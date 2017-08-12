How to Save Your Sperm

Is humanity killing itself off? In a study published last week, a team of epidemiologists found that sperm counts among men in the United States, Europe and Australia have declined by more than 50 percent between 1973 and 2011. Alongside the deleterious effects of cigarette smoke, especially during critical stages of prenatal development, the authors of the study point out that exposure to certain synthetic chemicals has been associated with decreased fertility.설마 인류가 스스로 쇠락하는 길을 택한 걸까요? 지난주 한 역학 연구팀이 발표한 연구 결과를 보면 1973년부터 2011년 사이 미국, 유럽, 호주 남성의 정자 수가 절반 이상 줄어들었다고 합니다. 생식 기능이 성장하는 중요한 단계에 흡연이 해로운 영향을 끼친다는 사실은 이미 잘 알려져 있지만, 그 밖에도 특정 합성 화합물에 노출되는 것이 생식력 감퇴와 연관 있어 보인다고 연구진은 밝혔습니다.“Men residing in Western countries over the last decades were exposed to new manmade chemicals during their life course, and there is more and more evidence that these chemicals hurt their reproductive function,” one of the study’s authors said in an interview. The authors insist that their findings should drive further research aimed at determining ways to stem the decline, including regulating the chemicals that are contributing to it.“서구 사회에 사는 남성은 지난 수십 년 동안 인간이 만든 새로운 화합물에 노출되고 그 물질로 만든 제품을 쓰며 자랐죠. 가면 갈수록 이 화합물들이 인간의 생식 기능에 부정적인 영향을 끼친다는 증거가 발견되고 있습니다.” 연구진은 이번 연구 결과를 토대로 생식 기능에 부정적인 영향을 미치는 화합물 규제를 포함해 정자 수가 줄어드는 상황을 막는 데 필요한 대책을 찾기 위한 추가 연구가 계속돼야 한다고 주장합니다.Sounds reasonable. But synthetic chemicals have long been subjects of research and attempted regulation. Beginning in the 1960s, thanks to the efforts of scientists, activists and regulators, chemical products from the pesticide DDT to the all-purpose industrial materials PCBs to the plastics additive BPA, previously understood as unalloyed technological boons, were identified as hazards and partially or fully phased out of use.합리적인 주장이지만, 사실 합성 화합물에 대한 연구는 이미 오랫동안 계속돼 왔고, 유해성이 입증되면 규제 대상이 된 사례도 많습니다. 1960년대 과학자들과 시민 단체, 그리고 규제 당국의 부단한 노력으로 DDT 살충제부터 산업 현장 곳곳에서 쓰이던 PCB(염소화비페닐), 플라스틱에 첨가된 BPA 성분 등의 유해성이 밝혀졌습니다. 특히 BPA 성분 같은 경우 처음에는 플라스틱이라는 편리한 물질을 만드는 데 필요한 중요한 물질이자 무해한 성분으로 알려졌습니다. 이 물질들은 유해성이 입증되는 대로 부분적으로 사용이 금지되거나 아예 생산 자체가 금지됐습니다.Yet even in the rare instances where chemicals are banned outright, they are often replaced by alternatives subsequently found to be just as worrisome. Meantime, more and more synthetic chemicals continue to hit the market. They may draw the most attention when they show up in places like children’s pajamas or macaroni and cheese, but in reality, they are everywhere. Laws such as the recently revised Toxic Substances Control Act in the U.S. give regulators tools to grapple with these substances, but they also highlight the tens of thousands of chemicals that still await assessment.흔치는 않지만 어떤 화합물의 생산과 사용이 전면 금지되면 이내 대체재가 등장하는데, 안전성이 담보되지 않은 물질이나 성분을 함유한 대체재가 섣불리 보급돼 문제를 일으키기도 합니다. 그러는 사이 수많은 종류의 합성 화합물이 시장에 선 보입니다. 어린이용 잠옷의 소재나 많은 사람이 즐겨먹는 식품 첨가물 같은 경우 특히 소비자들의 이목을 끌곤 하지만, 사실 엄밀히 말하면 합성 화합물이 쓰이지 않는 제품, 분야가 없을 정도입니다. 규제 당국은 최근 개정된 미국의 유해물질 규제법안(Toxic Substances Control Act)와 같은 법을 통해 합성 화합물의 안전성을 검사하고 필요하면 유통을 막습니다. 하지만 화합물이 워낙 다양한 곳에 쓰이다 보니, 안전성 검사를 기다리는 품목만 수천 가지에 달하는 실정입니다.Why are chemicals studied and phased out at great cost in scientific, advocacy and legal efforts, only to be replaced by alternatives that are just as hazardous?연구 비용은 물론 안전성 여부를 검사하고 이를 규제하는 데 드는 행정 비용과 법적 비용도 만만치 않습니다. 그런데 이렇게 해도 결국 비슷하게 위험하거나 해로운 물질이 그 자리를 대체하는 건 왜 그럴까요?The problem is twofold. First, there’s the phenomenon called substitution, a basic feature of the science of chemistry itself. For close to two centuries, organic chemists have studied and manipulated the molecular world by swapping chemical groups for each other along the perimeter of carbon-based compounds, like differently shaped and colored Lego blocks. Second, there’s the nature of the chemical industry. Since the early 20th century, American chemical firms have drawn on raw materials derived from oil and natural gas.문제는 두 가지입니다. 먼저 화학의 근본적인 특징이기도 한 대체라 불리는 현상 그 자체입니다. 지난 200여 년간 유기화학자들은 분자 세계를 면밀히 연구한 끝에 화학 성분이나 물질들을 마치 모양과 색깔이 각기 다른 수많은 레고 조각처럼 탄소 단위로 결합했다가 분리했다가 바꿨다 할 수 있는 경지에 이르렀습니다. 두 번째 문제는 화학 산업의 기본적인 구조에 있는데, 20세기 초부터 미국의 화학 회사들은 석유와 천연가스에서 여러 원료를 추출해 냈습니다.These were particularly good starting materials for producing things like lubricants, solvents, plastics, fibers — products in high demand from the military, the auto industry and the burgeoning midcentury market for consumer conveniences. Firms made enormous investments in refineries to make oil and gas into certain chemical ingredients, and in factories to convert those ingredients into certain kinds of products. With these expensive, large-scale facilities in place, chemical firms used the magic of substitution to turn out myriad varieties of these basic chemical products to be used in myriad applications.이 원료는 윤활유나 각종 용액, 플라스틱, 합성 섬유 등을 만드는 데 핵심적인 물질로 특히 군대나 자동차 업계에서 수요가 높았으며, 20세기 중반 들어 편리한 소비자 제품에 대한 수요가 급증하면서 원료에 대한 수요도 덩달아 높아졌습니다. 회사들은 석유나 천연가스에서 특정 화학 원료를 뽑아내는 정유 시설을 개발하고 짓는 데 막대한 돈을 투자했고, 원료로 제품을 만드는 제조업도 번창했습니다. 비싼 돈을 들여 대규모 공장과 생산 설비를 갖춘 화학 회사들은 이제 실험실에서 대체라고 부르던 화학의 특징을 십분 활용해 기본적인 화학 제품의 종류를 늘려갔고, 수많은 분야에 제품을 내기 시작했습니다.This way of doing science and doing business was well established by the time toxicologists and environmental activists began to worry about the consequences of synthetic organic chemicals. When they raised the alarm about a particular chemical, chemical entrepreneurs did what the market incentivized and their training equipped them to do: find a slightly different molecule that could do the same thing. As techniques of testing for the presence of chemicals and understandings of their complex, interacting effects have become more sophisticated, the number of individual chemicals of concern has multiplied. Meanwhile, low-cost oil and gas from shale drilling has led to a new boom in chemical production, especially in plastics.독성학자들과 시민운동가들이 합성 유기화합물의 유해성에 관해 본격적으로 우려하기 시작했을 때는 이미 화학 연구를 기반으로 한 정유, 화학 산업은 본 궤도에 올라 번성한 지 오래된 뒤였습니다. 특정 화합물의 위험성을 경고하고 나설 때마다 화학 산업은 시장의 반응에 발맞춰 재빠르게 아주 조금 다른 물질을 써서 똑같은 기능을 하는 제품을 만들어 냈습니다. 어떤 화학 성분의 유무나 유해성을 가려내는 일이나 그 체계와 효과를 밝혀내는 기술이 발달하면서 우려를 자아내는 화학 성분의 가지수도 급증했습니다. 그러는 사이 석유값이 내려가고 셰일가스 붐이 일어나면서 특히 플라스틱을 비롯한 화학 제품 생산은 새로운 전기를 맞이했습니다.What can be done? Some environmental toxicologists and activists have begun to push for a more categorical approach to safer chemicals, drawing attention to entire classes of chemicals that might be better avoided, as opposed to focusing on particular chemicals whose substitutes might be just as bad.어떤 대책을 세워야 할까요? 먼저 몇몇 독성학자와 시민운동가들은 안전한 성분과 물질을 구분할 수 있도록 수많은 화합물을 훨씬 더 세세히 분류하는 작업이 필요하다고 주장합니다. 이를 통해 특정 부류의 화합물은 어떤 대체재가 선을 보이더라도 인체에 해롭기 때문에 아예 피하는 게 좋다는 식의 인식을 심어줄 수 있다는 겁니다.This would require a whole new way of doing chemistry — not just making safer chemicals, but making safer kinds of chemicals, possibly using entirely new starting materials and processes.다만 이렇게 하려면 특정 화학 물질의 특정한 유해 성분을 제거하는 식이 아니라 더 큰 차원에서 안전성이 담보된 화학 물질만 개발하고 생산하는 방향으로 연구가 진행돼야 하기 때문에 연구를 처음부터 다시 하고 공식을 새로 써야 하는 문제가 있습니다.The good news is that some chemists and chemical firms have already begun to push for this under the banner of “Green Chemistry.” Pressure from consumers and retailers for safer products, along with government incentives, have helped to make this a potential path toward a profitable as well as a safer future. But this effort is just the beginning. Old habits, familiar products and existing industrial infrastructure die hard.몇몇 화학자들과 화학 기업은 이미 “녹색 화학(Green Chemistry)”이라는 캠페인을 펴며 새로운 길을 모색하고 있습니다. 안전한 제품에 대한 소비자들의 수요가 계속 높아지고, 정부도 적극적으로 안전성을 강화하는 데 공을 들이고 있기 때문에 안전한 제품을 개발하는 데 하는 투자는 나중에 적절한 이윤으로 보상받을 가능성이 큽니다. 하지만 이제 시작일 뿐입니다. 이미 사람들에게 친숙한 제품은 눈에 띄는 문제가 드러나지 않는 한 오래된 습관처럼 좀처럼 사라지지 않습니다. 옛날식 산업 구조도 마찬가지입니다. 인체에 해롭다는 것이 밝혀졌다고 저절로 없어지지 않죠.Chemists have more than a century of experience in making ingenious use of specific raw materials and in tailoring chemical substances to narrow specifications for desirable products. Can they adapt to a new set of constraints that put long-term safety and sustainability front and center? It is a tall order, but then so was creating the pesticides, plastics, drugs and other chemical building blocks of the modern world. The health of humanity — not just your sperm count — is at stake.화학자들은 100년도 더 넘는 시간 동안 특정 원료를 활용해 기발한 물질을 찾아냈고, 이를 통해 사람들이 원하는 제품을 생산해 왔습니다. 장기적인 관점에서도 안전한, 지속가능한 친환경 물질만 써야 한다는 새로운 규범에도 화학자들은 무난히 적응하고 새로운 길을 찾을 수 있을까요? 무척 까다로운 요구임에 틀림없지만, 새로운 살충제와 플라스틱, 새로운 의약품, 새로운 건축 자재를 개발하는 일도 처음에는 막막했을 겁니다. 이는 결국, 단지 남성의 정자 수가 아니라 인류의 건강과 운명이 달린 문제입니다. (뉴욕타임스)By EVAN HEPLER-SMITHJULY 31, 2017