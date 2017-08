Five-hundred miniature statues of a girl who symbolizes the so-called “comfort women” went on display at Cheongyecheon Square in central Seoul Monday to mark international “comfort women” day, which was created to commemorate the first-ever public testimony in 1991 by a sexual slavery victim, Kim Hak-soon. Civic organizations and activists kicked off a series of events in honor of victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. [YONHAP]