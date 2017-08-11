Kim Ji-won has waited for her time to shine: Breakthrough role in ‘Fight for My Way’ was loved by many viewers

[JOONGANG ILBO]

“Descendants of the Sun,” the drama that connected actor Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, was definitely a massive hit, but it did not make all of the actors on the show into stars.With the arrival of KBS drama “Fight for My Way,” actor Kim Ji-won finally got to shine and get her name out with her cute yet bold character struggling in both her relationship and in finding a job.The recently ended drama resonated with those in their 20s who have struggled to get a job. In the drama, Kim plays a character named Choi Ae-ra, who works as a salesperson at a department store but never gives up on her dream of becoming a news announcer.But the drama also showed that your dream can come true, as Ae-ra finally becomes an announcer for fighting matches after she starts to date martial arts athlete who eventually becomes a champion. She also finds love, even though she and her friends complain that they don’t have the luxury to date or be in a relationship. Instead of going on fancy dates, the two go out on the rooftop of the building they live in and spend hours talking.Kim sat down with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily to talk about which character she is like and how she felt about taking the lead role in a drama for the first time.It is hard for me to say (laughs). Because the show was on the bright side, there were many scenes that were entertaining. Many of those funny scenes seemed to have contributed in making the drama popular.I think about a scene where I was being interviewed. Because of what my job requires, I have had many auditions. I took challenges and failed [sometimes]. I got to commiserate a lot.It doesn’t reflect my normal self. The scriptwriter had put down cute lines and I took time to think about how to make it work well. I don’t act [cute] normally but I guess I did fairly okay as many around me have told me that they thought the drama was fun.When I was done with “Descendants of the Sun,” I thought I was like the character I played. But after I finished this drama, I think I got much closer to the character. Many have told me that I look much brighter these days.I will give 50. I always give myself a score of 50. The other 50, I should fill up with other works. I put my best forward on set while filming but I find some moments I regret when I see it on TV.I don’t think I was [stressed out] about it. I just worked continuously over the past seven years. I was always happy and delighted to do what I do. And I am thankful.BY PARK JUNG-SUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]세상엔 많은 배우가 있고 이들에겐 흔하게 인생작이라는 칭찬이 쏟아진다. 그러나 배우 김지원(24)에게 KBS 2TV '쌈마이웨이'는 인생작이라는 수식어 말고는 달리 표현할 길이 없다.극 중 그는 최애라 역을 맡았다. 백화점 안내원이지만 아나운서의 꿈을 버리지 않고 결국 격투기 장내 아나운서가 되는 당찬 청춘이다. 남자사람친구, 일명 남사친인 고동만(박서준)과의 달달한 로맨스의 주인공이기도 했다. 김지원은 이 역할을 통해 밝고 명랑한 20대 청춘의 옷을 입었다. 같은 청춘으로서 공감을, '이런 남사친 없다'고 외치는 다른 청춘에게선 부러움을 샀다.'쌈마이웨이' 종영 후 김지원을 만났다. SBS '상속자들'나 KBS 2TV '태양의 후예'의 김지원보다는 '쌈마이웨이'의 김지원이 진짜 김지원다웠다. 김지원 다움이 무엇인지 깨달았기에, 그래서 더 사랑받을 수 있었는지 모른다."내 입으로 말하기 어렵다. 하하. 밝은 드라마다보니 재밌는 장면들이 많았다. 클립 영상을 보면서 '이 드라마 재밌겠다'고 관심을 가져주시더라. 그런 재밌는 장면들이 많아서 인기가 있었던 것 같다.""면접신이 기억에 남는다. 직업상 오디션을 많이 보다보니 도전했다가 실패한 경험들이 있다. 공감이 많이 됐다.""평소 모습을 반영한 건 아니다. 대본엔 '애라눙 시로시로'라고 돼 있었다.(웃음) 작가님이 워낙 대본을 귀엽게 써주셨다. 그걸 어떻게 하면 잘 살릴 수 있을까 했는데, 나가기 전까지 걱정을 많이 했다. 평소 애교가 있는 편은 아니다. 그래도 주변에서 재밌었다고 말씀해주시니까 나름 괜찮은 것 같다.""50점이다. 나는 늘 나에게 50점을 준다. 남은 50점은 늘 다른 작품으로 채워야 할 것 같다. 연기적인 부분이 아쉽다. 현장에선 최선이었는데, 드라마로 보면 아쉬운 부분이 나온다.""딱히 힘들었다는 시간은 없었다. 7년이라는 시간동안 늘 꾸준히 일해왔다. 늘 즐겁게 행복한 마음으로 했다. 다행히 너무 감사하다.""(인기를) 매체 인터뷰하면서 많이 느낀다. '태양의 후예'때도 그렇고 이번에도 굉장히 많은 취재진이 와서 실감했다. 그래서 앞으로 더 열심히 해야겠다는 생각이 가장 많이 들었다.""'태양의 후예' 마쳤을 때는 (내가) 윤명주에 가깝다고 생각했다. 이번 작품 마치고 나서는 최애라라는 캐릭터와 많이 가까워진 것 같다. 주변 사람들이 많이 밝아졌다는 이야기를 하더라. 애라처럼 트레이닝복은 원래 좋아한다."박정선 기자