Moon Jae-in visits showing of ‘A Taxi Driver’

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday watched “A Taxi Driver,” a movie about the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju at a movie theater in Seoul.The movie released this month is based on the true story of a Korean taxi driver and Jurgen Hinzpeter, a German journalist who covered the armed revolt.Moon was accompanied by Edeltraut Brahmstaedt, the wife of Hinzpeter, and her family.In May 1980, citizens of the southern city rose up against a military junta led by Chun Doo-hwan, an Army general, who assumed power via a coup after his predecessor President Park Chung Hee was assassinated.“The movie shows how a foreign reporter’s efforts contributed to Korea’s democratization,” a presidential official said. “[The president] saw the film to honor Hinzpeter in respect for what he did for the country.”Hinzpeter, who passed away in May last year, is one of a few foreign journalists who exposed the military’s bloody quelling of citizens. Part of his body has been enshrined in a special cemetery dedicated to the victims in Gwangju.Yonhap