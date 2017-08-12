[앵커브리핑] 사병화에 길들여진… ‘장군은 뛰지 않는다’ (“Tamed Generals”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.장군들은 연병장에 도열해 있었고, 잠시 후에 굉음과 함께 주한미군 사령관을 태운 헬리콥터가 연병장 가운데로 내려앉았습니다.Generals were lined up in a military training field, and after some loud noise, a helicopter carrying thelanded in the middle of the field.*commander of the U.S. Forces Korea: 주한미군 사령관헬기에서 내린 주한미군 사령관은 연병장을 가로질러 뛰기 시작했습니다. 그는 그렇게 내달려서 회의실로 들어갔습니다.After the commander landed, he ran across the field to a conference room.문제는 그 뒤를 따라 뛰어가던 우리 군의 장군들이었습니다. 그 중에 상당수는 뛴다는 행위 자체가 무척 힘들어 보이는 체형을 가진 사람들이었습니다.The problem was the Korean generals who followed the commander. The majority of the generals had body types that made it look like it was hard for them to run.연병장 절반을 가로지르는 거리 정도였음에도 그들은 가쁜 숨을 몰아 쉬었습니다. 물론 그 주한미군 사령관은 표정 하나 변하지 않았는데도 말입니다.Even though the generals only had to run only half the size of the field, they were. In contrast, the commander looked not even a bit tired.*pant: 숨을 헐떡이다사병들 눈에 장군들이 그렇게 애처로워 보인 것은 처음이었습니다. 그리고는 수군댔지요. "미군은 배가 나오면 장교시험에서 탈락시킨다더라…"To a lot of soldiers, this may have been the first time that a general looked so, and the rank and file soldiers were saying that unlike in Korea, if an American soldier is overweight, that person is disqualified to be a military officer.*pitiful: 애처롭다얼마 후에 꼭 그 때문은 아니었겠지만, 부대 안에 갑자기 골프 연습장이 생겼습니다. 물론 이용자들은 장군들을 비롯한 장교들이었습니다. 사병들은 또다시 수군댔습니다. "골프 친다고 배가 들어가나…"After a while, a golf course was built inside the military camp that only generals and officers were about to use, and soldiers began to question if the golf course was really helpful for losing weight.장군 부인의 갑질이 연일 도마 위에 오릅니다. 나오는 증언마다 들을수록 상상을 뛰어넘는 얘기만 나오는데요. 그 부인이 오늘 군 검찰에 나오면서 내놓은 해명을 어찌 들어야 할지 모르겠습니다. "아들 같은 마음으로 대했다"는 것이었으니까요.A case of general’s wife’s abuse of power recentlyafterhas revealed her statements which are beyond imagination. Her explanation was that she took advantage of the benefits of having the soldiers for her personal use because the soldiers felt like her own son.*come under fire: 도마 위에 오르다*testimony: 증언그가 공관병을 아들처럼 생각하지 않았다는 수도 없이 많은 증언들을 여기에 다시 풀어 놓을 필요는 없을 것 같습니다.However, with just a simple glance, it is obvious that she had never treated them like her own son.적어도 군대생활을 해본 사람들은 비록 정도의 차이는 있을지언정 공관병이든 당번병이든 인권침해가 있다는 걸 모르는 사람은 없을 것입니다.Men who served in the military would know that although there might be some difference in the intensity in the abuse of power, there definitely isinfringement.*human rights: 인권물론 전방에서 지뢰 위협에 시달리는 것보다는 훨씬 낫다는…. 얼마간의 부러움으로 덮여버리곤 하지만 대한민국 군대의 일부가 사병화 돼버린 것은 분명 기형적입니다.There are some people who think that being a soldier who works for private purposes is much better than being a soldier on the nation’s border, who lives in constant threat in fear of stepping on a mine, but the fact that part of Korea’s military is privatized is surely abnormal.사병화에 길들여져 모든 것이 안락한 장군들은 뛰지 않습니다. 뛸 필요가 없을 테니까요. 그 옛날 주한미군 사령관을 따라서 힘겹게 뛰던 장군들처럼 말입니다.To the soldiers who are treated this way, there is no reason for them to run, like the Korean generals who had difficulty in running after the former commander of U.S. Forces Korea.참고로, 당시의 그 주한미군 사령관은 한국 국민의 습성이 들쥐 떼와 같다고 했던 바로 그 위컴이었습니다. 그날 우리군 병사들은 또 한 번 자존심이 상했습니다.For reference, that U.S. commander was John A. Wickham, who compared the characteristics of Koreans to a herd of lemmings. The self-esteem of our soldiers was hurt again on the day.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on Aug. 7, 2017Translated for Aug. 12, 2017Translated and edited by Jeon So-hyun and Brolley Genster.