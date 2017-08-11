Bypassing Korea (국문)

The so-called “bypassing Korea” controversy reemerged with the North Korea nuclear crisis. The opposition party condemned President Moon Jae-in for not talking to U.S. President Donald Trump during his vacation. Despite the Blue House and the ruling party’s reassurance about maintaining the traditional alliance, Moon hurriedly held a telephone conversation with Trump on Aug. 7, on his first day back. The opposition party’s criticism targets conservative voters, and the Blue House is certainly aware of it.
There could be three types of “bypassing Korea.” First, South Korea may be excluded from the process due to the strategic interests of the Group of Two, the United States and China. It is the typical power dynamic that does not take directly involved parties into account. The New York Times reported on July 29 that former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger proposed the Trump administration have a prior agreement with China on the situation after the fall of the Kim Jong-un regime in Pyongyang. A former high-level official said in private, “We must assume that China would soon learn what we tell the U.S. administration.”
Another bypassing could happen when Seoul and Washington differ in their North Korea policy. The Liberty Korea Party’s Kim Gwang-lim cited former Blue House secretary for communication Lee Dong-gwan’s memoir on Aug. 4 as he criticized how Washington did not trust the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration. Lee wrote that during the Lee Myung-bak administration, then U.S. President George W. Bush said at a summit that the U.S. government would provide North Korea-related information to South Korea.
Last, North Korea could bypass South Korea and argue that the nuclear issue is between Washington and Pyongyang. North Korea wishes to deal with the United States. directly. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said on August 7 at the Asean Regional Forum in Manila, “The nuclear problem in the Korean Peninsula is caused by the United States.”
These three possibilities have always restricted the scope of South Korea’s diplomacy even when the country has the 11th largest GDP in the world. Both conservative and liberal administrations have been anxious that South Korea could be bypassed if we’re not careful.
Moon proposed a comprehensive argument to prevent all three scenarios in his telephone conversation with Trump. He emphasized that a war in the peninsula must not be tolerated again. Moon informed Trump of Seoul’s decision to deploy four additional Thaad launchers and expressed regret that the oil supply ban was not included in the UN sanctions. Moon also explained to Trump about the need for a South Korean initiative in improving inter-Korean relations.
북핵 위기 속에 ‘코리아 패싱(Korea Passing)’ 논란이 재연됐다. 야당은 휴가 중인 문재인 대통령이 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 통화하지 않은 것을 두고 코리아 패싱을 넘어 ‘코리아 낫싱(Korea Nothing)’이라고 비판했다. 청와대와 여당은 코리아 패싱은 없다면서도 문 대통령 휴가 복귀 첫날인 지난 7일 부랴부랴 트럼프 대통령과 전화통화를 했다. 보수층의 표심을 자극하는 야당의 비판이 부담스러워서였을 게다.
좀 더 자세히 들여다보면 코리아 패싱 현상에는 대략 세 가지 유형이 있다. 우선 G2(미국과 중국)의 전략적 이해관계에 따라 한국이 배제되는 경우다. 이해 당사국의 처지를 고려하지 않는 전형적인 강대국 외교다. 헨리 키신저 전 미국 국무장관이 북한 정권 붕괴 이후 상황에 대한 미·중의 사전 합의를 트럼프 행정부에 제안했다는 지난달 29일 자 뉴욕타임스 보도가 여기에 해당한다. 한 전직 고위관리는 얼마 전 사석에서 ”우리가 미국에 한 얘기는 중국도 곧 알게 된다고 생각해야 한다“며 "우리 머리 위로 ‘보이지 않는 손’이 늘 왔다 갔다 한다는 점을 잊지 말아야 한다"고 말한 적이 있다.
또 다른 코리아 패싱은 한ㆍ미의 북한 관련 정책 방향의 이견에서 나올 수 있다. 미국의 코리아 패싱이다. 야당이 문재인 정부의 ‘제재와 대화 병행’ 원칙 고수를 두고 비판하는 이유다. 지난 4일 김광림 자유한국당 의원은 이명박 정부 당시 한·미 정상회담에서 "당시 조지 W 부시 대통령이 ‘이제부터 한국에 (북한 관련) 정보를 주겠다’고 말해 충격을 받았다"는 이동관 전 청와대 홍보수석의 회고록을 인용하면서 "노무현 정권에 대한 미국의 불신"이라고 지적한 것이 한 예다.
마지막으로 ‘핵 문제는 북·미 간의 문제’라는 북한의 코리아 패싱이다. 이른바 통미봉남(通美封南)이다. “조선반도 핵문제는 철두철미 미국 때문에 생겨난 문제”라는 지난 7일 이용호 북한 외무상의 아세안지역안보포럼(ARF) 연설은 최근 사례다. 세 가지 코리아 패싱 가능성은 국내총생산(GDP) 규모 세계 11위인 한국 외교 운신의 폭을 늘 제약해왔다. 정도의 차이는 있지만 보수정권이건, 진보정권이건 잠시 한눈을 팔면 언제 ‘패싱’될지 모른다는 불안감에 시달려야 했다.
문재인 대통령은 트럼프 대통령과의 통화에서 세 가지 코리아 패싱을 막기위한 ‘종합 처방전’을 내놓았다. “한반도 전쟁을 두 번 다시 용인할 수 없다”고 강조한 것은 첫 번째 패싱, 사드 발사대 4기 추가 배치 결정과 “유엔 제재에 원유 공급 중단이 빠진 건 아쉽다”는 발언은 두 번째 패싱, 한국 주도의 남북관계 개선 필요성 설명은 세 번째 패싱을 각각 막아보자는 의도였다. 힘든 길이지만 가야 할 길이고 이제 그 시작이다.
