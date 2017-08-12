Bastille, Justice to headline Pentaport fest

British indie pop band Bastille and French electronic duo Justice will headline the 2017 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, one of South Korea’s longest-running summer music festivals, this weekend, according to organizers Thursday.The three-day rock-electronic music blowout will be held from Friday to Sunday at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, also known as Pentaport Park, in Incheon.Korean rock bands Guckkasten and Kingston Rudieska performed on first day of the festival.British indie pop bands Bastille and Circa Waves, along with local acts Pia and Kiha & The Faces, will take the stage today.Grammy-nominated band Justice and Australia’s 5 Seconds of Summer will headline on Sunday.Yonhap