North renews its threat to Guam

North Koreans shout slogans at a rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang carrying placards that claim the country is a nuclear power and to strike the United States on Wednesday. [AP/YONHAP] 수요일 평양 김일성광장에서 열린 대규모 군중 집회에 참여한 북한 주민들이 반미 구호를 외치고 있다. ‘주체의 핵강국’ ‘미제와 결판을 내자’ 등의 문구가 적힌 플래카드를 들고 있다. [AP/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, August 11, 2017North Korea said Thursday antargeting waters near Guam will be completed by mid-August and reported to leader Kim Jong-un for his final order, threatening to send four Hwasong-12 intermediate-rangeover Japan to land 30 to 40 kilometers (19 to 25 miles) away from the American island in the Western Pacific.*operational plan: 작전계획*ballistic missile: 탄도미사일괌 주변 해역을 타격하는 작전계획을 8월 중순까지 완성해 지도자 김정은에게 보고하고 최종 발사 명령을 기다릴 것이라고 북한이 목요일 보도했다. 발사한 화성-12형 중거리탄도미사일 4발은 일본을 넘어 괌도 주변 30~40km 해상 수역에 탄착할 것이라고 위협했다.The North didn’t mention when the operation would be carried out, but said it would “keep closely watching the speech and behavior of the U.S.” for. The statement was made in English by Kim Rak-gyom, commander of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) Strategic Force, and released via the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).*cue: 신호, 계기, 단서북한은 작전계획 실행 시기를 밝히지는 않았으나, “미국의 발언과 행동을 계속 주시하면서” 실행 시기를 결정할 것이라고 말했다. 김락겸 북한인민군 전략군 사령관이 영어로 성명을 발표했고 북한중앙통신(KCNA)이 보도했다.The more specific threat to Guam and its U.S. naval base came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday in New Jersey that North Korea will face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continues to threaten the United States. The Northits Guam threat for the first time Wednesday through KCNA without any timeline.*relay: (뉴스, 정보 등을) 전달하다더 구체적으로 밝힌 괌과 미해군 기지 공격 위협 성명은 도날드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 화요일 뉴저지에서 북한이 계속 미국을 위협하면 북한은 “전세계가 지금까지 본 적이 없는 화염과 분노”를 직면할 것이라고 발언한 뒤에 나왔다.The KPA is “seriously examining the plan for anat Guam through simultaneous fire of four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic rockets,” the KCNA report read Thursday, adding that the operation was meant to send a “” to the U.S. about its sanctions on the regime.*enveloping strike: 포위 타격*crucial warning: 중대한 경고북한인민군은 “중거리탄도미사일 화성-12형 4발을 동시에 발사해 괌을 포위 타격하는 계획을 신중하게 검토하고 있다”고 북한조선중앙통신이 목요일 보도했다. 이 작전계획은 대북 제재를 주도한 미국에 보내는 “중대한 경고”라고 덧붙였다.Trump “a load of nonsense about ‘fire and fury,’ failing to grasp the ongoing grave situation,” the North said, adding that Trump’s comments were “extremelytheHwasong artillerymen of the KPA.”*let out: (소리를) 내다*infuriate: 격노하게 만들다*get on the nerve of ~: ~의 신경을 건드리다북한은 “트럼프 (대통령)이 엄중한 상황을 알지도 못하고 ‘화염과 분노’라는 망발을 늘어놓았다”고 말했다. 트럼프 대통령의 발언이 “격노한 인민군의 화성 포병들의 신경을 극도로 건드렸다”고 덧붙여 말했다.“It seems that he has not yet understood the statement.is not possible with such a guyreason and only absolute force canhim.”*sound dialogue: 정상적인 대화*bereft of~ :~을 빼앗긴*work on~ :~를 설득하다, ~에게 영향을 주다“그는 아직도 상황 파악을 못한 것 같다. 이성을 잃은 그런 사람과는 정상적인 대화가 불가능하고 오로지 절대적인 힘으로 상대할 것이다.”번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)