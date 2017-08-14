[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <17-2 Energy>] As other nations re-embrace nuclear, Korea debates its merits (국문)

With President Moon Jae-in’s push to reduce Korea’s dependence on nuclear power, energy has become a hot-button issue in the country.문재인 대통령이 원전에 대한 의존도를 낮추기로 결정함에 따라 에너지 문제가 최근 이슈로 떠올랐다.In June, the government suspended a project to build two nuclear reactors in the southern part of the country while a commission deliberates on the issue. Some Koreans are worried about possible increases in their electricity bills and supply shortages, while others believe shutting down Korea’s nuclear facilities will avoid tragedies like the one in Fukushima.지난 6월 정부는 신고리 5·6호기 원전 공사를 잠정 중단한 채 공론화 작업을 거치겠다고 밝혔다. 이와 관련 일각에서는 전기료 인상과 수급 문제를 걱정하고 있다. 반면 탈원전을 지지하는 측은 정부의 방침이 후쿠시마 원전 사태 등을 사전에 방지할 수 있을 것이라 주장한다.The debate happening in Korea is one that many other countries have had since the advent of nuclear energy. During the 1970s and ‘80s, the U.S. government halted construction of three nuclear power plants over concerns of radioactive contamination. The fears picked up after the Three Mile Island accident in 1979 and Chernobyl in 1986.한국에서 벌어지는 이와 같은 논쟁은 해외 여러 나라에서도 있었던 일이다. 1970~80년 미국 정부는 방사능 오염 등을 이유로 3곳의 원전 공사를 중단했다. 이는 1979년 미국 스리마일섬, 1986년 소련 체르노빌 원전 사고로 인한 두려움에서 비롯됐다.However, construction resumed 20 to 30 years later. In other parts of the world, energy shortages forced governments to restart their nuclear projects after halting them for a period. Taiwan resumed operations of its nuclear power plants this year after closing them in 2014, and the Philippines is currently debating reopening its facilities after shuttering them post-Chernobyl.하지만 20~30년이 지난 뒤 중단됐던 공사는 전력 수급 문제 등으로 인해 재개됐다. 대만 역시 2014년 중단한 원전 공사를 최근 재개했으며 필리핀 정부는 체르노빌 원전 사고 이후 중단된 공사를 재개하는 방안을 논의 중이다.“The United States suspended new construction of nuclear power plants in the 1980s and expanded its dependency on natural gas and coal-powered ones, but wasn’t able to completely give up on nuclear power plants,” said Kim Chang-rak, a professor of nuclear engineering at the Kepco International Nuclear Graduate School. “Starting in late 1990s, greenhouse gas emissions became the hot topic, so the U.S. government resumed construction of nuclear power plants since they are better for the environment.”김창락 국제원자력대학원대학교 교수는 “미국은 1970년대부터 원전 신규 건설을 중단하고 천연가스 등을 쓰는 화력발전소 가동을 확대했지만 원전을 포기할 수는 없었다”며 “90년대 말부터 온실가스 문제가 부각되자 원전이 환경오염 방지에 도움이 된다고 판단해 중단된 건설을 재개했다”고 설명했다.When considering the process of phasing out nuclear power, there are few countries that Korea can refer to. Germany and Japan solicited public opinion on projects that had not been implemented yet, but the Korean government is trying to shut down new reactors that are already 30 percent complete.한국의 탈원전 정책과 관련 흔히 언급되는 것은 독일과 일본의 사례다. 하지만 두 국가의 경우는 결정되지 않은 정책에 대해 국민 의견을 물은 것이다. 한국은 현재 공정률이 30%에 달하는 원전 공사의 중단을 논의하겠다는 점에서 차이가 있다.With nuclear power generating controversy, many countries are shifting focus to renewable energy. But in the emerging market, there are also many companies out to scam investors.원전의 안전성에 대한 문제가 부각되며 많은 국가들이 신재생에너지 개발에 중점을 두고 있다. 하지만 새로운 에너지 시장이 급격히 부상하며 이에 따른 일종의 사기 행위도 발생하고 있다.Some Korean companies that install solar power generators have been attracting large numbers of investors saying they can make money by selling electricity to the Korea Electric Power Corporation and other power companies, but experts warn the investment might not actually generate returns.최근 국내에서 태양광 발전기 설치를 담당하는 한 회사는 저렴한 투자로 전력을 생산, 한국전력을 비롯한 전력회사에 이를 판매할 수 있다고 홍보하고 있다. 하지만 전문가들은 이러한 투자자들이 말처럼 쉽게 이익을 얻을 수 없을 것이라 지적했다.“Kepco and other power companies can only receive a certain amount of energy and bidding is very competitive,” said Yoo Jae-gook, a researcher at the National Assembly Research Service. “Small power generators might be disadvantaged.”유재국 국회입법조사처 조사관은 “한전이나 대형 발전사가 받아 줄 에너지 물량은 한정돼 있는데 입찰은 경쟁 상대가 많아 소규모 업자들이 피해를 볼 수 있다”고 말했다.The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) recently issued warnings to local companies investing in foreign solar energy projects because many of them have been found to be illegitimate.코트라(KOTRA·대한무역투자진흥공사)는 최근 해외에서 진행되는 태양광 발전 사업에 투자하는 국내 기업에 신중한 접근이 필요하다고 경고했다. 일부 사업이 거짓 정보로 투자자를 유인한다는 것이다.According to the trade organization, there have been cases of Korean companies running into solar energy scams in Thailand, where its government is pushing expansion of renewable energy. Kotra said some Thai companies told Korean investors that they had connections to Thai royals and senior government officials, and then ran away with money that Korean firms paid in advance.코트라에 따르면 최근 신재생에너지 산업을 중점적으로 추진하고 있는 태국에서 이와 같은 사기 사례가 발생하고 있다. 사례로는 왕족 등 고위층과의 커넥션을 미끼로 투자를 유치한 뒤 연락이 두절되는 경우 등을 소개했다.김영남 기자 KIM YOUNG-NAM [kim.youngnam@joongang.co.kr]