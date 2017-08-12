Less than robust response (국문)

Tension has rapidly risen after North Korea threatened to fire four intermediate-range ballistic missiles into waters off Guam, where strategic American assets are based. A ferocious volley of threats between Pyongyang and Washington further deepens security concerns in South Korea. Despite a National Security Council meeting to cope with the situation, not much was decided. With the date of the North’s threatened missile provocation approaching fast — next week — the Moon Jae-in administration still appears helpless.
North Korea is engaged in a full-fledged propaganda war and is calling the threatened attack on Guam an “all-out war for justice.” Radio Free Asia said North Korea has entered emergency mode by ordering its people to be on the highest alert, not to mention encouraging teenagers to volunteer for the Army. In reaction, U.S. President Donald Trump sternly warned, “What they’ve been doing and what they’ve been getting away with is a tragedy and it can’t be allowed.” If North Korea does not come to its senses, it will suffer, he added.
If North Korea really launches missiles at Guam, the situation could get out of control. We can hardly rule out the possibility of Trump’s warning — “Things will happen to them like they never thought possible” — turning into reality. His remarks are backed by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, who said in California, “My responsibility is to have military options if needed.”
At the same time, we are dumbfounded at remarks by Moon Chung-in, President Moon’s special adviser on unification, diplomacy and security. In an interview with Japan’s Asahi Shimbun, he said that if the United States does not scrap its antagonistic policies toward North Korea, negotiation is impossible. How could he take such a position while it was North Korea that first came up with the idea of mounting a missile attack on the Pacific island.
The Ministry of National Defense also makes us incredulous. Until when will it delay the scheduled environmental assessment for the full deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield in the face of opposition from local residents and left-leaning civic groups? Can they even be called patriotic citizens when our national security is so acutely at stake?
The deepening security concerns also affect our domestic and international financial markets. The Kospi index plunged 3.4 percent after the North fired its Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile in the middle of the night in July due to foreign investors’ fear of increasing geopolitical risks. The Dow also took a dive after the exchange of verbal threats between Trump and North Korea.
Stock markets in Europe, China and Japan also showed the same trend. That means they sense the increasing likelihood of an armed conflict between the United States and North Korea. The government must react to the dramatic shifts in our security and economic environments. North Korea, too, must stop unnecessary provocations once and for all.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 12, Page 26
북 ‘괌 포위사격’으로 긴장 고조
정부 아무런 대책도 내놓지 못해
문정인 특보, 북한 두둔 발언
북한의 ‘괌 포위사격’ 발표 이후 긴장이 갈수록 고조되고 있다. 미국과 북한의 고강도 설전은 글로벌 경제에까지 여파를 주고 있다. 미·북 간 충돌 양상에 국민들의 불안감도 커지고 있다. 정부는 그제 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 열었지만 아무런 대책을 내놓지 못했다. 북한의 도발 예상 시기가 불과 다음주인데도 정부의 대책없는 무책임한 태도는 답답한 노릇이다.
북한은 나아가 괌 앞바다에 화성-12형 미사일을 발사하겠다는 ‘괌 포위사격’을 두고 ‘정의의 전면전쟁’이라고 선전하고 있다. 자유아시아방송(RFA)에 따르면 북한은 전국에 ‘비상대기 태세’를 발령하고 청소년들의 자원입대도 독려하고 있다. 이런 북한에 트럼프 미국 대통령은 그제 “현재 북한이 하고 있는 것은 비극이며 허용될 수 없다”면서 “북한이 정신을 차리지 않으면 고통을 겪을 것”이라고 경고했다. 북한이 정말 괌을 향해 미사일을 쏜다면 걷잡을 수 없는 양상으로 치달을 수도 있다. 트럼프 대통령의 “북한이 전혀 생각하지 못했던 일들이 북한에 일어날 것”이란 말이 실현될 가능성도 배제할 수 없다. 같은 날 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관이 캘리포니아주에서 “필요하다면 군사적인 옵션을 제시하는 게 내 책임”이라는 표현이 뒷받침하고 있다.
상황이 이럴진대 미사일을 쏘겠다는 북한이 아니라 미국을 탓하는 문정인 청와대 통일외교안보특보의 언행은 귀를 의심케 한다. 문 특보는 어제 보도된 아사히신문과의 인터뷰에서 “미국의 (북한에 대한) 적대시 정책이 청산되지 않으면 협상도 없다”고 말했다. 미사일 도발을 천명한 북한이 아니라 미국이 잘못됐다는 궤변이다. 북한과 대화의 창을 열어놓는 것은 당연하지만 문 특보가 지금 이런 말을 할 땐가. 또한 고고도 미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 레이더의 전자파 측정을 연기한 국방부도 한심하다. 북한의 괌 사격이 우리에게도 예외가 아닌데 언제까지 사드의 전면 배치를 미룰 것인가. 안보가 위험지경인데 레이더파 측정을 방해하는 일부 성주 주민과 시민단체들은 어느 나라 국민인가.
이번 사태가 국제금융시장에까지 영향을 주고 있는 부분은 주의깊게 봐야 한다. 북한이 지난달 ‘화성-14형’ 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 심야에 발사한 뒤 코스피지수가 80포인트(3.4%)나 빠졌다. 지정학적 리스크를 우려한 외국인의 매도 탓이었다. 이어 북의 ‘괌 사격’ 발표로 미·북 간 말폭탄이 오가자 사상 최고가를 경신하던 미국 다우지수도 하락세로 돌아섰다. 유럽과 중국·일본 증시도 비슷한 흐름세다. 북핵 도발과 분쟁 가능성을 국제금융시장이 그 어느 때보다 크게 보고 있다는 얘기다. 따라서 정부는 북 핵·미사일 리스크에 따른 안보 및 경제 영향에 기민하게 대처해야 할 것이다. 북한도 스스로를 위험에 빠뜨리는 도발을 즉각 중단하기 바란다.