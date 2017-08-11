MMCA offers yoga and music for summer fun

Visitors at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Seoul (MMCA) in central Seoul, take part in “MMCA X Nike Training Club” in the museum’s lobby on Aug. 4. [MMCA]

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Seoul (MMCA) in central Seoul has a lot to offer aside from its vast array of modern art, not only within its exhibition rooms but also in the building’s lobby. On Aug. 4, MMCA Seoul began its collaboration with Nike, holding their “MMCA X Nike Training Club” for the first time. The event will run every week until Aug. 25.As part of the museum’s summer event “Eco Fantasy,” MMCA offers a diverse array of experiences for those visiting MMCA Seoul and Gwacheon in the month of August.The collaboration with Nike features a yoga and dance class with a professional trainer in the museum’s lobby, followed by a guided tour of the exhibitions with curators.The museum also held the “Eco Fantasia X Naver Onstage Live” performance on Aug. 9, with duo Akdong Musician and indie band Parasol performing live in the exhibition halls. The performance was streamed live on Naver’s V app, as well as throughout the MMCA.“We hope to enhance the quality of a museum visit and provide the visitors with a variety of experiences in the hot summer,” said the museum.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]The yoga class is held every Friday and Saturday in Seoul, and every Saturday in Gwacheon, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations for the class can be made on the website, www.mmca.go.kr.