Shameful mudslinging (국문)
박기영, 11년 만의 사과로 자격 논란 잠재울 수 있나
Aug 12,2017
The police have been embarrassing the public for nearly a week in a dirty war of revelations among its leadership. Following a slew of mudslinging between Lee Chul-sung, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, and Kang In-chul, head of the Central Police Academy, Lee was accused of power abuse and other charges before being investigated by the prosecution. Police insiders are now demanding that both leaders step down together.
What worries us even more is that the police have no ability to address such internal conflicts on their own and the leadership appears to be teetering on the brink of collapse. It all started with Kang’s whistle-blowing. He claimed he had to go through an internal inspection after he described the city of Gwangju as “a shrine of democratization” on his Facebook page while he served as head of the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency. Kang says he was ordered by Lee to delete the post immediately. After Lee denied the allegation, the fight turned into a fact-finding mission between the two. Lee insisted that Kang made the leak in order to dilute an internal investigation into corruption of his own.
Conflicts over personnel affairs and corruption can occur anytime, anywhere, but our police are unable to resolve them effectively. Instead, they have resorted to shameful mudslinging. It is embarrassing that the 120,000-strong law enforcement agency has no mechanism to tackle such internal problems despite its credo prioritizing disciplines. A tit-for-tat between two sides over a politically sensitive issue does not help anyone.
The truth behind the removal of a potentially explosive expression — the shrine of democratization — should be found. At the same time, the police should re-establish its leadership and build an efficient communication system. If they shake in the face of their responsibility to protect citizens’ safety and human rights, the people will feel insecure.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 12, Page 26
과학기술계와 정치권 등에서 임명 논란에 휩싸인 박기영 과학기술혁신본부장이 스스로 물러날 뜻이 없음을 밝혔다. 그는 어제 서울 강남 한국과학기술회관에서 과학기술계 원로, 기관장, 관련 협회 주요 인사 등이 참석한 간담회를 열고 "일할 기회를 주신다면 혼신의 노력을 다하겠으며 일로써 보답하고 싶다"고 말했다.
상황의 심각성을 외면하는 매우 부적절한 처신이다. 박 본부장은 노무현 정부 시절 '황우석 사태'의 핵심 관련자다. 당시 청와대 정보과학기술보좌관 재직 시, 황 전 서울대 교수가 사용한 배아줄기세포가 오염된 사실, 연구원이 난자를 기증한 의혹 등을 대통령에게 보고하지 않거나 정반대로 보고해 사태를 키웠다. 그러면서 황 전 교수의 사이언스지 조작 논문에 아무 기여 없이 공저자로 이름을 올렸다. 황 전 교수로부터 전공과 무관한 연구과제 2개를 위탁받으며 정부 지원금 2억5000만원을 받았으나 최종 연구개발보고서를 제때 제출하지 않고 일부 연구비를 절차상 부적절하게 집행한 사실도 검찰 조사에서 드러났다. 공직자는 고사하고 연구자의 기본 자질이 있는지 의심하지 않을 수 없다.
그런데도 그는 사과 한마디 없이 대학 교수로 돌아가 11년을 보냈다. 어제야 겨우 "전적으로 책임을 통감한다" "공저자로 이름을 올려 신중하지 못했던 점을 깊이 반성한다"고 했다. 너무도 늦은 사과, 진정성 없는 사과다. 본인이 진정 그렇게 생각했다면 본부장직을 맡는 대신 먼저 사과하고 용서를 기다려야 했다.
더 큰 문제는 이런 인물을 등용한 청와대 인사 시스템이다. 자질과 도덕성에 분명한 문제가 있는데도 측근이라는 이유로 관대한 잣대를 들이댔다는 합리적 의심을 거둘 수 없다. 문 대통령은 후보 시절 "기회는 평등하고 과정은 공정하며 결과는 정의로울 것"이라고 약속했다. 박 본부장 임명이 여기에 어찌 부합되는지 국민은 도무지 알 수가 없다.