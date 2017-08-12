Born again (국문)

“You’re all so pretty — I love you all!” a 90-year-old woman said with a smile as she spoke to a crowd of teenagers gathered around the bronze statue of a young girl that symbolizes the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. When Lee Yong-su, one of the victims, came to the podium in front of the former Japanese Embassy in central Seoul, over 1,000 students and others shouted out, “We love you!”
The Wednesday protest commemorated the fifth International Memorial Day for Comfort Women. The title of the event was “Kim Hak-sun, Reborn in 2017, Speaks Up.”
The late Kim was the first person to openly testify, on Aug. 14, 1991, about Japanese military sex slavery during World War II. Since 2013, Aug. 14 has been designated International Memorial Day for Comfort Women, and is observed in many countries.
Many students were in attendance, as Aug. 14 falls during summer vacation. They were holding signs, which read “Official Apology,” “Legal Compensation,” “Dec. 28 Korea-Japan Agreement is Invalid” and “Justice Will Win.” They shouted, “We are born again here as Kim Hak-sun.”
The 91-year-old Kim Bok-dong also joined the rally and told the young students, “We were victimized because the country was powerless. But such a tragedy should never happen to future generations. We will live and unite for the future.”
Co-hosting the event with the Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, or Chong Dae Hyup, students of Yale Girls High School delivered handwritten letters to the comfort women victims and sang “A Thousand Winds,” a song dedicated to the victims.
Some students quietly wiped away tears as they sang.
Also in attendance was 60-year-old Akihiro Kawamitsu, a researcher on comfort women in Okinawa. “I attended the Wednesday protest for the first time,” she said. “It is really amazing and moving. I will do my part to expose the truth about wartime sexual slavery by the Japanese military.” Recently in Japan, threatening postcards were delivered to 11 middle schools across the country that chose to use history textbooks that mention comfort women.
As Kim Gun-ja, a victim, passed away on Aug. 23, only 37 surviving victims remain. They are around 90 years old now. The Korean and Japanese governments must not forget the few who remain, our “greatest history teachers,” nor the girls gathered before them.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 10, Page 29
*The author is a national news reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.
HA JUN-HO
“여러분 왜 이리 예뻐요. 사랑해요!”
아흔 살 할머니의 주름진 얼굴에 함박웃음이 가득했다. 그의 소녀 시절을 본뜬 '평화의 소녀상' 앞에 모인 10대 여학생들을 손녀처럼 느끼는 듯했다. 9일 오후 서울 중학동 옛 주한 일본대사관 앞에서 일본군 위안부 피해자인 이용수(90) 할머니가 연단에 서자 1000여 명의 학생과 시민들은 “사랑해요!”를 외치며 하트를 만들어 보였다.
이날 열린 수요집회는 제5차 세계 일본군 위안부 기림일을 함께 기념하는 의미가 있었다. 세계연대집회의 주제는 ‘2017 김학순, 다시 태어나 외치다’였다. 고(故) 김학순 할머니는 1991년 8월 14일 일본군 위안부 피해 사실을 최초로 공개 증언한 인물이다. 8월 14일은 2013년부터 ‘위안부 기림일’로 지정돼 매년 여러 나라에서 기념한다.
여름방학이라 집회에 많이 나온 학생들 손에는 ‘공식 사죄’ ‘법적 배상’ ‘12·28 한·일 합의 무효’ ‘할머니 정의는 승리합니다’ 등이 적힌 피켓이 들려 있었다. 이들은 “우리 여기 김학순으로 다시 태어났다”고 외치기도 했다. 집회에 함께한 김복동(91) 할머니는 학생들에게 “나라가 힘이 없어 우리는 희생당했지만, 우리 후손에겐 절대 우리 같은 일이 생겨선 안 된다”고 말했다. “우리 후손을 생각해서라도 끝까지 살아서 힘을 모으겠다”는 말씀도 했다.
한국정신대문제대책협의회와 함께 행사를 주최한 서울 예일여고 학생들은 위안부 할머니들께 손수 쓴 편지를 전달하고, 할머니들을 위한 헌정곡 ‘내 영혼 바람 되어’를 합창했다. 잔잔한 노래가 울려퍼지는 동안 몇몇 학생들은 조용히 눈물을 훔쳤다. 노래 선율은 학생들과 할머니 사이의 70여 년 간극을 잇고 있었다.
이날 집회엔 홀로 참석한 일본인도 보였다. 일본 오키나와에서 위안부 관련 연구를 한다는 가와미쓰 아키히로(60)는 “수요 시위 참석은 처음인데 놀랍고 감동적이다. 위안부 피해의 진실을 밝히는 데 나도 힘쓰겠다”고 말했다. 그러나 일본 정부와 주류 사회에서 가와미쓰와 같은 목소리는 듣기 힘들다. 최근 일본에서는 위안부 문제를 언급한 역사교과서를 채택한 전국 중학교 11곳에 '반일 극좌'라고 적힌 항의 엽서가 대량으로 발송됐다.
지난달 23일 김군자 할머니가 별세하면서 위안부 피해 생존자는 37명으로 줄었다. 살아 있는 분들도 90세 안팎의 고령이다. 몇 분 남지 않은 '가장 훌륭한 역사 선생님들'과 그들 앞에 모인 소녀들의 모습을 한국과 일본 정부는 잊어서는 안 된다.
하준호 기자