Nuclear options (국문)
절차적 정당성 계속 의심받는 정부의 탈원전 정책
Aug 11,2017
The government’s nuclear phase-out policy, which began by gauging public opinion to decide the fate of two reactors under construction, has raised procedural questions. The rivaling parties clashed over the government’s unusually frequent orders to manufacturers, asking them to reduce power consumption in recent months. Kim Moo-sung of the People’s Party said this was an attempt to hide an energy shortage so as not to undermine the policy. Choo Mi-ae, head of the ruling Democratic Party, claimed it was a routine energy-saving move during the summer peak season.
Since 2011, the government has been subsidizing companies that comply with state orders to lower power consumption. While ensuring sufficient reserves to power the nation during an unusually hot summer, the government issued orders to manufacturers three times in July and August. The move is suspected of trying to keep up reserves to back up the data that the country is perfectly capable of getting by without extra reactors.
In the energy supply outline for 2017 to 2031, the government has lowered the reserve rate target to 19 percent from the current 22 percent, again to support the rationale behind stopping the further construction of reactors. Germany and Spain keep their reserve rates over 100 percent because renewable sources are often unreliable.
The Ministry of Science and ICT is directing research and development in nuclear power for dismantlement and safety, another move experts suspect as serving the government’s nuclear phase-out policy. That could kill research projects on the fourth-generation neutron reactor with sodium-cooled technology and pyroprocessing, a technology to reprocess spent nuclear fuel that is underway at a cost of 450 billion won ($394 million).
The government is forcibly hurrying its nuclear phase-out plan along when it has not even begun exploring public opinion. Moreover, it must not be hasty to jeopardize nuclear reactor technology built over the last half a century. The government is going in the opposite direction of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s forecast that the number of reactors will more than double by 2050. It must be extra careful and patient when dealing with such a volatile issue.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 10, Page 30
탈원전 정책의 첫 단추인 공론화 과정에서 절차적 정당성을 의심받을 만한 일들이 꼬리를 물고 있다. 급기야 어제 여야는 정부의 급전(急電·전력사용 감축) 지시를 둘러싸고 충돌했다. 김무성 바른정당 의원이 “탈원전 정책 합리화를 위해 전력 부족을 사전 차단하려는 것”이라고 지적하자 추미애 더불어민주당 대표는 “급전 지시는 전기사용량이 피크를 찍을 때 절전을 유도하는 일”이라고 반박했다.
정부가 2011년 도입한 ‘급전’은 기업들이 전략 사용을 줄이면 보조금을 지급함으로써 절전을 유도하는 제도다. 그런데 정부는 전력이 충분하다면서도 7~8월 세 번에 걸쳐 ‘최대 수요 경신이 예상된다’는 등의 이유로 급전 지시를 내렸다. 여유 전력을 늘림으로써 전력이 넉넉하다는 근거로 삼고 나아가 탈원전 여론에 유리한 환경을 조성하려는 것 아니냐는 의심을 사기에 충분하다. 정부가 8차 전력수급 기본계획(2017~2031년)에서 설비 예비율을 현재 22%에서 19%로 낮추는 방안을 추진하는 것도 원전 건설의 필요성을 낮추려는 의도로 풀이된다. 이에 비해 독일과 스페인의 전력 예비율은 100%를 넘는다. 신재생 에너지 비중이 큰데 그 효율이 낮기 때문이다.
과학기술정보통신부가 원자력 연구개발을 해체 및 안전 쪽으로 전환하려는 것도 탈원전을 겨냥한 것이라고 전문가들은 본다. 실제 그렇게 되면 그간 4500억원이 투입된 4세대 원자로 소듐냉각고속로(SFR)와 사용후 핵연료 재처리 기술인 파이로프로세싱의 연구 중단이 우려된다.
오이밭에서는 신발을 고쳐 신지 않는다고 했다. 탈원전 공론화 과정이 한창 진행 중인 가운데 전력이 남아돈다면서 급전 지시를 내리고, 50년 넘게 쌓아온 원전 기술의 맥을 끊으려 해선 곤란하다. 세계 원전이 2050년엔 2배 이상 늘어난다는 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 전망도 현 정부의 예측과 배치된다. 논란이 많은 만큼 공론화 과정에서 차근차근 논의 절차를 밟아야 한다.