No sense of urgency (국문)

Despite the exchange of verbal threats between North Korea and the United States, the South Korean government is reacting as if watching from the sidelines with folded arms. Its sanguine attitude makes the public feel less secure. A day after threatening a missile attack on Guam, where U.S. strategic assets are based, North Korea has come up with more details. It says it plans to fire four intermediate-range ballistic missiles into waters 30 to 40 kilometers off the Pacific island. The Blue House shrugged off these threats saying Pyongyang was merely trying to rally its own people.
But the threats are in stark contrast to Pyongyang’s hostile rhetoric of the past. Kim Rak-gyom, head of the North’s Strategic Rocket Forces, said he is considering the idea of making public the Guam attack. After a public uproar over Seoul’s overly lax attitude, the Blue House hurriedly held a National Security Council meeting Thursday presided over by its chief, Chung Eui-young.
The security situation has dramatically changed. North Korea has just a few steps before obtaining the capabilities to miniaturize nuclear warheads to fit onto its ballistic missiles. Maybe it already has that capability. All that’s left is atmospheric re-entry technology. Given the unpredictable characters of both North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, this game of chicken could turn deadly.
A bigger worry stems from the laidback attitude the Moon Jae-in government demonstrates in the face of such threats. In a June interview with CBS News, Moon compared the North’s nuclear and missile provocations to “bluffing.” After the North’s successful firing of its most advanced ICBM in July, he hurriedly ordered the “provisional deployment” of four launchers for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system. But the presidential order has yet to be implemented.
The security situation on the Korean Peninsula is very dangerous. Many experts believe North Korea will be able to deploy nuclear weapons in real battles within the year. Once its nuclear missiles change the game in Northeast Asia, there is no place for South Korea to step in between Washington and Pyongyang and Washington and Beijing.
Our government must let citizens understand the level of threat posed and find ways to counter it, including preparing several cards the administration can use against the North. The government’s plan to revise the Korea-U.S. missile guidelines to load a bigger warhead onto missiles and build a nuclear-powered submarine should be just the beginning.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 11, Page 30
과거와는 다른 한반도 안보 위기
속수무책인 우리 처지 더 위협적
북핵 대응 카드 행동으로 보여야
북한과 미국이 선전포고에 가까운 고강도 ‘말 폭탄’을 주고받고 있지만 정작 더 불안한 것은 ‘강 건너 불구경’하는 듯한 우리 정부의 태도다. 북한은 ‘괌 도발’을 예고한 뒤 하루 만에 중장거리탄도미사일(IRBM)인 ‘화성-12형’ 4기로 괌 주변 30~40㎞ 수역의 포위사격을 검토하고 있다는 구체적 액션플랜까지 내놓았다. 그런데도 청와대 측은 “북한 내부결속용”이라며 한반도 위기설을 일축하고 있다.
하지만 북한의 이번 성명은 김락겸 조선인민군 전략군 사령관 명의로 직접 발표한 데다 “역사적인 이번 괌도포위사격을 인민들에게 공개하는 방안도 검토 중이다”라고까지 밝히고 있어 과거의 일상적 위협과는 차이가 있다는 게 전문가들의 판단이다. 그런데도 정부의 안보 인식이 너무 안일하다는 지적이 나오자 정의용 국가안보실장 주재로 어제 오후 국가안보회의상임위원회(NSC)를 열었다. 하지만 전날의 대응과 크게 달라지지 않았다.
현 정세가 과거의 한반도 위기와 다른 점은 한둘이 아니다. 우선 북한의 핵탄두 소형화와 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 기술이 사실상 완성단계에 이르렀다는 게 정설로 받아들여진다. 또한 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 모두 예측 불가능하고 즉흥적인 측면이 있어 양측의 ‘치킨게임’이 자칫 현실이 될 가능성이 그 어느 때보다 높다는 점이다. 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장이 북·미 간 대결적 언사에 “당혹스럽다(troubled)”며 극도의 우려를 표명할 정도다.
무엇보다 큰 위기는 북·미 간 긴장이 일촉즉발로 치닫고 있는 상황에서 우리는 속수무책 수수방관하고 있다는 점이다. 문재인 대통령은 지난 6월 미 언론과의 인터뷰에서 “북한의 핵·미사일은 뻥”이라고 말했다. 그러다 7월 말 북한이 ICBM급 ‘화성-14형’을 발사하자 성주에 배치하려다 중단된 사드 잔여 발사대 4기의 추가 배치를 문 대통령이 지시했지만 여전히 미뤄지고 있다.
문 대통령이 지지세력을 의식해 안보 문제에 말과 행동이 다른 태도를 보여도 될 만큼 한반도를 둘러싼 안보 현실은 여유롭지 않다. 북한 핵·미사일의 연내 실전배치가 가능할 것으로 보는 전문가가 많다. 이처럼 북핵이 동북아 안보지형을 바꿔놓을 게임 체인저가 될 경우 북·미, 미·중 사이의 빅딜에서 한국이 설 자리는 없게 된다.
행동으로 결연한 의지를 보여야 한다. 북한의 핵 능력을 부인만 할 게 아니라 북핵이 얼마나 위협적 수준인지 국민에게 알리고 최선의 대응책을 다각도로 찾아내야 한다. ‘코리아 패싱’이라는 ‘콩글리시’가 기정사실화돼 국어사전에까지 오르기 전에 북핵에 맞설 수 있는 여러 카드를 갖춰야 한다. 탄두 중량 확대를 위한 한·미 미사일지침 개정과 핵잠수함 도입은 그런 카드의 극히 일부일 뿐이어야 한다.