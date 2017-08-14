SAS taps Oh Byung-joon to lead Korean operations

Oh Byung-joon

SAS, an analytics software developer based in Cary, North Carolina, has appointed Oh Byung-joon as the manager of its Korean office, the company said Sunday.He will assume the role on Wednesday.The company cited Oh’s 27 years of experience working at global tech companies in various fields including data management, analytics and cloud storage. Before joining SAS, he served as vice president at Oracle Korea in the middleware business and global key accounts team.“With extensive knowledge and experience in the global software market, Byung-joon is the right person to drive business growth in Korea, an important market in Asia-Pacific,” said Nick Lisi, executive vice president of global sales at SAS.SAS is one of the world’s largest software developers and works with most of the Fortune 500 companies. It markets a suite of analytics software that aids businesses in decision-making. The company was incorporated in 1976 and began as a project out of North Carolina State University.By Seo Ji-eun