Nam Gyu-ri cast in upcoming thriller movie

Nam Gyu-ri will make her return to the big screen for the first time in three years with the upcoming movie “Deja Vu.”Storm Pictures Korea, the production company behind the film, confirmed on Friday that Nam will be cast as a main character in the thriller.She will play Ji-min, whose trauma from witnessing a hit-and-run becomes a mystery as she soon loses her ability to make a distinction between fiction and reality.Although Nam initially debuted as a singer in SeeYa, a girl group, she decided to leave her entertainment company Core Contents Media after fallout over her decision to change her career.She has acted in numerous TV series such as SBS dramas “Life Is Beautiful,” “49 Days,” and “Yeah, That’s How It Is.”“Deja Vu” will be directed by Ko Kyung-min and begins filming in September. The film’s projected release is in the first half of 2018.By Bae Seung-hoon