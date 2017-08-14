Tourism-phobia (국문)

“Welcome. You are driving local residents away. Enjoy your visit,” reads a sign posted in a residential neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain. Other signs say, “We have a right to sleep.” In San Sebastian, home of the Basque cultural festival, an anti-tourism rally is scheduled on August 17. Tourism-phobia is spreading in Spain, visited by 75.6 million tourists annually, and other European tourist destinations this summer. Last month, 2,000 local residents of Venice, Italy marched in protest of an influx of tourists.
The moves to reject tourists and visitors are intensifying. “Tourists should die” was found scribbled on the window of a city tour bus in Barcelona. A youth group of a far-left political party in Spain shared videos of the members slashing the tires of tour buses and rental bikes. Not only tourists, but foreign residents are feeling threatened.
Once praised as a means of supporting the local economy, tourism has become a target of rejection as locals suffer damages and inconveniences. The population of Venice is 55,000, but the city is visited by 20 million tourists annually.
A Korean living in Barcelona says, “It is common to see drunk tourists roaming around the streets and urinating on doors, screaming on subways and fighting with pedestrians.” More and more, homes are offered to tourists as short-term rentals through home sharing services, causing real estate prices to skyrocket. Locals complain that tourism is killing the city, and they are being dominated.
Municipal authorities are seeking solutions. Dubrovnik, Croatia is restricting the number of cruise ship tourists that can come into the town, which is a registered Unesco Cultural Heritage site. Barcelona is cracking down on unlicensed short-term rentals. Rome is considering a plan to ban food consumption around fountains in the city center. The UN World Tourism Organization advises countries to encourage tourists to experience not just the city centers, but other regions as well.
Korea is worried about the sharp decrease in Chinese tourists after the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield. But there had already been complaints about the overflow of Chinese tourists on Jeju Island, which saw rapidly rising real estate prices, and calls for solutions.
Tourism was once praised as the “goose laying golden eggs” but it has been criticized for not improving the quality of life for local, working-class people. The unemployment rate remains high in Europe, and as long as European politics fail to improve the lives of ordinary citizens, this quickly-spreading case of tourism-phobia is not likely to go away anytime soon.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 12, Page 26
*The author is the London correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM SUNG-TAK
‘환영한다. 당신들 때문에 주민들은 쫓겨나고 있다. 여행을 즐기시라.’ 스페인 바르셀로나 주택가에 내걸린 피켓의 내용이다. ‘우리는 잠을 잘 권리가 있다’는 문구도 쉽게 눈에 띈다. 바스크 문화 페스티벌이 열리는 산세바스티안에서는 오는 17일 반 관광 시위가 열릴 예정이다. 한 해 7560만 명이 찾는 스페인뿐 아니라 유럽의 관광 명소에서는 올여름 ‘관광 포비아(공포증)’가 퍼지고 있다. 지난달 이탈리아 베네치아에서 주민 2000여 명이 과도한 관광객 유입에 항의하며 행진 시위를 벌였다.
관광객 거부 움직임은 격렬해지고 있다. 바르셀로나 시티투어버스의 유리창에 ‘관광객은 죽어라!’고 쓰인 낙서가 등장했다. 스페인 극좌정당의 청년조직은 관광버스와 렌털 자전거의 타이어를 찢고 다니며 영상으로 찍어 공개하기도 했다. 관광객뿐 아니라 현지에서 거주하는 외국인들이 안전에 위협을 느낄 지경이라고 한다.
지역경제를 먹여 살리는 효자로 떠받들어지던 관광이 비토 대상이 된 것은 주민 피해와 불편 때문이다. 베네치아의 인구는 5만5000명인데, 한 해 관광객이 2000만 명에 달한다. 거대 유람선이 들어오고 이들이 남긴 오염물질로 환경 훼손이 심각하다. 바르셀로나에 사는 한 한국인은 “길에서 술에 취해 돌아다니거나 남의 집 대문에 노상방뇨하는 것은 흔하고 지하철에서 고성 지르고 길 가는 사람과 시비를 붙는 관광객도 자주 본다”고 말했다. 숙박공유사이트 등을 통해 단기 임대에 나서는 집이 늘면서 집값은 천정부지로 치솟고 있다. 편안한 거주환경이 침해받자 “관광이 도시를 죽인다” “우리가 점령당하고 있다”는 불만이 터져 나오고 있다.
시 당국도 나름의 대책을 모색하고 있다. 크로아티아 두브로브니크는 유네스코 문화유산으로 등재된 구도심으로 쏟아져 들어오는 유람선 관광객 수를 제한하기 시작했다. 바르셀로나는 미등록 단기임대 숙소 단속에 나섰다. 로마는 도심 분수대에서 음식을 들지 못하게 하는 방안을 추진 중이다. 유엔 관광기구는 “도심이 아니라 외곽에서 체험을 하도록 관광객을 분산하라”고 권고했다.
한국은 사드 배치 이후 중국 관광객이 줄어든 것을 우려하는 실정이다. 하지만 중국 관광객이 밀려들던 제주에서는 부동산 가격 폭등 등으로 진작부터 대책 마련을 요구하는 목소리가 나왔다. ‘황금알을 낳는 거위’라는 관광이 지탄 대상이 된 근본 원인은 관광객이 아무리 늘어도 현지 서민들이 느끼는 삶의 질은 크게 나아지지 않는다는 점이다. 높은 실업률을 해결하지 못하는 유럽의 정치권이 평범한 사람들의 삶을 개선하는 역량을 발휘하지 못하는 한 관광 포비아는 줄지 않을 것 같다.
김성탁 런던 특파원