Siding with Washington

Supporters of President Moon Jae-in and then-opposition party members used to claim that peace would come under the liberals’ rule — and war under the conservatives’. But North Korea has been more provocative under Moon, firing off missiles seven times since the liberal president took office in May. It shot two missiles in the first 100 days of former conservative president Lee Myung-bak and three for Park Geun-hye. It’s not just a matter of the number of tests. Pyongyang has advanced its missile technology enough to put the U.S. mainland in its range.North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, which first surfaced in 1993, have now become a direct security threat to the United States. Washington had regarded it as a threat to the multinational nuclear non-proliferation treaty. That’s why Uncle Sam tried to solve the problem through the UN Security Council. But now the threat has come close to home, forcing Washington to talk it out directly with Pyongyang or use military force to remove the danger. For the first time in decades, North Korea can finally sit across the table from the U.S. as a nuclear state and confidently demand a guarantee for its regime.Pyongyang would not wish to include Seoul in any deal. It would be outraged over South Korea’s attempt to take the front seat in North Korean affairs. It can hardly be happy about South Korea getting between Pyongyang and Washington in arms talks among nuclear states when it does not even have wartime operational control, not to mention nuclear weapons.Washington might also be uncomfortable about Seoul squeezing in because it may have to confront the two Koreas at the same time with Seoul’s leadership under a left-leaning president who values “one race” more than a relationship with a foreign ally. As if to suggest Washington’s mindset, Marc Knapper, acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul, said in a visit to the National Assembly last week that South Korea would be playing “one of the roles” — not a major role — in coming up with a solution.Washington is currently mounting diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang. It has been talking tough by threatening it with a surgical strike to force the recalcitrant regime to come to the negotiating table. Unfortunately, small states have no place in such a high-stakes poker game. South Korea has only one choice. It must stop whining about wanting the driver’s seat and be practical by siding with Washington in its diplomatic pressure.This does not mean Seoul should settle for a supporting role. We can have a place in future talks with Pyongyang when North Korea finally comes out for negotiations. In the meantime, we should help Washington. All South Korean presidents have wrecked their relationships with North Korea because they were over-eager about achieving something during their five-year single term. But we don’t have that luxury now that North Korea poses an immediate threat to the U.S.The conditions have changed. If we do not frankly admit our fundamental weakness, we could find ourselves in bigger trouble than merely feeling left out. But the aides around the liberal president in the Blue House appear to be overly relaxed. They seem to subscribe to the wishful thinking that Pyongyang will somehow come around. If that’s the case, Moon could be following in the pitiful footsteps of his former boss Roh Moo-hyun, who neither stopped Pyongyang’s nuclear threat nor maintained good ties with Washington.To make a long story short, Moon must immediately order the installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system. We must come up with tough measures corresponding to U.S. sanctions on Chinese institutions that trade with North Korea. Our security front is too fragile and risky to obsess over the feelings of Pyongyang and Beijing.Kang Chan-ho, an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo"진보가 집권하면 평화 오고, 보수가 집권하면 전쟁 온다"문재인 정부 사람들과 민주당이 야당 시절 자주 써먹었던 주장이다. 하지만 문재인 정부 출범 90일도 안되는 기간 동안 북한은 7번이나 미사일을 쏘아댔다. 이명박 정부 출범 100일 동안 2번, 박근혜 정부 3번에 비해 훨씬 많은 숫자다. 미사일의 차원도 달라져 이제는 미 본토를 직접 때릴 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)급으로 발전했다.이제 북한 핵은 1993년 불거진 이래 사반세기만에 미국을 목덜미를 정조준하는 안보이슈가 됐다. 그동안 미국은 북핵을 핵확산방지(NPT)체제에 대한 도전으로 간주했지 자신에 대한 위협으론 보지 않았다. 그래서 안보리를 통한 간접 해결을 추구했다. 하지만 이젠 북한과 직접 딜을 하든지, 아니면 군사 행동을 해서라도 뿌리를 뽑아야할 처지에 몰렸다. 북한으로선 수십년 묵은 안보 불안을 해소할 천재일우의 상황을 맞았다. 갖은 고통을 무릅쓰고 핵개발을 밑어붙인 끝에 워싱턴과 얼굴을 맞대고 '핵국가' 지위를 인정받을 기회에 근접한 것이다.당연히 미국과 북한은 이런 빅딜에 한국이 끼는 걸 꺼릴 수 밖에 없다. 특히 북한은 한국이 '운전석'론을 내세우며 대화의 주도권을 잡으려하는 데 기가 찰 것이다. 핵 국가들(북미)끼리 '군축'을 논의하는 자리에 핵은커녕 전시작전권조차 없는 한국이 끼어들겠다는 것 자체가 가소로울 거다.미국도 마찬가지다. 워싱턴과 평양의 대화에 서울이 끼는 게 불편하다. 더욱이 동맹보다 민족을 중시하는 듯한 진보 정부가 북미대화에 끼면 2(남북)대 1(미국)의 구도가 될 수 있다는 우려도 할 것이다. 지난주 국회를 찾은 마크 내퍼 주한 미국 대사 대리가 "(북핵 문제에서) 한국은 '주된 역할'이 아니라 '역할 가운데 하나'를 하는 것"이라 말한 건 그런 미국의 본심을 드러낸 것이다.지금 워싱턴은 평양에 '강압 외교'를 하고있다. 대통령이 직접 '전쟁 불사'를 외치며 고도의 압박을 가해 북한이 대화에 나오도록 강제하는 전략이다. 강대국이 작심하고 벌이는 이런 권력 정치엔 약소국이 끼어들 공간이 없다. 따라서 한국이 택할 길은 분명하다. 앉을 수 없는 운전석에 앉겠다고 대화 고집을 부릴 게 아니라, 미국의 강압 외교에 동조해 북한을 몰아붙여야 한다.미국의 푸들이 되자는 게 아니다. 북한을 강하게 조여 "협상 외엔 살 길이 없다"는 걸 깨닫게 만들어야 대화가 재개될 수 있고, 그래야 우리가 원하는 '대화의 주도권'도 실현될 수 있다. 그러니 지금은 미국의 압박을 거드는 게 최선이란 얘기다. 한국은 임기 5년의 대통령들이 재임중 남북관계에 성과를 내겠다고 설치다 상황만 악화 시키기 일쑤였다. 북핵이 미국의 관심권 밖이었던 과거엔 그렇게 해도 나라의 안위가 흔들리진 않았다.지금은 다르다. 우리의 한계를 정확히 인식하고 처신하지 않으면 '코리아 패싱' 아니라 '코리아 페일(파국)'을 당할 수 있는 초유의 위기상황이다. 하지만 청와대에 포진한 86 그룹 보좌진의 인식은 너무나 안이해 보인다. "우리가 북한에 손을 뻗치면 결국 따라올 것"이란 근거 없는 집단 사고(group think)에 갇힌 징후가 곳곳에서 감지된다. 그래서는 북핵도 막지 못하고 동맹 관리도 실패한 노무현 정부의 전철을 밟을 수 있다.긴 말 않겠다. 사드는 문재인 대통령이 지시했듯이 즉각 '임시 배치'에 들어가야 한다. 또 단둥은행을 비롯해 북한과의 불법거래 혐의로 미국의 제재를 당한 중국 기관들에게 우리 정부도 제재를 가해야 한다. 평양과 베이징의 심기까지 헤아리며 양다리를 걸치기엔 우리가 처한 상황이 너무나 위태롭고 여유가 없다.강찬호 중앙일보 논설위원