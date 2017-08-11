Chevening applications will open until Nov. 7

Applications for the Chevening Scholarships for studies in the United Kingdom from 2018 to 2019 will be open until Nov. 7, the British Embassy in Seoul announced Thursday.“Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds,” the embassy said in its press release. “The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any U.K. university whilst gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural events.”The scholarship program, named after the Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent, currently the joint official residence of the U.K. Foreign Secretary, supports studies in universities in the country, mostly for one year. More than 1,500 scholarships were awarded for studies for this year.“Over the last 34 years, many others have been selected for a Chevening Scholarship and have subsequently gone on to become respected leaders across a range of sectors,” said British Ambassador to Korea Charles Hay. “Becoming a part of the Chevening network instills a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I’ve personally seen how this opportunity is able to transform lives.”Applications can be submitted at http://www.chevening.org/apply.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]