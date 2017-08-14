An auto industry in crisis (국문)
Aug 14,2017
The first Korean car was made in 1955 out of oil drum cans found in the trash and parts from American military Jeeps. Koreans turned out their first homegrown car, the Pony, in 1975. Through the concerted efforts of workers, engineers and corporate managers, Korea became an automaking powerhouse.
Its sixth rank in global scale, though, is now in jeopardy.
Workers at Hyundai Motor laid down their tools for two hours in turns day and night last week. The factory site has been interrupted by strikes for a sixth consecutive summer. Unions at four other automakers are preparing a strike or are mired in labor disputes.
The union at GM Korea, which saw up to 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) in losses through last year, also voted in favor of a walkout. When it acquired Daewoo Motor in 2002, GM pledged to maintain management rights for 15 years, but it has been streamlining overseas operations since 2013. Starting in October, it is free to sell its stake and pull out of Korea.
Another risk is a court ruling due later this month on a lawsuit filed by Kia Motors employees demanding what it claims to be overdue bonuses and overtime pay. If the management loses, Kia will have to pay out some 3 trillion won. The industry believes such a one-time loss could put the company in the red and shake its bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor and all their partner suppliers and producers.
The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, which represents the five big automakers, issued a statement threatening to take their manufacturing facilities out of the country in search of a more business-friendly environment.
But even without internal problems, the Korean auto industry faces fierce competition in the global market. It cannot survive if it does not meet the needs of each market in a timely fashion.
Labor costs and the relationship between unions and management can determine competitiveness. The union must rethink its demand for back pay.
The auto industry cannot be saved by the president or the government. It must find a way out by itself and with the help of its workers.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 12, Page 26
1955년 드럼통을 펴고 미군 지프 부품을 조립해 ‘시발(始發)’ 자동차를 만들었다. 한국이 만든 첫 자동차다. 1975년 한국 최초의 고유 모델인 포니가 나왔다. 노동자와 엔지니어와 경영자의 피와 땀과 눈물로 자동차 신화를 써 나갔다. 그렇게 힘들게 달려온 세계 6위 자동차 강국이 지금 벼랑 끝에 서 있다.
현대차가 10일 주·야 2시간씩 부분파업을 했다. 2012년부터 6년 연속 파업이다. 쌍용차를 제외한 나머지 업체들도 파업 수순을 밟거나 노사 갈등이 이어지고 있다. 지난해까지 누적적자가 2조원에 달한 한국GM 노조도 파업을 가결해 놓은 상태다. 글로벌 GM은 2013년부터 대대적인 구조조정을 하면서 해외 사업장을 줄이고 있다. GM은 2002년 대우차를 인수하면서 15년간 경영권을 유지하기로 약속했다. 2대 주주인 산업은행의 보유지분 매각 거부권이 오는 10월 사라지면 언제라도 지분을 팔거나 공장을 닫고 한국을 떠날 수 있다.
이르면 이달 말 나오는 기아차의 통상임금 관련 1심 판결도 위기 요인이다. 기아차가 패소하면 3조원의 인건비를 추가로 부담해야 하고 이는 기아차의 경영위기로 이어질 수 있다고 업계는 우려한다. 국내 자동차 생산의 37%를 차지하는 기아차의 경영위기는 협력업체로 고스란히 전이되고, 계열사인 현대차도 흔들 수 있다. 급기야 국내 완성차 5사 모임인 한국자동차산업협회가 10일 “국내생산을 줄이고 인건비 부담이 낮은 해외로 생산 거점을 옮기는 방안을 검토할 수밖에 없다”는 이례적 강도의 성명을 발표했다.
자동차 산업은 치열한 글로벌 생존경쟁에 직면해 있다. 차종별 수요변화에 탄력적으로 대응하지 못하면 살아남을 수 없다. 결국 인건비와 노사관계가 경쟁력을 좌우한다. 이런 판국에 자동차 노조의 임금 인상 요구는 지나치다. 위기의 자동차 산업을 살리는 것은 청와대나 정치권이 아니다. 노조가 스스로를 구원하지 못하면 누구도 구세주가 될 수 없다.