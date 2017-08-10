Binding force is key (국문)
Aug 10,2017
Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il said in his first offical press conference that he will install a committee to review prosecutorial investigations. For controversial cases that draw public attention, the review will invite outside experts to keep watch on the fairness and justice of the investigation process and grounds for indictment.
At the same time, the special investigation bureau in charge of dealing with political cases would be scaled down and an internal reform task force launched. Moon said he would seek to make prosecutorial establishment transparent, fair and open.
The top prosecutor’s comment comes as the new government considers establishing a new institution responsible for investigating corruption among senior public officials and allowing the police to share the investigative powers currently exclusive to the state prosecution. We would have to see how Moon’s reforms help to rationalize and contain the outsized prosecutorial powers.
The idea of an investigation review committee is quite refreshing. Criminal cases have been entirely under the hands of the state prosecution which has often been criticized of making cases public or not depending on its whims. Its exclusive authority often came under political abuse.
But the concept is not entirely new. The state prosecution has been running a civilian committee where it seeks outside opinions on some of its cases. It took after the grand jury system in the United States and Japan’s prosecutorial review commission. But it was limited by a lack of binding force.
The new committee must include neutral members and have a binding force to ensure its authority in containing prosecutorial power abuses. Otherwise, the prosecution cannot convince us that it means reforms this time.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 9, Page 30
문무일 검찰총장이 어제 기자간담회에서 '수사심의위원회' 제도를 도입하겠다고 공언했다. 국민적 관심이 집중된 주요 사건에서 외부 전문가가 참여해 수사와 기소의 적정성을 심의하는 기구를 만들겠다는 것이다. 아울러 검찰이 직접 수사하는 특별수사를 축소하고, 검찰개혁추진단을 발족하기로 했다. 검찰 개혁의 비전을 담은 ‘투명한 검찰, 바른 검찰, 열린 검찰’이라는 구호도 드러냈다.
문 총장의 발언이 고위공직자비리수사처(공수처) 설치, 검찰·경찰 수사권 조정이 추진되는 가운데 나온 것이어서 순수성이 의심스러운 측면이 없지 않다. 하지만 주체할 수 없을 정도로 비대해진 검찰권 남용의 절제와 축소를 겨냥한 '문무일식 검찰 개혁'이라는 점에서 일단 믿고 지켜볼 일이다.
특히 수사심의위 신설이 주목된다. '공소를 제기할 수 있는 권한은 오직 검사에게만 있다'는 기소독점주의와 ‘검찰 재량에 따라 공소를 제기하지 않을 수도 있다’는 기소편의주의의 폐해는 너무도 많이 봐 왔다. 정치적 중립성과 수사의 공정성을 해치는 가장 큰 걸림돌인 게 사실이다.
수사심의위는 2010년부터 검찰이 운영 중인 '검찰시민위원회'를 떠올리게 한다. 검찰시민위는 검사의 요청에 따라 주요 사건의 공소 제기, 불기소 처분 등 기소에 관한 외부 의견을 반영해 왔다. 미국의 대배심(Grand jury)과 일본의 검찰심사회를 본뜬 것이다. 내용상으로는 결정의 구속력이 있는 미국∙일본과 달리 권고적 효력만 있어 한계를 노출했다. 그래서 검찰에 대한 비난 여론을 차단하는 유명무실한 바람막이 조직이라는 비판이 많았다.
그래서 수사심의위가 검찰권을 실질적으로 견제하려면 두 가지가 충족돼야 한다. 인적 구성 면에서 코드 인사가 아닌 중립적 인사가 참여해야 한다. 또한 심의위 결정에 구속력과 강제력을 부여하는 것이 명문화돼야 한다. 그래야 개혁의 진정성을 국민에게 인정받을 수 있다.