했다. 황 박사는 그 일 이후 연구계의 ‘재야(在野)’로 사라졌다. 아니 사라질 수밖에 없었다. 국제 과학계는 논문을 조작한 학자에게는 제도권으로 다시 들어올 기회를 주지 않기 때문이다. 박 교수는 모교 순천대로 돌아갔다.
사태는 두 사람의 추락으로 끝나지 않았다. 세계를 리드하던 줄기세포 연구는 미국·일본에 뒤처졌고, 그 사건으로 강화된 생명윤리법에 국내 생명공학자들의 발은 꽁꽁 묶여 있다.
국내 과학계가 다시 들끓고 있다. 청와대가 7일 과학기술정보통신부의 차관급 과학기술혁신본부장에 박 교수를 발탁한 때문이다. 과학계 인사 중에는 진보·보수를 떠나 황우석 사태의 책임을 지고 물러난 인물이 어떻게 과학기술계 컨트롤타워 자리에 다시 등장할 수 있느냐고 비판하는 이가 많다. 정부 출연연구소 노조인 전국공공연구노동조합은 8일 ‘한국 과학기술의 부고(訃告)를 띄운다’는 제목의 성명서에서 “박 교수의 임명은 한국 사회 과학공동체에 대한 모욕이며, 과학기술체제 개혁의 포기를 의미한다”면서 임명 철회를 요구했다.
문재인 정부의 과학기술혁신본부장은 일개 부처의 그냥 본부장이 아니다. 과학기술에 대한 정책 입안뿐 아니라 연간 20조원에 이르는 국가 연구개발(R&D) 예산을 심의·조정하고 평가까지 하는 자리다. 차관급이지만 국무회의에 참석할 수 있는 ‘왕 차관’이다. 명실상부 한국 과학기술 정책을 이끌어 갈 막중한 위치다.
신임 박 본부장은 기자와의 통화에서 “과거 과도한 책임추궁을 당했다”고 억울함을 토로했다. “그때 정책방향은 옳았다. 황 박사에게 속은 게 잘못이다”고 했다. 물러날 당시 한마디 해명이나 사과가 없었던 데 대해서는 “해명이 변명으로 들릴까 봐 그랬다. 그만둔 게 사과 아니냐”고 답했다. 그런 그에게 노무현 정부는 1년여 뒤 황조근정훈장을 수여했다.
과거의 잘못을 교훈 삼아 더 잘할 수 있다. 하지만 백번 양보해도 드는 생각이 있다. 문재인 정부 안팎에 과학기술계 인재가 그리도 없나. 반성도 해명도 없이 상아탑으로 사라졌다 10여 년 만에 다시 나타난 인사가, 그러잖아도 성과 없는 국가 R&D로 비판받아 빈사 상태인 과학계에서 어떤 리더십을 보여줄 수 있을까.
