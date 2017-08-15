Wilber Pan accused of plagiarizing K-pop

Taiwanese-American singer Wilber Pan is facing scrutiny for copyright infringement of a popular K-pop artist.Taiwanese news network, ET Today, reported on Monday that Pan’s new single “Insomnia” from his latest album “illi” may have plagiarized Yong Jun-hyung of boy band Highlight.“Insomnia” has been compared to an unnamed song created by Good Life, a song writing group formed by Yong Jun-hyung and Kim Tae-ju.Pan’s agency, Warner Music Taiwan, has not yet responded to the claims.The news network pointed out similarities in the in the melody and lyrics of both songs.This is not the first time Pan has been accused of plagiarism, as he is a producer of “Rap of China,” an audition program that is considered to be a knock-off of Mnet’s “Show Me the Money.”Yong’s agency has requested confirmation to own publishers, MUSIC CUBE, to determine whether this news of copyright infringement is true.“If this issue is certainly an instance of plagiarism, we can request Pan to cease and desist or pay royalty fee. For now, with the issue being a sensitive matter, we need to be careful in seeing how the legal grounds are offered to us,” said a representative from the agency.By Bae Seung-hoon