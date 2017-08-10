Don’t ignore a crisis (국문)

Tension on the Korean Peninsula is reaching a boiling point. A U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report confirms that North Korea can successfully fit a small nuclear warhead onto its ICBMs. Despite lingering suspicions about the North’s ICBM atmospheric re-entry technology, that’s only a matter of time. North Korea’s completion of nuclear ICBMs will serve as a game changer in the decades-old confrontation between Seoul and Pyongyang as it makes it difficult for Washington to retaliate against the North. The DIA estimates the North has as many as 60 nuclear bombs.
In such grim circumstances, Washington and Pyongyang are bent on ratcheting up the tension with a war of words. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that if North Korea continues to provoke the United States, it will face “fire, fury and frankly — power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.” The Associated Press said that’s unprecedented rhetoric from a U.S president, which explicitly shows Uncle Sam’s deepening concern about the stunning speed of advancement in the North’s nuclear and missile technologies.
Trump’s remarks coincide with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo’s hinting at the possibility of “regime change” and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster’s mentioning of a “preventive war.” Such explosive language reflects an ever-deepening sense of crisis in Washington and the fear that North Korean nuclear ICBMs could fundamentally hurt America’s ability to use nuclear deterrence to protect its allies around the globe.
Meanwhile, North Korea threatens South Korea and the United States at the same time. In addition to its threat to turn Seoul into a sea of fire and make the U.S. mainland a “battleground for nuclear war,” Pyongyang vowed to consider the idea of firing intermediate-range ballistic missiles into the waters off Guam, where U.S. strategic assets are located.
President Moon Jae-in simply ordered a new lineup of top brass to reinforce our military posture “a bit,” while stressing the need to acquire capabilities to counter the North’s nuclear and missile provocations. His choice of words — “a bit” — in a meeting with top commanders succinctly shows how lax an attitude he has toward an undeniable emergency.
Some military experts argue for a redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea or the development of our own nuclear weapons. There is no need to exaggerate a crisis, but you can not ignore it. To weather a possible storm on the horizon, we must have a united stance. The government must click into crisis management mode after ending its zigzagging over the Thaad deployment.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 10, Page 30
북한은 ‘서울 불바다’ ‘괌 주변 사격’ 협박하고
트럼프는 ‘북한이 화염과 분노에 직면할 것’ 경고
비상한 각오로 한반도 위기 상황 관리 나서야
한반도가 극도의 안보위기 상황을 맞고 있다. 미국 국방정보국 보고서에 따르면 북한은 이미 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)에 탑재할 핵탄두의 소형화에 성공했다. 한반도의 전략 균형이 붕괴 직전에 놓인 것이다. 북한이 ICBM 대기권 재진입 기술을 갖췄느냐에 대해선 논란이 있으나 이 또한 시간문제일 뿐이다. 북한의 핵 ICBM 완성은 미국의 북한에 대한 보복을 자유롭지 못하게 한다는 점에서 한반도의 안보 지형을 송두리째 바꾸는 충격이다. 우리로선 핵을 머리게 이고 사는 시대를 맞게 된다는 이야기다. 국방정보국은 북한이 최소 60개의 핵무기를 보유했다고 평가한다.
그런 가운데 미국과 북한이 최근 실제 전쟁을 예고라도 하듯 말 폭탄을 잇따라 쏟아내며 한반도의 긴장을 고조시키고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 8일 “북한이 위협을 계속하면 ‘화염과 분노(fire and fury)’에 직면할 것”이라고 강력하게 경고했다. AP통신이 트럼프 대통령의 표현을 '역사상 유례가 없다'고 할 정도로 북핵 고도화에 대한 미국의 심각한 우려를 읽을 수 있다.
트럼프 대통령의 강경 발언은 마이크 폼페이오 중앙정보국장이 북한 정권교체 추진을 시사한 것이나, 허버트 맥매스터 국가안보보좌관이 “예방전쟁” 운운한 것과 맥을 같이한다. 북한의 핵 ICBM이 미국의 ‘핵 확장 억지력’을 근본적으로 훼손해 한반도 내 미군의 전략적 위상을 뒤흔드는 게임체인저 역할을 할 것이란 위기감의 발로다. 북한은 한술 더 떠 한·미를 동시에 협박하고 있다. 9일 “서울을 포함한 1·3 야전군 지역을 불바다로 만들겠다” “미 본토를 핵전쟁 마당으로 만들겠다”고 떠든 데 이어 중거리탄도미사일 ‘화성-12형’을 이용해 “괌 주변 포위 사격을 검토하겠다”는 위협을 서슴지 않았다. ‘8월 위기설’이 나올 정도로 일촉즉발의 긴장감이 도는 한반도 현 상황이다.
한데 정작 당사자인 우리만 위기에 둔감한 것 같아 걱정스럽다. 문재인 대통령은 어제 우리 군 수뇌부 진급 및 보직 신고를 받는 자리에서 “북한 핵과 미사일 도발에 대해 우리의 대응 전력 확보가 시급한 과제”라면서도 “군사대응 태세를 조금 보완해 달라”는 주문에 그쳤다. 북핵 완성이 코앞에 다가서면서 한반도의 전략 균형이 통째로 바뀌는 비상한 시점인데도 ‘조금 보완’이라는 표현은 너무 안이한 인식으로 비쳐진다.
일각에선 전술핵 재배치와 자체 핵무장 이야기까지 거론한다. 위기를 과장할 건 없지만 가벼이 여기는 건 더더욱 곤란하다. 급박하게 돌아가는 한반도 위기 상황을 돌파하기 위해선 우선 국민의 뜻과 힘부터 하나로 모아야 한다. 그러기 위해선 국론 분열의 장이 되고 있는 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 배치 문제부터 조속히 종결지을 필요가 있다. 비상 시기를 맞아 비상한 각오로 한반도 위기관리에 나서야 한다.