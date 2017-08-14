Time for concrete action plans (국문)

Despite an apparently last-minute telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the weekend, the tension on the Korean Peninsula has not subsided. During such an emergency, local residents and left-leaning civic groups are still protesting the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) in front of the site for the missile shield in Seongju, North Gyeongsang.
Xi and Trump had a conversation on Saturday to address the mounting North Korean nuclear threat, but were unable to find a detailed solution. While Xi adhered to the resolution of the crisis through a dialogue and deal between Washington and Pyongyang, Trump reiterated his earlier demand that Pyongyang immediately stop provocations.
Meanwhile, an argument for a preventive strike by the United States on the North is gaining momentum. Trump tweeted something like an ultimatum Friday. “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely,” he warned. Mainstream U.S. media are joining the bandwagon by coming up with one imaginary war scenario after another. In a similar move, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited South Korea Sunday to discuss the growing threat from North Korea.
We have a tinderbox ready to explode. Once the annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercise — one of the world’s largest joint drills between South Korea and the United States, kicks off later this month, North Korea could be tempted to provoke again, which may lead to a military clash on the peninsula. Some security experts predict that North Korea will stop short of launching ballistic missiles to the Pacific island. But we can hardly rely on such reassurances given the unpredictability of both North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Trump.
We cannot understand people’s opposition to the Thaad deployment amid such heightened tension and despite the results of an environmental assessment which found no damage from the battery’s electromagnetic waves. Are they patriotic citizens at a time when North Korea could fire missiles to the South?
The government must change its laid-back attitude. After the phone conversation between Xi and Trump, the Blue House expressed hope that both leaders address the highest-ever tension and step forward to resolve the conflict. No citizen will follow a government making such a statement without substance. We hope President Moon Jae-in presents concrete action plans on Liberation Day.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 14, Page 26
미·중 정상 통화, 시각 차 여전
무력 충돌 분위기 갈수록 커져
구체적 광복절 메시지 나와야
미·중 정상 간 대화에도 벼랑 끝으로 몰린 한반도 위기가 해결 기미를 보이지 않고 있다. 이런 비상 상황 속에서 우리의 생명을 지켜줄 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 유해성이 기준에 훨씬 못 미치는 것으로 나타났음에도 배치를 반대해 온 주민들이 승복하지 않는 건 참으로 통탄할 일이다.
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석은 12일 북한 핵미사일 위기를 풀기 위해 통화했지만, 구체적인 해결책을 도출해 내진 못했다. 시 주석은 종전처럼 '대화와 담판'을 통한 해결을 주장했고 트럼프 역시 "북한은 도발적이고 긴장을 고조시키는 행위를 중단해야 한다"는 원론적 이야기만 되풀이한 까닭이다.
이런 와중에 미국이 북한에 대한 '예방적 타격(preventive strike)'에 나설 가능성은 갈수록 커지는 분위기다. 트럼프부터 지난 11일 자신의 트위터에 "북한이 현명하게 행동하지 않을 경우에 대비한 군사적 해결책은 완전히 준비됐고 장전돼 있다(locked and loaded)"는 위협적인 글을 올렸다. 미 주류 언론에서도 연일 북한 공격 시나리오를 전한다.
그동안 별 움직임을 보이지 않던 유럽연합(EU)이 돌연 14일 북한 문제 해결을 위한 정치·안보위원회를 긴급 소집한 것도 주목해야 한다. 국제사회가 이번 사태를 얼마나 위중하게 여기는지 단적으로 보여준 대목이다. 13일 조셉 던포드 미 합참의장이 긴급 방한한 것 역시 예사롭지 않다.
우리를 한층 불안하게 만드는 건 위기를 심화시킬 일들이 기다리고 있다는 사실이다. 예정대로 한·미 연합훈련인 '을지프리덤가디언(UFG)' 연습이 21일 시작되면 북한은 이를 구실 삼아 또 다른 도발을 감행할 수 있다. 결국 한반도 상황은 뾰족한 해결책을 찾지 못한 채 무력 충돌을 향해 질주할 가능성이 큰 셈이다. 북한이 막상 괌을 향해 미사일을 쏠 가능성은 크지 않다는 견해가 없지는 않다. 그럼에도 무모하기 짝이 없는 김정은의 성격에다 변덕스러운 트럼프의 행태가 겹치면 무슨 일이 터질지 모른다. 더욱이 북한은 의도적인 일촉즉발 긴장을 통해 내부 결속을 모색해야 할 처지다.
이런 백척간두의 위기 속에서 전파나 소음으로 인한 유해성이 거의 없는 것으로 판명된 사드 배치를 반대한다는 건 도저히 납득하기 어렵다. 당장이라도 북한 미사일이 날아올 판에 이를 막아줄 방어체계를 놓지 말라니, 사드 반대 세력은 도대체 어느 나라 국민인가. 특히 성주 인근 주민들의 공포심을 조장해 의도적으로 남남 갈등을 부추기려는 세력은 마땅히 응징돼야 한다.
문재인 정부도 남의 일마냥 한가한 소리 하고 있을 때가 아니다. 시진핑과 트럼프 간의 통화가 끝나자 청와대는 "양국 정상 통화가 최고조의 긴장 상태를 해소하고 문제 해결의 새로운 국면으로 이행하는 계기가 되길 바란다"고 밝혔다. 알맹이 없는 하나마나한 이야기가 아닐 수 없다. 이 같은 맹탕 서명만 낼 줄 아는 청와대를 어떻게 국민이 믿고 따를 수 있겠는가. 문재인 대통령은 15일 광복절 기념사를 통해서라도 분명한 대북 입장, 그리고 국민을 안심시킬 만한 메시지를 내 주길 기대한다.