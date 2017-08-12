North Korean Nuclear Weapons Can Hit the U.S.

It seems impossible to imagine the most impoverished, backward communist regime in Asia, run by a madman and recovering from a crippling famine, should set out to build a long-range missile that could deliver a nuclear weapon all the way to the United States. And yet Mao Zedong’s China did it.아시아 최빈국이자 후진국, 공산 정권의 미치광이 지도자가 미국까지 날아가는 핵탄두 장거리 미사일을 개발하다니, 상상조차 못할 일이다. 그러나 중국의 마오 쩌둥은 그걸 해냈다.In 1964, as today, Americans had trouble accepting the new reality of their vulnerability. United States officials were slow to realize that China was on the verge of testing a nuclear weapon that year, and later were surprised to learn that Beijing was not willing to settle for only short-range missiles that could strike neighbors like Japan. The scope of Mao’s ambition — to develop a thermonuclear weapon that could hit the United States — did not match American preconceptions of China. And so, collectively, we did not believe it.지금의 미국과 마찬가지로 1964년의 미국은 적의 공격에 무방비로 노출된 사실을 인정하지 못했다. 미국은 당시 중국이 핵무기 시험발사 단계까지 진입한 사실을 뒤늦게 깨달았다. 중국이 일본 등 이웃 나라를 겨냥한 단거리 미사일만으로는 만족하지 못한다는 사실에도 놀랐다. 형편 없는 나라로 중국을 여겨 온 미국의 시각과 맞지 않는 참혹한 현실이었다. 마침내 중국이 핵실험에 성공하자 미국인들은 ‘믿을 수 없다’며 경악했다.Over the past few years, North Korea has made every possible effort to indicate that, like Mao’s China, it was committed to developing a nuclear-armed intercontinental range ballistic missile. Starting in 2014, North Korea began testing missiles at a much faster pace than before. It showed off new types of intercontinental ballistic missiles in parades in 2012, 2013 and 2015. In March 2013, North Korean state media released pictures of Mr. Kim approving a nuclear targeting plan, illustrated with a graphic of the United States titled “Mainland Strike Plan.” A handful of targets were identified, including San Diego, Calif., and Washington, D.C북한도 중국처럼 핵탄두를 탑재한 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발 능력을 미국과 국제사회에 알리기 위해 최선을 다해 왔다. 특히 2년 전부터는 미사일 시험 발사 간격도 짧아졌다. 김정은은 2012년과 2013년, 2015년 평양 광장에서 열린 인민군 열병식에서 ICBM을 자랑스레 선보였다. 또 2013년 3월 북한 언론은 미 본토를 겨냥한 핵무기 발사 계획을 승인하는 김정은의 사진을 공개했다. 공격 목표는 태평양 함대가 주둔한 샌디에이고와 수도 워싱턴 등이었다.Starting this year, North Korea became even more explicit. On New Year’s Day, Mr. Kim said his country had completed preparations to test an ICBM. In April, Pyongyang celebrated the birthday of North Korea’s late founder Kim Il-sung with a military parade that showed off a series of new missiles, as well as two different types of missile canisters that appeared designed for never-before-seen ICBMs. In early June, North Korean media commented on the distance to New York City, warning that a test of a missile that could reach it was “not a long way off.”4년 뒤인 지금 북한은 더욱 노골적으로 대미 공격 야욕을 드러냈다. 김정은은 신 년사에서 “ICBM 시험발사 준비를 마쳤다”고 선언했다. 4월 김일성 생일 기념식에서는 두 가지 최신 ICBM 미사일 관련 장비를 선보였다. 6월에는 북한 관영 언론들이 “공화국(북한)에서 뉴욕까지 날아갈 수 있는 미사일의 시험발사가 머지 않았다”고 선전했다.The United States’ collective response to the prospect of North Korean ICBM testing was summed up in the final sentence of an early January Twitter message from President-elect Trump: “It won’t happen!” And now it has. Twice. The most recent test, on July 28, likely won’t be the last.이런 경고음들에 대한 미국의 반응은 무엇이었을까? 1월 도널드 트럼프 당시 대통령 당선인이 작성한 트위터 마지막 문장으로 집약된다. “그럴 일 없다!”였다. 그러나 이제는 그럴 일(북한의 ICBM 발사)이 실현됐다. 두 번이나 말이다. 지난 달 28일의 시험발사는 북한이 미국을 진짜로 타격할 수 있음을 보여준, 도발 예고편일 뿐이다.Over the past few years, Americans have told ourselves one reassuring story after another: China will solve this problem for us. We can use cyberattacks to hack North Korea’s missiles. We can shoot down test missiles. The missiles are fakes, or too small to carry a nuclear payload. North Korean scientists will encounter some problem, possibly with missile guidance or re-entry, that will stop them cold. These were all examples of wishful thinking.지난 수년 동안 미국은 스스로를 안심시키는 거짓말만 되뇌었다. “중국이 해결사로 나설 것” “사이버 공격으로 북한 미사일을 해킹하면 만사 해결” “미국의 미사일 방어망으로 북한 미사일을 격추할 것” “북한이 공개한 미사일은 가짜이거나 핵탄두를 탑재할 사이즈가 못 된다” “미사일 유도 장치나 재진입 능력에 문제가 많아 개발이 중단될 것” 따위다. 몽땅 미국만의 희망사항일 뿐이었다.It was never inconceivable that North Korea would develop a nuclear weapon and put it on a missile. This is hardly new technology. While only a few countries have built ICBMs, that is because only a few countries have felt the need to deter threats from across the globe. Both the Soviet Union and China were able to establish sophisticated rocket programs even though they lagged behind the West in other sectors. Some early North Korean tests inevitably failed, but there was never reason to think that failures would stop North Korea when they did not stop others.북한의 핵무기가 그들의 미사일에 장착될 가능성은 상상할 수 없는 시나리오가 아니었다. 사실 핵미사일은 최첨단 기술도 아니다. ICBM을 개발한 국가는 소수지만 이는 핵무기 개발에 국운을 걸어야 할 만큼 안보위협을 느끼는 나라가 많지 않기 때문이다. 경제 부문에서 서방에 크게 뒤졌던 소련과 중국은 사활을 걸고 핵개발에 매달린 끝에 정교한 미사일 제조에 성공했다. 북한도 초기엔 미사일 시험 발사에 실패를 거듭했다. 하지만 실패했다고 핵무기 개발을 멈춘 나라는 없었다. 그런 마당에 북한만 개발을 중단할 것이라고 믿을 하등의 이유도 없었다.Why didn’t we see the warnings? The main problem, I suspect, is that we don’t know what to do. Our portrayals of North Korea are all too often caricatures of bellicosity and backwardness. American politicians and editorial writers are still talking about using force to overthrow Mr. Kim, as if he were Saddam Hussein of Iraq in 2003 and not a leader with a nuclear arsenal.미국은 왜 북한의 경고를 알아채지 못했을까? 어떻게 반응할지 몰라서였다고 본다. 우리는 북한을 전쟁광이요 후진국으로만 바라봤다. 워싱턴 정가와 일부 미국 언론에선 아직도 김정은을 무력으로 축출하자는 주장이 나온다. 그러나 김정은은 2003년 무방비 상태에서 미국의 공격을 당한 사담 후세인과 다르다. 김정은의 손엔 핵무기가 들려 있다.The reality is that the United States is now vulnerable to North Korea’s nuclear-armed missiles — and has no choice but to live with that reality. Trying to disarm a nuclear-armed North Korea would be madness, even if some politicians find that fact too emasculating to acknowledge. Since admitting our vulnerability is a humiliation, we simply close our eyes and pretend it isn’t real.현실은 이렇다. 미국은 북한의 핵미사일 공격 가능성에 노출됐다. 이 사실을 받아들여야 한다. 북한의 핵무장을 (군사행동으로) 해제하려는 시도는 미친 짓이다. 이런 현실을 인정하면 마치 온 세상을 잃는 것인 양 구는 정치인들이 워싱턴에 있다. 하지만 현실은 현실이다. 북한에 공격당할 가능성을 인정하는 것이 미국의 굴욕이란 이유로 현실을 외면하면 안 된다.The United States did something similar after China’s first nuclear test. American officials repeatedly called China’s bomb a “device” — a euphemism mocked at the time by Tom Lehrer, the great satirist of the Cold War — and argued that there was no evidence China could mount it on a ballistic missile. That skepticism was no different than the skepticism some officials and experts have expressed about North Korea today. The Chinese response was to alter its schedule of nuclear tests. In 1966, the Chinese placed a live nuclear weapon on a ballistic missile, and fired it across the country to China’s test site in the western desert, where it exploded with a force of more than 10 kilotons. After that, the United States stopped denigrating China’s nuclear weapons.Let’s hope it does not come to that with North Korea.반세기 전 중국이 핵실험을 했을 때에도 미국은 현실을 외면하려 하다가 쓴맛을 봤다. 당시 워싱턴 관료들은 중국의 핵무기를 ‘폭탄(bomb)’ 대신 ‘장치(device)’ 라고 폄하해 불렀다. 그러면서 “중국은 핵을 탄도미사일에 장착할 능력이 없다”고 우겼다. 그러나 중국은 이런 주장을 비웃듯 1966년 핵탄두를 장착한 탄도미사일을 쏘아올렸다. 미사일은 중국 서부 사막의 시험발사 지역에 도달해 10kt 넘는 파괴력을 뽐내며 폭발했다. 그제야 미국은 중국 핵무기 폄하 발언을 중단했다. 요즘 미국 관료들의 북핵에 대한 과소평가도 그때와 다르지 않다.제프리 루이스 핵 비확산 전문가Aug. 3, 2017