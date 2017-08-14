중앙데일리

Koreans are no longer screaming for ice cream

Aug 14,2017
Sales of ice cream products in Korea have fallen sharply over the past few years, industry data showed Sunday, as a rising number of consumers are opting for other desserts like coffee.

According to data compiled by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, the Korean market for ice cream was estimated at 1.2 trillion won ($1 billion) in 2016, down 39.2 percent from 1.9 trillion won in 2012.

Industry observers say the decline comes as more consumers are choosing alternative products like iced coffee. CU, a major convenience store chain, said sales of ice cream edged up 10.8 percent year on year this month through Thursday, while that of iced coffee shot up 24 percent. YONHAP


