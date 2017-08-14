[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <17-1 Energy>] How smart technology will power the future (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

Since the discovery of fire a million years ago, the manipulation of earth’s natural resources has driven the course of human history. From coal and oil to solar and wind power, energy is one of the most consequential elements of human existence.인류의 역사는 약 100만 년 전 불을 처음으로 사용한 뒤부터 각종 천연자원의 혜택을 받으며 진행돼 왔다. 에너지는 석탄과 석유에서 현재 태양광과 풍력 발전에 이르기까지 인간에게 있어 가장 중요한 역할을 했다.From the early 20th century, environmentalists, academics and politicians around the world have warned of limits to earth’s natural resources, arguing that humans will face significant energy shortage in the near future.20세기 초에 접어들어 세계 각국의 환경운동가와 지식인, 그리고 정치인들은 자연 자원이 한정돼 있고 머지않아 고갈될 것이란 주장을 했다.In 1939, the U.S. Department of Interior estimated that American oil supply would only last another 13 years. The report came on the heels of the so-called end of oil panic that suggested rising use of cars, trains and ships would deplete supply. In 1949, the department released another worrisome statement saying, “The end of U.S. oil supply is in sight.”실제로 1939년 미국 내무부는 미국의 석유가 13년 이내에 고갈될 것이라고 발표했다. 급격히 늘어난 자동차와 기차 등에 의해 자원이 고갈될 것이라는 소위 ‘오일 패닉’이 일어났던 때였다. 이어 1949년 미 내무부는 또 한 번 성명을 발표, “미국의 석유 고갈이 눈앞에 다가왔다”고 했다.Such arguments were later supported by many scholars, including the geologist M. King Hubbert, who in 1956 developed a theory that petroleum production follows a bell-shaped curve, hitting a peak before dropping off significantly. His theory suggested that U.S. oil production might reach its apex in the early 1970s and fall dramatically.이러한 주장은 지질학자 킹 허버트 등을 비롯한 학자들에 의해 힘을 얻었다. 허버트는 1956년 ‘허버트 커브’라는 이론을 발표, 미국의 석유 생산이 1970년에 정점에 달한 뒤 급격히 줄어들 것이라 주장했다.Although Hubbert was right about U.S. oil supply reaching its apogee in the ’70s, his assumption that it would lead to a resource shortage proved wrong. Technological developments helped humans harvest energy from more unconventional sources like shale gas embedded in rocks and power from the sun.허버트의 주장은 1970년에 정점에 달한다는 점에선 맞았지만 석유 생산이 급격히 감소한다는 점에서는 틀렸다. 각종 기술 발전으로 인해 인류는 기존의 석유를 더욱 효율적으로 생산하는 것은 물론, 모래 등에서 기름을 추출하는 셰일가스나 태양광으로 에너지를 생산하는 방법을 터득했다.In Korea, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy estimates that the country’s electricity demand will drop to 101.9 gigawatts in 2030 from the current 113.2 gigawatts, largely from a fall in population due to a low birthrate, aging society and tapering demand from slow economic growth.한국 산업통상자원부에 따르면 2030년 전력수요는 101.9기가와트(GW)로 현재 113.2기가와트보다 줄어들 전망이다. 전문가들은 저출산과 고령화에 따른 인구 감소, 경제성장률 둔화 등을 그 이유로 꼽는다.But it expects demand for renewable energy to rise, and the government has pledged to spend 760 billion won this year on researching growing energy sectors like renewables and smart grids. The investment is a 36 percent increase from last year. The goal is to develop technology that helps people produce and consume energy in smarter and more efficient ways.반면 산자부는 신재생에너지에 대한 수요는 계속해 증가할 것으로 전망했으며 올 한 해에만 전년 대비 36% 증가한 7600억 원을 투자, 스마트 그리드와 같은 기술 개발에 투자하겠다고 밝혔다. 정부는 기술 개발을 통해 더욱 효율적으로 전기를 생산하고 소비하는 것을 목표로 하고 있다.“In the past, people just thought it was always best to produce as many goods as possible at lower prices, but that is no longer the case,” said Lee Min-hwa, chairman of the Korea Creative Research Network. “Individuals will want to have goods when they need them, and producing an excessive amount of goods that exceeds demand is a waste. When the fourth industrial revolution occurs, humans will reduce such waste, and electricity consumption and trade volume will drop significantly, or become more optimized.”이민화 창조경제연구회 이사장은 “전에는 물건을 싸게 많이 만들면 된다고 생각했지만 이제는 그렇지 않다”며 “각자 필요할 때 필요한 물건이 있어야 하고 그 이상의 물건을 만드는 건 낭비”라고 설명했다. 이어 “4차 산업혁명 시대엔 낭비가 줄고 에너지 사용과 세계 물동량 등이 줄기 시작할 것”이라며 “최적화가 되는 것”이라고 덧붙였다.Many countries have focused on upgrading their power infrastructure to include smart grids. These grids use advanced information technology to efficiently deliver electricity and maximize power by analyzing its distribution.세계 각국은 스마트 그리드 산업을 키우기 위해 노력하고 있다. 스마트 그리드는 기존의 전력망에 정보통신기술(ICT)을 접목하여 에너지 효율을 극대화하는 기술이다.The technology first became popular in the United States in the early 2000s, and the Korean government in recent years has invested heavily in the newly growing sector to monitor electricity usage across the nation. The pursuit has led to projects like making the island of Gapa in Jeju carbon-free by offsetting carbon emissions with renewable energy and developing a high-capacity energy storage system, which stores power captured from renewable sources like a battery.본격적인 스마트 그리드에 대한 연구는 2000대 초 미국을 중심으로 추진됐다. 이후 한국 정부 역시 그리드를 통해 전국의 에너지 소비를 관리하는 기술을 개발하기 시작했다. 이러한 과정에서 한국은 2014년 제주 가파도 등에 에너지 자립섬을 구축했으며 2015년에는 대용량 에너지 저장 시스템(ESS)을 구축했다.The promise of smart grids is letting people use energy when they need it and at lower prices because power distributors can use analytical technology to better manage electricity supply.Infusing smart grids with artificial intelligence can potentially even help distributors forecast unpredictable demand for power. The Ministry of Science and ICT said in a recent report that smart grid technology could help people prepare for abnormally hot or cold weather and significantly reduce the possibility of blackouts.스마트 그리드의 핵심은 전력회사들의 관리하에 소비자가 전기를 필요할 때 공급받아 저렴한 가격에 사용하는 것이다. 인공지능 기술이 접목된 스마트 그리드를 통해 전력 수요를 보다 정확히 관리할 수 있다는 설명이다. 과학기술정보통신부(당시 미래창조과학부)는 올해 초 발표한 보고서에서 스마트 그리드를 통해 폭염, 혹한 등 기후변화로 인한 전력수요 증가에 대비할 수 있으므로 블랙아웃 등 전력공급 차질로 인한 피해 발생 가능성 또한 획기적으로 줄어들 것으로 전망했다.“The world is now transforming to focus on renewable energies and smart grids even though many countries are not totally going to give up on nuclear power plants,” said Kwak Dae-jong, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade. “I don’t think power consumption will drop significantly in the future since many of the sectors will be computerized and automated [which means more electricity use]. But I think that the major topic in the future will still be reducing electricity use and managing demand in a smarter way.”곽대종 산업연구원 연구위원은 “세계 각국은 원전을 완전히 포기하고 있지는 않지만 신재생에너지나 스마트 그리드 등에 더욱 집중하는 추세”라고 주장했다. 그는 “미래에는 각종 산업이 전산화될 전망이기 때문에 전기 수요가 크게 줄어들지는 않을 것”이라면서도 “미래의 가장 큰 과제는 여전히 어떻게 전력 소비를 줄이고 수요를 효율적으로 관리하는 부분일 것”이라고 말했다.As the world is focusing on using energy more efficiently, many Korean utilities providers and telecommunications companies are expanding into the business to achieve such goals.에너지를 보다 효율적으로 소비하려는 세계의 추세에 따라 한국의 전력회사 및 통신회사 역시 이 부분의 사업에 집중하고 있다.KT, the country’s second largest telecom company, installed a system last year that monitors electricity consumption in its buildings and determines ways to reduce usage, such as cutting down on unnecessary consumption during non-peak hours.KT는 지난해 건물의 에너지 상태를 검진하고 비용 절감을 돕는 ‘에너아이즈’ 서비스를 출시했다. 건물의 소비 패턴을 분석해 절감 요소를 도출하고 데이터 분석을 통해 전력사용량 예측은 물론 최고점에 달하는 피크 예상 시간까지 파악한다.The company initially developed the technology for its own sake because KT’s electricity use accounts for about 0.5 percent of total electricity consumption in the country. Power costs can run up to about 300 billion won ($262 million) a year. It’s still early to tell how much the system has saved the company, but KT so far seems satisfied with it and is now providing the service to other companies.“We plan on installing the system in 6.2 million buildings across the country by the end of this year,” said Kim Young-myeong, head of KT’s creative economy initiative.KT가 이와 같은 기술을 개발한 데에는 이유가 있다. KT는 국내 연간 전력 사용량의 약 0.5%(약 3000억 원)를 차지하고 있다. 에너아이지는 출시된 지 얼마 되지 않았기 때문에 정확한 전력 소비 감축량에 대한 자료는 공개되지 않았다. KT는 이 서비스를 다른 기업 및 건물에도 제공할 계획이다. 김영명 KT스마트에너지사업단장은 “올해 에너아이즈 본격 출시로 620만 건물 고객들이 에너지를 마음 편하게 사용할 수 있도록 만들어 나갈 계획”이라고 밝혔다.A spokesman at the telecom company said many building owners in Korea don’t have much knowledge about saving energy and pointed to an example in Daegu, where KT did a test run of the service in an apartment complex. The company said it helped shave energy consumption there by 70 percent.KT 관계자에 따르면 현재 한국 대다수의 건물은 전력 소비를 줄이는 방법을 잘 알지 못한다. 그는 실제로 대구에 위치한 한 아파트의 경우 에너아이즈 서비스를 통해 연간 아파트 공용 전기요금이 약 70% 절감됐다고 설명했다.According to KT, sales in its smart energy business amounted to 46.7 billion won during the first half of the year, which has already surpassed the 42 billion won in annual sales recorded last year.KT는 올 상반기 스마트에너지 부문에서 467억 원의 매출을 달성했다. 이는 지난해 연간 스마트에너지 부문 매출액인 420억 원을 상회하는 실적이다.Many companies see smart grids as a high-potential market with room to grow. According to a report jointly written by the Ministry of Science and ICT, Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning (Kistep) and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist) earlier this year, a city with a population of more than a million people is expected to fully enjoy smart grid technology by 2022 at the earliest in the United States and by 2024 in Korea.많은 회사들은 스마트 그리드 산업이 계속해 성장할 것으로 전망해 투자를 늘리고 있다. 과학기술정보통신부(미래창조과학부) 보고서는 미국에선 2022년, 한국에선 2024년에 인구 100만 명 이상의 광역도시에 스마트 그리드 시스템이 구현될 것으로 내다봤다. 한국과학기술연구원은 아시아 지역의 스마트 그리드 시장 규모가 2014년 76억 달러에서 2019년 139억 달러로 늘어날 것으로 예측했다.The market size of smart grids in Asia is set to grow to $13.9 billion by 2019 from $7.6 billion in 2014, according to Korea Institute of Science and Technology.Navigant Research, a global market research firm, estimates that the global market for microgrids, small-scale power grids that can work independently, will rise to $40 billion in 2020 from $8.3 billion in 2013. Microgrids can be used in remote areas like islands, where it can help distribute power generated from sources like renewables.시장조사업체 네비건트리서치에 따르면 마이크로 그리드 기술은 2013년 83억 달러에서 2020년 400억 달러로 늘어날 전망이다. 마이크로 그리드는 작은 섬 등에서 에너지 저장장치 등을 사용해 에너지를 공급하는 데에 사용된다.The Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco), the country’s state-run utilities provider, is investing heavily in new energy technology, pledging 764 billion won through 2020 in nine areas that include developing new ways to monitor energy consumption, sharing big data on electricity use and finding new business models. The company said it would utilize artificial intelligence to help monitor conditions at its energy facilities 24 hours a day and predict their lifespan to cut operation costs.한국전력 역시 올해 초 4차 산업혁명 9대 전략 과제에 2020년까지 7640억원을 투자한다고 밝혔다. 인공지능 기술 등을 통해 에너지 사용정보 및 설비를 실시간 분석하고 제어해 효율 향상 및 비용을 절감하겠단 취지다.Safe operation has always been a key criterion when working with electricity, and technological developments are also helping Kepco improve their safety standards — through drones and thermal imaging cameras.안전 문제는 항상 중요한 과제다. 한전 역시 열화상 카메라를 탑재한 드론과 진단 차량을 통해 설비점검을 하고 있다.Last year, the company developed a diagnostic system to detect failures in their equipment. The system analyzes images taken by drones and thermal imaging cameras attached to utility poles and installed in their power facilities. Workers are immediately notified of any problems.한전은 지난해 세계에서 처음으로 열화상 자동진단 시스템을 개발했다. 열화상 카메라를 통해 전주 등의 상태를 파악해 문제가 발생하면 곧바로 분석하는 시스템이다.An official at Kepco said the company has been able to manage electricity more safely, stably and efficiently using the system and is in talks with foreign counterparts about exporting it.한전 관계자는 이 기술을 통해 더욱 효율적이고 안전하게 전력 시스템을 관리할 수 있게 됐으며 현재 관련 기술 수출을 논의 중이라고 밝혔다.“The number of power outages in the country dropped significantly, and we believe it was helped by our monitoring and maintenance technologies,” said Moon Il-joo, a director at Kepco. “The technologies allow us to save time and human labor while providing more accurate results.”한전 배전운영처 문일주 부장은 “정전이 크게 줄었는데 여기에는 각종 예방 진단 기술이 이에 기여한 것으로 보고 있다”며 “각종 기술이 진단에 들어가는 시간과 인간의 노동을 줄여줄 뿐 아니라 더욱 정확한 결과를 도출할 것”이라고 말했다.Energy experts believe the industry will change its thinking from worrying about how to produce energy to how to use them when needed in the future.에너지 전문가들은 과거 에너지를 어떻게 생산하는지를 고민하던 것에서 미래에는 어떻게 사용하는 지가 중요해질 것으로 내다봤다.“Largely thanks to technological innovations, many companies can produce diverse kinds of energy while also being able to store and control them more efficiently,” said Choi Joon-kyun, a professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. “I believe it is inefficient if people can’t consume energy when and how they need, even with how cheap it is to produce and distribute energy. I think the concept of creating new profit through sharing energy might exceed that of simply selling energy in the future.”카이스트 최준균 교수는 “기술 혁신에 따라 다양한 에너지 생산 수단과 에너지 저장 및 제어 수단이 생겼다”고 말했다. 이어 “아무리 에너지 생산 및 전달 비용이 저렴하다고 하더라도 필요한 순간에 필요한 만큼, 필요한 형태로 소비할 수 없다면 효율이 낮은 것”이라며 “공유경제를 통한 신수익 창출이 에너지 판매 수익보다 더 클 것”이라고 내다봤다.A report by Ministry of Science and ICT, Kistep and Kaist suggests that the paradigm of the energy industry is shifting from production-focused to service-focused and that consumers will have more choices of which type of energy they would like to use.“We expect that the state-controlled energy distribution system will be broken down and be replaced by smart grids that will automatically analyze data and supply,” the report argued. It said energy “prosumers” who can generate energy with solar panels or other renewable measures will emerge as key players in the future and that the renewable energy market will grow significantly.과학기술정보통신부 등의 보고서 역시 에너지 산업이 생산 중심에서 서비스 중심으로 변화할 것이라고 설명했다. 보고서는 “에너지 공급망이 중앙공급형에서 분산거래형으로 전환되면서 전력 송배전 손실이 줄어들고 친환경 에너지의 이용이 확대될 전망”이라며 “소비자가 태양광, 풍력 등 신재생에너지를 이용해 전력을 직접 생산하여 사용하고, 여유분을 통합 플랫폼을 통해 판매하는 에너지 프로슈머가 늘어날 것”이라고 밝혔다.Kwak Dae-jong, a senior researcher at KIET, said the government should push ahead with developing the renewable energy sector by taking full advantage of smart grids.곽대종 연구원은 정부가 스마트 그리드 기술을 활용해 신재생에너지 산업 개발에 나서야 한다고 말했다.“It feels contradictory to push ahead with renewable energy when considering the dependency on nuclear power plants,” Kwak said. “But when looking at the case of the United Kingdom with its ’Smart Power Revolution’ initiative in early 2016 to focus on renewable energy and grids, it seems necessary for Korea to take similar measures. It might also be useful to connect the country’s smart grid networks with other countries and to come up with plans to develop hardware and parts that the country still has weaknesses in and to increase the market size of renewable energy.”곽 연구원은 “원전 의존의 불가피성과 외견상 이율배반적인 것으로 보이는 재생에너지 및 스마트 그리드를 통한 스마트 전력 혁명의 추진이 필요하다”고 주장했다. 그는 한국 역시 2016년 영국 정부가 추진한 ‘스마트 에너지 혁명’과 같은 정책을 추진해야 한다고도 했다. 그는 “국내의 스마트 그리드 확대와 병행하여 국외 그리드 연결망을 모색하는 전략도 신중하게 모색할 필요가 있다”며 “스마트 그리드의 실현을 촉진하기 위해 현재 취약한 센서 등 하드웨어 산업의 육성방안이 시급히 수립될 필요가 있다”고 말했다.As more people produce their own electricity through renewable energy and enjoy various kinds of digital devices, technologies for storing as much energy as possible for a longer period of time have also been hot.일반인이 신재생에너지 기술을 통해 직접 에너지를 생산하는 게 쉬워지고 더욱 많은 디지털 기기 등을 사용하며 에너지를 저장하는 기술 역시 크게 주목받고 있다.Battery technology has developed significantly in the past few decades due to the rising use of digital devices like MP3 players, digital cameras, laptops and smartphones. One of the key developments in the sector is the rise of the rechargeable battery, which has been touted as a key part for electric vehicles. Automakers across the world are now competing with each other to acquire battery technology.배터리 기술은 최근 들어 MP3 플레이어와 디지털카메라, 노트북 및 스마트폰 등의 사용이 크게 늘며 발전했다. 가장 큰 성과를 이룬 분야는 전기차의 핵심부품인 고용량 배터리다. 각국의 자동차 회사들은 이 기술에서 우위를 차지하기 위해 노력하고 있다.Tesla’s Model S launched last year and can drive up to 470 kilometers (290 miles) on a single charge. Korea’s Science Ministry projects that an electric car capable of driving 800 kilometers on a single charge will be introduced first in the United States in 2022 and 2024 in Korea.테슬라에서 2016년에 출시된 모델S의 주행거리는 470km다. 과학기술정보통신부는 1회 충전으로 800km를 주행할 수 있는 전기 자동차가 미국에서 2022년에, 한국에선 2024년에 출시될 것으로 내다봤다.“Once an electric commercial vehicle that can drive 800 kilometers on a single charge is released in the country, we expect a number of sport utility vehicles, buses and trailer trucks will come out in the market using the latest battery technology as well,” the ministry said in a report.과기부 보고서는 “1회 충전 시 최대 주행거리가 800km인 전기 자동차 상용모델이 처음으로 국내시장에 출시되면 점차 승용차를 포함하여 SUV, 버스, 화물차 등 경제성 있는 다양한 전기 자동차 모델이 출시될 것으로 예상된다”고 말했다.The report expected that after electric vehicles become commercialized in the country, their high-capacity batteries will also be used in homes and buildings to deal with power outages and peak-use hours.또한 신재생에너지를 이용한 발전이 가정마다 일반화되면서 초고용량 배터리를 이용해 전력수급을 관리할 수 있을 것으로 내다봤다.김영남 기자 KIM YOUNG-NAM [kim.youngnam@joongang.co.kr]