Koreans are no longer screaming for ice cream

Sales of ice cream products in Korea have fallen sharply over the past few years, industry data showed Sunday, as a rising number of consumers are opting for other desserts like coffee.According to data compiled by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, the Korean market for ice cream was estimated at 1.2 trillion won ($1 billion) in 2016, down 39.2 percent from 1.9 trillion won in 2012.Industry observers say the decline comes as more consumers are choosing alternative products like iced coffee. CU, a major convenience store chain, said sales of ice cream edged up 10.8 percent year on year this month through Thursday, while that of iced coffee shot up 24 percent. YONHAP